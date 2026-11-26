After Matchday 5 of the Champions League, only 15-time champions Real Madrid maintain a perfect record in the league phase. That’ll please José Mourinho immensely, and worryingly for the rest of the continent, all three of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr and Jude Bellingham were on the scoresheet at the Bernabéu for the convincing 5–1 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Unsurprisingly, Opta’s supercomputer doesn’t see a way for Madrid to be overhauled between now and the end of the league phase, particularly as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, stricken by the loss of wing stars Desiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to torn ACLs, let slip their own perfect record with a home draw against Roma.

A Harry Kane-free Bayern Munich suffered a shock loss to Lille, but despite slipping to 15th in the table there’s confidence that Vincent Kompany’s side will bounce back and push for an all-important top eight finish—one that secures safe passage through to the Round of 16 and cuts out the pesky playoffs that will involve those who finish between ninth and 24th.

With the league phase over half way done, things are shaping up nicely.

Supercomputer Predicts Final 2026–27 League Phase Table

Top Eight

Arsenal are still favored to progress despite dropped points this week. | Xinhua/Getty Images

After another emphatic win, Real Madrid have only strengthened their claim on top spot and are expected to break 20 points by the end of the league phase. Paris Saint-Germain, despite dropping points, are predicted to finish second with around 18 points.

Below them, the next three clubs are tightly packed with Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal all predicted to tally close to 17 points, thus securing safe passage to the last 16 without the need for an unwanted playoff. All three have an over 80% chance of finishing inside the top eight, though the Gunners face perhaps the trickiest looking run in the final three games, with Real Madrid and Real Betis still to come.

Down in sixth, it’s Serie A upstarts and Champions League debutants Como, who have pushed into Opta’s top eight after a 1–0 win over AEK Athens. That’s a slip of three places from where Cesc Fàbregas’s side currently are, but they do have Barcelona and PSG to face in their last two league phase ouings.

Manchester City and Dortmund squeak through as the final two teams. Enzo Maresca’s City are still predicted to pass 14 points despite dropping points to lowly Napoli, but complicating the way is a trip to Camp Nou on Matchday 6.

Position / Club Expected Points Current Position Change 1. Real Madrid 20.57 ↔️ 2. Paris Saint-Germain 18.32 ↔️ 3. Liverpool 17.47 🔺 2 4. Barcelona 17.44 ↔️ 5. Arsenal 17.37 🔺 2 6. Como 15.26 🔻 3 7. Manchester City 14.87 🔺 1 8. Dortmund 14.87 🔺 2

Knockout Phase Playoffs

Bayern could be destined for the dreaded playoffs. | Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/Getty Images

Missing out on the top eight isn’t the end of the world—just ask Paris Saint-Germain. The back-to-back champions won their first title in 2024–25 having overcome the two-legged playoff that all teams placed between ninth and 24th must face.

As it stands after five rounds of fixtures, Real Betis lead the middle. The Andalusian side, currently sixth in the table, are anticipated to just miss out on automatic qualification for the last 16, even with close to 15 points.

Meanwhile, regular knockout-stage troublers Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid are all stuck in the center of the pack.

Inter’s 2–0 win over Stuttgart was not enough to convince Opta to lift the Italian champions more than three places since the last rankings. They face tricky tests against Dortmund and Liverpool in their next two European outings. Meanwhile, Bayern’s defeat to Lille has blunted their charge. Atleti’s comfortable victory over Viking keeps them solidly mid-table with an expected return of somewhere approaching 12 points.

Things are looking increasingly tough for Manchester United, who drop to 19th with an overall predicted total of less than 11 points. Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out in the final three against RB Leipzig, Bayern and Villarreal. Opta give the Red Devils a 37.83% chance of making it as far as the last 16.

Roma, who took a valuable—and unexpected—point away in Paris, rank 24th.

Position / Club Expected Points Current Position Change 9. Real Betis 14.75 🔻 3 10. Bayern Munich 14.60 🔺 5 11. Inter Milan 13.84 🔺 1 12. Club Brugge 13.55 🔺 1 13. Aston Villa 13.17 🔻 2 14. Sporting CP 12.90 🔻 5 15. Galatasaray 12.78 🔻 1 16. Atlético Madrid 11.68 🔺 2 17. Fenerbahçe 11.67 🔻 1 18. Stuttgart 11.29 🔻 1 19. Manchester United 10.85 ↔️ 20. RB Leipzig 10.80 🔺 3 21. Bodø/Glimt 10.79 🔻 1 22. Villarreal 10.61 🔺 2 23. Porto 10.20 🔻 1 24. Roma 10.16 🔺 1

Bottom 12

PSV are in trouble after heavy defeat to Real Madrid. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Bringing up the rear, it’s the bottom 12 who will get no second chance at knockout stage qualification, with their Champions League campaigns coming to an abrupt end after Matchday 8.

Not least, it’s LASK, with the Austrian debutants still in the hunt for a playoff spot. They will hope to build on their two European wins in the final rounds of fixtures.

Big hitters Napoli are unlikely to have such a positive feeling after a brutal first half of the campaign that has left them with just the one win—at home to Bodø/Glimt to celebrate.

Dutch champions PSV also sit in the ‘must do better’ category after being walloped by Madrid, while Lille’s marquee win over Bayern is not enough to lift them out of the abyss.

Bleakly for Slovan Bratislava fans, the Slovakian side—fresh from a home defeat to Betis—are given just 0.1% chance of making to the promised land of the playoffs.

Position / Club Expected Points Current Position Change 25. LASK 8.81 🔻 4 26. Napoli 8.63 🔺 2 27. Viking 8.22 ↔️ 28. PSV 8.18 🔺 2 29. Lille 7.97 ↔️ 30. Shakhtar Donetsk 6.67 🔻 4 31. AEK Athens 6.21 ↔️ 32. Feyenoord 6.00 ↔️ 33. Lens 5.76 🔺 1 34. Sabah 5.14 🔻 1 35. Slavia Prague 3.66 ↔️ 36. Slovan Bratislava 2.53 ↔️

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Winner

As others faltered, Barcelona have seen their chances increase. | Getty Images

Club Chance of Winning Arsenal 18.60% Bayern Munich 16.29% Barcelona 12.58% Paris Saint-Germain 12.37% Real Madrid 10.69%

Arsenal remain the favorites to lift the trophy for the very first in Madrid next June, but have seen their overall likelihood of glory dip by around 4% since the last round of fixtures—perhaps as a result of an unconvincing draw with Dortmund, perhaps due to other factors.

Bayern remain second favorites, despite the injury crisis that preceded their disaster in Lille. Next up, it’s Barcelona, who demonstrated their considerable firepower by blowing away Sabah even without Lamine Yamal or Raphinha.

PSG drop down to fourth-favorites. Their chances of a three-peat have taken a hit in the circuit boards of Opta’s supercomputer after the ACL tears for two of their attacking jewels.

The only other team to be rated as having a more than 10% chance of dancing on the podium at the Metropolitano is—infuriatingly for the stadium’s usual inhabitants—Real Madrid.