‘Welcome Home, Legend’—Sergio Busquets Takes First Step on Path Forged by Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique

Sergio Busquets is a new assistant coach with Barcelona B ahead of the 2026–27 season, his first job since a 17-year playing career ended with Inter Miami’s MLS Cup victory in 2025.

Busquets is currently working through obtaining coaching qualifications that will enable him to become a manager, and will form part of the staff led by ex-Barça right back Juliano Belletti.

The two-time Champions League winner was about to turn 27 in July 2015 when he openly confirmed his desire “to be a coach” in the future. At that point, Busquets still had “many years” on the pitch left ahead of him. But with that glittering career now behind him, the time has come to embark on the next chapter of his life at the age of 38.

Busquets himself made 25 appearances for Barcelona B in the formative stages of his career and the team provides an important stepping stone for both players and coaches.

A year leading Barcelona B marked the start of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career in 2007. From there, he was promoted to first-team boss in 2008, replacing Frank Rijkaard, and took Busquets with him from the reserves into the senior squad.

Guardiola guided Barcelona to a sextuple in his first season in 2008–09 and by the time he left Manchester City at the end of May had won 41 trophies in 17 seasons.

Luis Enrique was the manager who succeeded Guardiola in charge of Barcelona B, although his path to becoming one of the greatest coaches of his generation wasn’t quite so linear. After three years, Enrique moved to Roma, then took a year out before joining Celta Vigo.

He returned to Camp Nou in 2014 and delivered in his first season the club’s first La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble since Guardiola. His subsequent achievements at Paris Saint-Germain since 2022 speak for themselves.

Former Barcelona players returning to the club to become manager is common, with Xavi Hernández the most recent example until being fired at the end of 2023–24.

Ex-Barcelona Players Who Became Manager

Pep Guardiola was a Barcelona player long before becoming manager. | Matthew Ashton/EMPICS/Getty Images

As Player As Manager Billy Lambe (player-manager) 1912 1912 Jack Alderson (player-manager) 1913 1913 Jack Greenwell 1912–1916 1913–1923; 1931–1933 Romà Forns 1903–1913 1926–1929 Franz Platko 1923–1930 1934–1935; 1955–1956 José Planas 1921–1927 1940–1941 Ramón Guzmán 1928–1935 1941–1942 Juan José Nogués 1930–1936; 1939–1941 1942–1944 Josep Samitier 1919–1932 1944–1947 Enrique Fernández 1935–1936 1947–1950 Ramón Llorens 1926–1938 1950 Domènec Balmanya 1935–1937; 1941–1944 1956–1958 Luis Miró 1939–1943 1961 László Kubala 1951–1961 1961–1963; 1980 José Gonzalvo 1944–1950 1963 César Rodríguez 1939–1955 1963–1964 Salvador Artigas 1932–1933 1967–1969 Josep Seguer 1942–1957 1969 Lucien Muller 1965–1968 1978–1979 Joaquim Rifé 1963–1976 1979–1980 José Luis Romero (interim) 1970–1971 1983

Carles Rexach 1965–1981 1988; 1991; 1996; 2001–2002 Johan Cruyff 1973–1978 1988–1996 Antonio de la Cruz (interim) 1972–1979 2003 Pep Guardiola 1990–2001 2008–2012 Luis Enrique 1996–2004 2014–2017 Ernesto Valverde 1988–1990 2017–2020 Ronald Koeman 1989–1995 2020–2021 Sergi Barjuán (interim) 1993–2002 2021 Xavi Hernández 1998–2015 2021–2024