Manchester United’s reported reluctance to finance a bumper new contract for Bruno Fernandes coupled with the playmaker’s ambitions on the field all feed into a situation of uncertainty that lingers despite his one-year contract extension.

The result of private conversations was made public on Friday when it emerged that United and Fernandes had agreed to extend his current deal to the summer of 2028. The two parties had been engaged in unsuccessful talks about a longer extension and this measure is largely viewed as a temporary precaution to ensure that United can command a fee should Fernandes end up leaving in January or over the coming summer.

There is still, however, the prospect of another new deal. “I always had the chance to leave and I always chose to be here,” Fernandes recently declared. “The thing is, I’ve always showed how much I care about the club and how much I want to win at this club.”

Yet, Fernandes’s future will remain in limbo until a resolution of economics and events on the pitch can be found.

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The Finances Behind Proposed Fernandes Extension

Marcus Rashford (left) is Man Utd’s top earner. | David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

Fernandes has made it clear that finances are not at the forefront of his mind. “If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here,” the playmaker scoffed. “I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United.” Al Hilal reportedly offered Fernandes a salary worth as much as £1 million ($1.3 million) per week in the summer of 2025, with United entitled to an eye-watering transfer fee themselves.

While Fernandes is clearly unswayed by such riches, it stands to reason that his new contract would come with a salary increase. However, BBC Sport report that United are “reluctant” to make the 32-year-old the club’s highest-paid player, with Marcus Rashford currently entitled to a wage “well in excess of” £300,000 ($393,000) per week.

Following Manchester United’s Champions League qualification and the 25% pay rise that automatically triggered, Fernandes is currently on a weekly salary in the region of £250,000 ($327,000), per The Guardian.

The question United have to consider is not only what Fernandes is worth right now, but whether he will be entitled to such large sums in two, if not three years’ time.

Ambitions Beyond the Club’s Checkbook

Mauricio Pochettino (left) may have to convince Bruno Fernandes. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

If gold isn’t Fernandes’s priority, silverware certainly is.

“Everyone knows my aim is to win the Premier League and the Champions League with the club,” Fernandes has openly stated in the past. “That’s my aim and also the aim for the club, that’s the truth.”

With more than a quarter of the season already elapsed, Manchester United head into the weekend 19th in the Premier League table. Opta have already afforded the club a 0% chance of winning this year’s title while their European ambitions aren’t much better. The statistics providers have found that United win the Champions League in just 0.57% of the 10,000 simulations run by their supercomputer.

The impact Mauricio Pochettino will have on those aspirations can only be assessed in the fullness of time. There is still a waft of unhelpful uncertainty lingering over the future of the club—and Fernandes.