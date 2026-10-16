Reece James Injury: Latest Blow Hands Chelsea Familiar Problem

Just as Chelsea thought they had escaped the era of Reece James injuries, the Blues have been sucked right back in.

The Blues captain has a horrible history of fitness problems, missing a total of 97 matches across 2022–23, 2023–24 and 2024–25 before what looked like a turnaround last season, when a hamstring injury in March was his only real issue.

Unfortunately, James is now back on the sidelines once again, having been struck down during training with another injury that appears destined to derail his current campaign.

The specifics of James’s injury are not yet known. As Chelsea revealed his latest issue, they simply confirmed he had a knee problem.

James has subsequently undergone what Chelsea described as “minor” surgery on his knee, kickstarting another road to recovery for the right back.

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When Will Reece James Return for Chelsea?

James went down in training. | Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea refused to put a timeline on James’s recovery, but subsequent reports confirmed fans will not be seeing their captain for a little while.

The belief is that James is set for around three months on the sidelines, meaning he will not be back in action until January. That may not be a reflection of the severity of James’s injury but perhaps shows the caution that will be taken with his return.

Chelsea will know there can be no risks with James’s eventual return to the pitch and are likely to take it far slower than they would with any other player, even if it means keeping him sidelined for a longer period.

A comeback in mid-January would see James return shortly after the midway point in the Premier League season. Sunderland on Jan. 16 would represent three months but subsequent meetings against Leeds United, Nottingham Forest or Manchester United could prove more realistic targets.

Chelsea’s Options to Replace Reece James

Xabi Alonso (left) has had plenty of different ideas for James. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Pin-pointing Chelsea’s exact plan to cope without James is complicated by the fact it is hard to work out his position on the pitch.

James is a natural right back but has spent just 22 minutes in that role under Xabi Alonso, who tended to use him as a central midfielder. We saw similar from Enzo Maresca last season as the Blues sought to manage James’s ongoing fitness issues.

A semi-permanent transition to midfield appeared to be on the cards with Chelsea’s summer transfer business. Marco Palestra was recruited from Atalanta to operate as a star right back, while the Blues put a huge price tag on Malo Gusto. Ironically, neither have actually been regular starters in that position, with Pedro Neto transitioning from winger to wingback.

Chelsea are stocked at right back but are likely to feel James’s absence in midfield, where the collapse of Lamine Camara’s Deadline Day move has left Alonso’s squad slightly short.

Early injury issues to Jordan Henderson and Moisés Caicedo look to have been navigated, with the pair now options alongside 22-year-old Roméo Lavia—another whose long-term injury record is cause for concern—and summer signing Valentín Barco.

Chelsea will hope to have the options to cope with James’s injury until the January transfer window, when a fresh decision could be made if he hits any setbacks.