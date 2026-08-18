Skip to main content
SI

‘Welcome Home, Legend’—Sergio Busquets Takes First Step on Path Forged by Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique

The Catalan club has routinely called players back for over a century.
Jamie Spencer|
Sergio Busquets is heading back to Camp Nou.
Sergio Busquets is heading back to Camp Nou. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Sergio Busquets is a new assistant coach with Barcelona B ahead of the 2026–27 season, his first job since a 17-year playing career ended with Inter Miami’s MLS Cup victory in 2025.

Busquets is currently working through obtaining coaching qualifications that will enable him to become a manager, and will form part of the staff led by ex-Barça right back Juliano Belletti.

The two-time Champions League winner was about to turn 27 in July 2015 when he openly confirmed his desire “to be a coach” in the future. At that point, Busquets still had “many years” on the pitch left ahead of him. But with that glittering career now behind him, the time has come to embark on the next chapter of his life at the age of 38.

Busquets himself made 25 appearances for Barcelona B in the formative stages of his career and the team provides an important stepping stone for both players and coaches.

A year leading Barcelona B marked the start of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career in 2007. From there, he was promoted to first-team boss in 2008, replacing Frank Rijkaard, and took Busquets with him from the reserves into the senior squad.

Guardiola guided Barcelona to a sextuple in his first season in 2008–09 and by the time he left Manchester City at the end of May had won 41 trophies in 17 seasons.

Luis Enrique was the manager who succeeded Guardiola in charge of Barcelona B, although his path to becoming one of the greatest coaches of his generation wasn’t quite so linear. After three years, Enrique moved to Roma, then took a year out before joining Celta Vigo.

He returned to Camp Nou in 2014 and delivered in his first season the club’s first La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble since Guardiola. His subsequent achievements at Paris Saint-Germain since 2022 speak for themselves.

Former Barcelona players returning to the club to become manager is common, with Xavi Hernández the most recent example until being fired at the end of 2023–24.

Ex-Barcelona Players Who Became Manager

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola was a Barcelona player long before becoming manager. | Matthew Ashton/EMPICS/Getty Images

As Player

As Manager

Billy Lambe (player-manager)

1912

1912

Jack Alderson (player-manager)

1913

1913

Jack Greenwell

1912–1916

1913–1923; 1931–1933

Romà Forns

1903–1913

1926–1929

Franz Platko

1923–1930

1934–1935; 1955–1956

José Planas

1921–1927

1940–1941

Ramón Guzmán

1928–1935

1941–1942

Juan José Nogués

1930–1936; 1939–1941

1942–1944

Josep Samitier

1919–1932

1944–1947

Enrique Fernández

1935–1936

1947–1950

Ramón Llorens

1926–1938

1950

Domènec Balmanya

1935–1937; 1941–1944

1956–1958

Luis Miró

1939–1943

1961

László Kubala

1951–1961

1961–1963; 1980

José Gonzalvo

1944–1950

1963

César Rodríguez

1939–1955

1963–1964

Salvador Artigas

1932–1933

1967–1969

Josep Seguer

1942–1957

1969

Lucien Muller

1965–1968

1978–1979

Joaquim Rifé

1963–1976

1979–1980

José Luis Romero (interim)

1970–1971

1983

Carles Rexach

1965–1981

1988; 1991; 1996; 2001–2002

Johan Cruyff

1973–1978

1988–1996

Antonio de la Cruz (interim)

1972–1979

2003

Pep Guardiola

1990–2001

2008–2012

Luis Enrique

1996–2004

2014–2017

Ernesto Valverde

1988–1990

2017–2020

Ronald Koeman

1989–1995

2020–2021

Sergi Barjuán (interim)

1993–2002

2021

Xavi Hernández

1998–2015

2021–2024

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.

Home/Soccer