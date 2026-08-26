Right Wing Options for Liverpool After Unsuccessful Ismaila Sarr, Yankuba Minteh Bids

Liverpool’s frantic search for Mohamed Salah’s long-term replacement has taken another twist, with the club seeing a surprise $68 million (£50 million) bid for Ismaïla Sarr swiftly rejected by Crystal Palace.

The Reds have pursued an array of transfer targets over the summer as they seek reinforcements in the wide forward positions. An early summer deal for Victor Muñoz has been followed by constant links with Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, as well as interest in his teammate Ibrahim Mbaye.

The latter is viewed as a viable successor to Salah given his preference for the right wing, one of the motivations behind two recent bids for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh—both of which were rejected as the Seagulls demand $108.7 million (£80 million).

With time running out ahead of the deadline and realistic options becoming scarcer, Liverpool turned to a familiar foe in Sarr. The 28-year-old has scored seven times in 10 past matches with them as a Watford and Palace player—four of which came last season.

However, as reported by Fabrizio Romano and others, the Eagles have rebuffed Liverpool’s opening bid, and they have no plans to sell Sarr this summer. Two separate offers from Galatasaray have also been knocked back.

Liverpool will now have to focus their attention elsewhere before the window slams shut on Sept. 1.

Reds Scramble for Right Wing Options

Ismaïla Sarr has a great record at Liverpool ... but appears unlikely at this stage to join them. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Liverpool’s hunt for a new right winger is independent of any deal for Barcola. The Frenchman is certainly not guaranteed to move to Anfield this summer as PSG hold firm on their astronomical valuation of the player, but there’s growing optimism a deal can be done.

However, that only solves half of the issue for Andoni Iraola, who is still lacking a natural replacement for Salah.

During the Premier League opener with Newcastle United, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Muñoz were utilized on the right-hand side of the attack, but both players prefer playing on the left wing. The same applies for Cody Gakpo and potential new arrival Barcola.

So, who could Liverpool turn to next?

Well, the club could revive their interest in Mbaye. While initially put off by PSG’s $81.6 million price tag, the Senegal international’s next destination remains undecided, and Liverpool could bite the bullet and offer the European champions the requested fee as they grow increasingly desperate.

Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who can play across the forward line, has also been touted as a target previously, although there’s been little concrete to suggest a move could happen.

Rayan would be an expensive addition. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Iraola certainly wouldn’t refuse a reunion with Bournemouth winger Rayan, but any deal would cost Liverpool a nine-figure sum. The Brazilian, who played at the World Cup and has sparkled on England’s south coast, reportedly has a $176.7 million (£130 million) release clause that becomes active in January 2027.

In Italy, Francisco Conceição of Juventus has been tentatively linked with Merseyside, while Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo and RB Leipzig’s Johan Bakayoko have supposedly been of interest to Liverpool in previous transfer windows.

20-year-old Porto winger William Gomes is another inexperienced name that has been talked about without much substance.

Regardless of who Liverpool eventually sign, their chaotic approach to sourcing a new winger leaves much to be desired.