Robert Lewandowski Receives ‘Bold MLS Offer’ That Comes With League-Wide Implications

Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire have reportedly offered Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski a two-year contract to bring his talents to the United States.

Question marks surround Lewandowski’s future as he enters the final five months of his contract with the defending Spanish champions. The 37-year-old is not expected to renew his contract with Barcelona and has been linked with a move to MLS following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he will hope to lead Poland.

According to SPORT, Chicago Fire are chasing Lewandowski’s signature and have already sent an official offer to the Pole: a two-year proposal that would see the No. 9 become the face of the franchise.

The offer comes after reported positive talks between the two parties in December, as well as a recent London meeting between Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi and Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto. It also helps matters that the Fire hold Lewandowski’s discovery rights, giving the club first dibs on the prolific goalscorer.

Lewandowski Pursuit Could Erase Chicago’s Past Failures

Gregg Berhalter had nothing but praise for Robert Lewandowski. | Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Chicago have been in the market for a top European talent ever since former marquee signing Bastian Schweinsteiger retired in 2019. As clubs across the league locked down some of Europe’s biggest stars, like Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller and Son Heung-min, the Fire only saw their attempts in the transfer window end in failure.

The club previously went after Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva, but could not convince any of the big names to become the new face of the Chicago Fire. Lewandowski is next in line, and could prove to be the breakthrough the MLS outfit needs to raise its profile and begin expanding their reach beyond Chicago.

Manager Gregg Berhalter is seemingly behind the club’s pursuit of Lewandowski. Although the former USMNT boss refused to directly comment on negotiations, he made sure to heap praise on the Barcelona star.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Berhalter said. “There is no player who has scored more goals than Robert Lewandowski in the last 15 years in the top five leagues. He does it everywhere he plays. I’m a big fan of his. I’ve been following him for years and I’m sure that if you like football and you like goals, then you have to like Lewandowski.”

Lewandowski’s Arrival in MLS Would Elevate the League

Robert Lewandowski would become another face of MLS. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Should Lewandowski indeed make the move to the United States upon the expiry of his contract with Barcelona, he would not only help the Fire shine both on and off the pitch, but he would also contribute to the ever-growing landscape of MLS.

After Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets retired at the end of last season, there is a hunger for more European stars to take their talents to the United States. Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich standout James Rodríguez just recently signed with Minnesota United, but Lewandowski would be a much bigger draw given his continued prowess in La Liga and the Champions League.

The striker helped Barcelona claim a domestic treble last season, scoring 42 goals in 52 appearances for the Catalans. Lewandowski’s role has diminished in 2025–26, but he still has found the back of the net 13 times so far across all competitions.

A finisher as lethal as the Poland international would light up even the best defenses in MLS and propel a team outside of the league’s biggest and richest clubs—Inter Miami, LAFC and LA Galaxy—into the spotlight. After all, Lewandowski is a talent worthy of taking a Chicago Fire side that couldn’t even make it past Round One of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs to new heights.

