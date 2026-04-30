Scott Parker Leaves Burnley, Premier League Legend ‘Favorite’ for Replacement

Burnley have announced the departure of manager Scott Parker in a decision which was made “by mutual consent.”

The serial Championship promotion winner once again failed to enjoy his experience of the Premier League. The Clarets made an encouraging start to life back in the top flight before enduring a swift decline. A solitary win since October has kept Burnley in the same position of 19th for 22 consecutive weeks.

Given Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relative uptick in form, there is the very real possibility that they end the season rock bottom.

Once relegation was mathematically confirmed with last week’s defeat to Manchester City, Burnley’s hierarchy entered into discussions with Parker regarding his future. As the club confirmed on Thursday, those talks ended with the former England international’s exit.

“The Club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution,” a statement read. “He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club.”

Burnley also revealed that Mike Jackson would reprise his role as interim manager for the club’s final four league fixtures. Jackson took temporary charge at Turf Moor in April 2022 following Sean Dyche’s exit, overseeing an immediate run of 10 points from four games which earned him the Premier League manager of the month award.

Jackson would require an even more impressive sequence of results to establish himself as a candidate for the full-time position. It appears as though Steven Gerrard is leading that race.

Steven Gerrard Tipped for Managerial Return

Steven Gerrard has been out of work since January 2025. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Gerrard was thought to be “of interest” to Burnley’s owners before the decision to part ways with Parker was made. Now that his compatriot has been moved on, the Daily Mail claim that the retired England captain is the “favorite” for the vacant post.

It’s been 15 months since Gerrard’s last managerial position, an awkward stint in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq. The ex-Liverpool midfielder’s only previous experience of senior management in English soccer came during an 11-month stint at Aston Villa.

Gerrard steered the Midlands giant to a 14th-placed finish in the 2021–22 campaign before results tailed off dramatically during his second term. Villa relieved their iconic coach of his duties just eight games into the following season. Unai Emery took the helm and oversaw a remarkable ascent with a similar squad which is now a serial Champions League contender.

Burnley’s soon-to-be Championship rivals Bristol City have also been linked with an approach for Gerrard, who is thought to be keen on a return to management. After watching his former international colleague Frank Lampard thrive in England’s second tier with Coventry City, Gerrard could be in position to try and replicate that feat next season.

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