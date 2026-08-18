‘Welcome Home, Legend’—Sergio Busquets Takes First Step on Path Forged by Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique
Sergio Busquets is a new assistant coach with Barcelona B ahead of the 2026–27 season, his first job since a 17-year playing career ended with Inter Miami’s MLS Cup victory in 2025.
Busquets is currently working through obtaining coaching qualifications that will enable him to become a manager, and will form part of the staff led by ex-Barça right back Juliano Belletti.
The two-time Champions League winner was about to turn 27 in July 2015 when he openly confirmed his desire “to be a coach” in the future. At that point, Busquets still had “many years” on the pitch left ahead of him. But with that glittering career now behind him, the time has come to embark on the next chapter of his life at the age of 38.
Busquets himself made 25 appearances for Barcelona B in the formative stages of his career and the team provides an important stepping stone for both players and coaches.
A year leading Barcelona B marked the start of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career in 2007. From there, he was promoted to first-team boss in 2008, replacing Frank Rijkaard, and took Busquets with him from the reserves into the senior squad.
Guardiola guided Barcelona to a sextuple in his first season in 2008–09 and by the time he left Manchester City at the end of May had won 41 trophies in 17 seasons.
Luis Enrique was the manager who succeeded Guardiola in charge of Barcelona B, although his path to becoming one of the greatest coaches of his generation wasn’t quite so linear. After three years, Enrique moved to Roma, then took a year out before joining Celta Vigo.
He returned to Camp Nou in 2014 and delivered in his first season the club’s first La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble since Guardiola. His subsequent achievements at Paris Saint-Germain since 2022 speak for themselves.
Former Barcelona players returning to the club to become manager is common, with Xavi Hernández the most recent example until being fired at the end of 2023–24.
Ex-Barcelona Players Who Became Manager
As Player
As Manager
Billy Lambe (player-manager)
1912
1912
Jack Alderson (player-manager)
1913
1913
Jack Greenwell
1912–1916
1913–1923; 1931–1933
Romà Forns
1903–1913
1926–1929
Franz Platko
1923–1930
1934–1935; 1955–1956
José Planas
1921–1927
1940–1941
Ramón Guzmán
1928–1935
1941–1942
Juan José Nogués
1930–1936; 1939–1941
1942–1944
Josep Samitier
1919–1932
1944–1947
Enrique Fernández
1935–1936
1947–1950
Ramón Llorens
1926–1938
1950
Domènec Balmanya
1935–1937; 1941–1944
1956–1958
Luis Miró
1939–1943
1961
László Kubala
1951–1961
1961–1963; 1980
José Gonzalvo
1944–1950
1963
César Rodríguez
1939–1955
1963–1964
Salvador Artigas
1932–1933
1967–1969
Josep Seguer
1942–1957
1969
Lucien Muller
1965–1968
1978–1979
Joaquim Rifé
1963–1976
1979–1980
José Luis Romero (interim)
1970–1971
1983
Carles Rexach
1965–1981
1988; 1991; 1996; 2001–2002
Johan Cruyff
1973–1978
1988–1996
Antonio de la Cruz (interim)
1972–1979
2003
Pep Guardiola
1990–2001
2008–2012
Luis Enrique
1996–2004
2014–2017
Ernesto Valverde
1988–1990
2017–2020
Ronald Koeman
1989–1995
2020–2021
Sergi Barjuán (interim)
1993–2002
2021
Xavi Hernández
1998–2015
2021–2024
Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.