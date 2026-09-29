Rodrygo Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Forgotten Real Madrid Star

Rodrygo did not take the news of his ACL tear in March 2026 very well.

Real Madrid’s forgotten Brazilian star was consumed by “immense sadness” as well as “suffering, sleepless nights, a lot of pain and the urge to vomit and faint.” Given that the blow not only ruled him out of the rest of last season but the entire World Cup, his strong reaction is entirely understandable.

However, the light at the end of the tunnel is no longer the front beams of an accelerating train. During yet another international break he has been forced to miss, Rodrygo did take the significant step of returning to the grass at Madrid’s training ground with a ball at his feet.

There is still some way to go in his recovery—and who knows what sort of setup he will be returning to at Real—but the dark cloud hanging over Rodrygo’s head is starting to dissipate.

What Injury Does Rodrygo Have?

Rodrygo has not played in more than six months. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Rodrygo has described discovering the severity of knee injury as “one of the worst days of my life.” The Brazilian had torn his anterior cruciate ligament and the lateral meniscus in the same right knee. In another era, he would have to find a new career. Even with the benefit of today’s medical science, such an injury still requires nine months of recovery as a minimum.

“I’ve always been afraid of this injury,” Rodrygo admitted at the time. “Maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately ... I don’t know if I deserve it, but what can I complain about? I’ve experienced so many wonderful things, which I didn’t deserve either.”

Neymar, Rodrygo’s compatriot and close friend, has suffered from a similar issue and offered his public support. “My number 10, my boy, my heir (as I call you), I only ask you for one thing. Take care of your head,” he wrote on social media. “Now is the time to put everyone you love around you.”

When Will Rodrygo Return for Real Madrid?

This is a gradual process. Rodrygo has thus far been able to hit the landmark of returning to some individual, on-grass training with the ball at the half-year mark of his recovery, but there are still several months of hard work left to hurdle. MARCA have estimated a loose return of some time between December and January.

Even when Madrid’s medical department unshackle the impatient forward, there will typically be a significant period of adaptation.

Rodrygo’s new Clásico rival Rodri offers a recent example of how long it can take for an elite player to return to their zenith after this debilitating injury. The former Ballon d’Or winner made his first appearance for Manchester City after tearing his ACL in May 2025. Yet, it wasn’t until this summer’s World Cup when he truly rediscovered his best form.

Shortly after Rodri’s initial return, Pep Guardiola warned: “I said to him, and he maybe struggled to understand, it’s not about six, seven, eight months out, then playing and being the Rodri of before. No. Do you know when Rodri will be good? At the World Cup with Spain. At the World Cup he will be the best Rodri.”

With that delayed timeline in mind, Real Madrid may not be able to count upon the Rodrygo of before until next season.