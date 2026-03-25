Remembering the Signing Liverpool Wanted Instead of Mohamed Salah

It’s not hyperbole to say that one different move in 2017 could have changed the trajectory of Liverpool’s next decade.

Everyone remembers Mohamed Salah’s move from AS Roma to Merseyside ahead of the 2017–18 season, and it’s impossible to forget the Egyptian’s 44 goals in his debut campaign in a red shirt. Yet there is a wrinkle in the tale of Salah’s arrival to Anfield that goes under the radar—the winger was not former boss Jürgen Klopp’s first choice.

Instead, the German manager had his eye on then-Bayer Leverkusen standout Julian Brandt. Klopp had seen the attacking midfielder up close during his days on Borussia Dortmund’s touchline and was keen on bringing him to Liverpool.

Brandt had just put together a solid season at Bayer Leverkusen, making 40 appearances and tallying 12 goal contributions along the way. The numbers paled in comparison to Salah’s 31 goal contributions at Roma, but Klopp was hesitant to gamble on a player who underwhelmed at Chelsea just three seasons prior.

Liverpool’s hierarchy ultimately convinced the manager to take the risk on Salah rather than Brandt, though, and now the Egypt international is in the club’s pantheon of greats.

Salah Paid Back Liverpool’s Trust Tenfold

Mohamed Salah’s 29 goals were integral to Liverpool’s league title last season. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While Brandt stayed at Bayer Leverkusen, Salah made the move to Merseyside intent to prove Liverpool right for choosing him that summer. He also came with a chip on his shoulder, determined to show that his struggles at Chelsea did not define him.

In his debut match for the Reds, Salah mustered a goal and an assist ... and the rest is history. The 33-year-old, who will bid farewell to Anfield at the end of the 2025–26 season, went on to record over 250 goals for Liverpool, helping the team win two Premier League titles, the Champions League and six other trophies.

Brandt, meanwhile, remained at Bayer Leverkusen until he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019. In the years since, the Germany international has made 300 appearances for BVB and scored 56 goals. He never won a league title with either side, and only lifted two honors with Dortmund.

Of course, comparing nearly any player’s résumé to Salah is a tad unfair, considering he is one of the greatest players to ever compete in the Premier League. But it goes to show just how differently things could have panned out for Liverpool had Klopp not changed his mind.

Brandt Could Still Make a Move to Merseyside 10 Years Later

Julian Brandt is out of contract this summer. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

A stroke of kismet just might see Brandt end up on Merseyside after all. The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer and leave Dortmund after seven seasons in a yellow shirt.

Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken confirmed the club and the player agreed not to extend Brandt’s contract, which expires in June. “There have already been a few reports, and it’s simply that there were open talks and everyone agreed that the expiring contract wouldn’t be extended.”

Brandt is now in the market for a new team and has been linked with clubs throughout the continent, including Everton. The Toffees could prove a desirable location for the No. 10, who could finally get his chance to play in the Premier League.

Should the proposed transfer happen, then Brandt will find himself on Merseyside 10 years after he almost joined Liverpool—but he would now be on the blue side.

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