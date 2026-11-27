Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes have agreed to trigger the one-year extension clause in the club captain’s contract, but his future at Old Trafford remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Just a matter of days earlier, Fernandes confirmed that he had shelved talks with the club over a new deal even though his current terms were set to expire on June 30, 2027. “I know it’s my future and I probably shouldn’t look that way because I haven’t got long left, but I’m more worried about results,” he shrugged.

However, United, in consultation with Fernandes, have now activated the club’s option to extend his deal until the summer of 2028.

While that should theoretically provide some assurances about Fernandes’s future, it has only tossed up a raft of questions about his eventual Old Trafford departure.

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Why Have Man Utd Extended Fernandes’s Contract by Just One Year?

Bruno Fernandes (left) scored Manchester United’s first two goals under Mauricio Pochettino. | Gualter Fatia/UEFA/Getty Images

Fernandes made it clear—publicly and privately—that any talks of a long-term tethering to Manchester United would have to wait. It was not so long ago that the club captain was dropped by Michael Carrick after calling out his tactical instructions, leading to talk of a hurried January exit. Fernandes outlasted the former midfielder but it is still very much the early days of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign.

Without any lengthy extension on the cards in the near future, United felt compelled to protect themselves from a free transfer for Fernandes. Under his previous terms, the 32-year-old could have signed a pre-contract agreement to join a foreign club as soon as Jan. 1, 2027.

A one-year stretch was the full breadth of extension baked into Fernandes’s contract, so United have taken those steps to make sure they will be able to command a fee for their creative force this summer. There is, however, still the prospect of another extension.

Could Fernandes Still Sign a Longer Man Utd Contract—and When?

Bruno Fernandes is in a league of his own. pic.twitter.com/tUqJP3CrML — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 24, 2026

It has been reported by BBC Sport that talks over an even longer deal for Fernandes will resume when (or if) Manchester United’s league position improves. For the first time in Premier League history, the competition’s record champions find themselves in the relegation zone approaching Christmas, offering little immediate incentive for Fernandes, who has repeatedly stated that his main aim is to win major trophies.

It remains to be seen how much of an uplight Pochettino can provide; his first two games have swung between two extremes, with dubious officiating the only recurring theme between a harrowing defeat at Anfield and a compelling draw in Lisbon.

Fernandes’s affection for Manchester United and all that surrounds it is clear. This is a character who has turned down several lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League in years gone by. “If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here. I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United,” he revealed recently.

“I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester. Two summers ago, three summers ago, last summer, I always had the chance to leave and I always chose to be here. The thing is, I’ve always showed how much I care about the club and how much I want to win at this club.”

Will Man Utd Sell Fernandes This Summer?

Bruno Fernandes could still be on his way out of Manchester United. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fernandes is thought to have suitors in Saudi Arabia and Europe, yet all public indications from the player would suggest that he is keen on staying at Old Trafford.

“I always said, in the moment the club thinks it’s time for me to move on, I will move on,” Fernandes explained. “The club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay.”

That is one interpretation. United could alternatively simply be ensuring that they can command a significant fee for Fernandes to help recruit his replacement, with the likes of Como’s Nico Paz emerging as an intriguing, youthful alternative.

So much remains uncertain but this one-year extension has at least offered Manchester United one thing: more time.