Roberto De Zerbi Reveals Whether He’ll Stay If Tottenham Are Relegated

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has insisted he will remain at the club even if they’re relegated to the Championship on the final day of the 2025–26 Premier League season.

Spurs missed the chance to all but preserve their status in the top-flight when they visited Chelsea on Tuesday night, but they’re in control of their own destiny when Everton visit N17 on Sunday afternoon.

A point will do for the Lilywhites, unless West Ham United beat Leeds United by 12 goals at the London Stadium. Such a scenario is surely beyond the ’Spursy’ realm. The Hammers must beat Daniel Farke’s gritty Whites to give themselves a chance, having lost back-to-back games.

There’s no overlooking just how much of a disastrous humiliation relegation would be for Spurs, part of the so-called ’Big Six’. The ramifications would be long-lasting, but at least they’d have a mightily talented coach leading the way in the second tier.

Roberto De Zerbi Reasserts Tottenham Commitment

De Zerbi has undeniably has a positive impact. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Desperate after Igor Tudor’s woeful 44-day tenure came to an end following a chastening 3–0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, Spurs offered De Zerbi the world. The Italian, who departed Marseille after 18 tumultuous months in February, signed a five-year contract, although many have been sceptical as to whether he’d stick around if he wasn’t able to keep the Lilywhites up.

De Zerbi’s impact has been keenly felt, with players finally buying in and performances improving. Spurs have crucially won twice under his watch, and there’s a sense that the Italian could build something special if they survive the drop on the final day.

But if the Doomsday scenario plays out across the capital, De Zerbi has reasserted his commitment to the club.

“Yes, I confirm everything,” the Spurs boss said, disclosing his plans. “For me, it’s still an honor to be a coach for Tottenham, even if on Sunday we play for the relegation fight, it’s not a problem.

“I consider football something more than the table, than the level of the game.”

The project.

What’s the Likelihood of Tottenham’s Relegation on Final Day?

Tottenham have a wretched home record. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

There won’t be a single confident Spurs supporter in the house on Sunday afternoon, with a fatalistic fanbase expecting the worst, especially after an opportunity was missed at Stamford Bridge midweek.

Still, Opta would be stunned if De Zerbi’s side succumb, rating their chances of going down as low as 13.62%. There are nine possible result combinations in north and east London, and only one would likely relegate the Lilywhites.

A slumping Everton team who aren’t playing for anything need to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while West Ham must also beat Leeds.

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