Why Joao Pedro Is Not Playing for Chelsea vs. Brentford—Premier League

Chelsea will look to end a two-game winless run in the Premier League when they visit Brentford on Firday night, but they’ll have to do so without star striker João Pedro leading the line.

It’s an incredibly-significant absence, given Pedro—who will be replaced by Danny Welbeck—has enjoyed a fantastic start of the season. The Brazilian striker was named the Premier League’s Player of the Month in August and has three goals and as many assists already this season, including a pair of each last time out in the 2–2 draw against Hull City.

However, Pedro’s status for Chelsea’s trip to Brentford came under serious question when he was withdrawn from Brazil’s fall roster earlier in the week. According to ESPN, Pedro is dealing with a bone edema on his knee caused by a sprained ACL and could be sidelined for three and a half weeks.

Xabi Alonso refused to rule out Pedro—or any other player—in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, stating that he would “wait until tomorrow to make a final decision on every player.” When asked to confirm what injury his star striker is dealing with, Alonso said “no.”

However, Pedro’s absence from Chelsea’s squad, let alone the starting XI, in their final game before the international break speaks volumes. The Blues will hope that the three-week break gives the Brazilian enough time to recover from whatever issue he’s dealing with to continue his strong start of the season on the other side.

Chelsea’s Confirmed Starting Lineup vs. Brentford

Starting XI (3-4-2-1): Emiliano Martínez (GK); Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill; Pedro Neto, Jordan Henderson, Valentín Barco, Pep Chavarría; Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers; Danny Welbeck.

Substitutes: Mike Penders (GK), Josh Acheampong, Jorrel Hato, Malo Gusto, Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, Roméo Lavia, Estêvão, Geovany Quenda, Jamie Gittens.

Reece James Latest Addition to Blues’ Long Injury List

Reece James is also absent from Chelsea’s squad. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

To make matters worse for Chelsea, captain Reece James also didn’t make the matchday squad for Friday’s clash, joining Pedro in the list of absences and compounding Alonso’s headaches.

The defender-turned-midfielder played 90 minutes against Hull City at the weekend but missed training yesterday. Although Alonso tried to keep any potential injury under wraps, England manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed James wasn’t called up to represent the Three Lions in its upcoming Nations League matches due to injury and was replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

James joins injured midfielder Moisés Caicedo in the treatment room. Pedro plus wingback Marco Palestra complete the list of unavailable Chelsea players through injury against Brentford.

Chelsea are incredibly light at midfield and James’ injury only worsens the situation. As a result, Valentín Barco will make his first-career Premier League start on Friday night and will be partnered by former Brentford man Jordan Henderson, who will make his Chelsea debut having recovered from a wrist injury suffered during the 2026 World Cup.

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, just one point clear of Brentford in seventh. In a crucial game before a lengthy break, Alonso’s injury-ridden Blues will try to overcome the sensible absences and collect a result at Gtech Community Stadium, a place they’ve failed to win at in each of their last four visits.