Should Barcelona Extend Robert Lewandowski’s Contract?

With just seven games left before Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona contract expires at the end of the season, the legendary striker’s future is still very much up in the air.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 after eight sensational seasons with Bayern Munich, where he became the team’s second all-time leading goalscorer. He was then the first marque signing of the post Lionel Messi era at the Camp Nou, and the Pole has over 100 goals in his four seasons in Catalonia.

But with his contract winding down and age seemingly catching up to him, there’s uncertainty surrounding Lewandowski’s future after the end of 2025–26. In recent days, the veteran spoke about his undecided situation.

“I need some time to think and it’s clear for both sides,” Lewandowski told Esport3. “Every day the press has something new but that’s not important to us. What’s important is what we want to achieve together this season.

“I don’t want to talk about offers or about my future. La Liga title, the remaining games and [scoring] goals are more important. We still have some time, the club already knows what I think.”

Lewandowski Reportedly ‘Not Happy’ With Barcelona Renewal Offer

Lewandowski’s Barcelona career could be nearing its end. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Extending Lewandowski’s contract has been an alternative that’s picked up steam in recent weeks. Outlets in Spain have even suggested that Barcelona have already submitted a new proposal to Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi, but Fabrizio Romano reports the Poland international is “not too happy” with the offer.

Barcelona reportedly offered Lewandowski a one-year contract extension but with a significantly reduced salary, which is said to be the main reason for the legendary striker’s disapproval.

Lewandowski is currently one of the highest earners in Barcelona’s books. In fact, his north of $24 million (€20.8 million) yearly base salary is the highest of any Barça player.

But those terms were agreed upon when Lewandowski arrived following a 50-goal season in Germany. Fast forward four years, and he’s got 17 goals in 2025–26, and is about to turn 38 years old.

What Should Barcelona Do With Lewandowski?

The time has come for Barcelona to make a decision on Lewandowski. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Negotiations are expected to continue between Barcelona and Lewandowski’s camp as the summer arrives, but the Catalans must be mindful of their own priorities.

If one thing has become clear in 2025–26 is that Lewandowski is no longer able to carry the attacking load a Champions League-contending side requires. Signing a world-class striker is one of Barcelona’s main priorities heading into the summer, and Lewandowski’s situation shouldn’t get in the way of accomplishing that mission.

Adding a marquee center back reinforcement is equally important—if not more. So for a financially handicapped team with such glaring needs, every dollar counts.

Keeping Lewandowski as a role player that helps ease the load on a potentially new starting center forward could be very beneficial. The prolific goalscorer also serves a key role as a veteran leader inside a dressing room brimming with youth.

But if Lewandowski is unwilling to accept a significant wage cut—which he’s entitled to do—then Barcelona can’t afford to meet the demands. Ferran Torres is under contract for next season and he could serve as the backup to any incoming striker signing.

Barcelona should extend Lewandowski only if it’s under terms that don’t compromise their ability to complete their priority signings during the summer transfer window. Settling for anything less could easily have the Catalans staring at the same problem this time next year.

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