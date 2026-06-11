Seven Potential Transfer Targets Wrexham Could Scout at the World Cup

Wrexham will have their eyes on the 2026 World Cup this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Phil Parkinson has already outlined the need to “improve” his team for their second season in the Championship after they finished seventh in the table and narrowly missed out on the playoffs. The Wrexham manager recently revealed that he will be watching transfer targets at the World Cup as the club evaluates several options in its push for the Premier League.

Wrexham will likely prioritize wingback reinforcements this summer, while also in the market for a striker, central midfielder and goalkeeper. They could also look to add another center back to the first-team squad to provide greater depth.

With that in mind, here are seven players Wrexham should take a closer look at during the World Cup.

Alessandro Circati

Australia

Wrexham signed a defender from Serie A last summer. | Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

Wrexham altered their transfer strategy when they signed Liberato Cacace from Serie A last summer and could repeat the approach with a move for Circati.

The 22-year-old center back played a key role for Parma in the Italian top flight last season and even captained the side on four occasions.

Although he was born in Italy and represented the country at the Under-20 level, Circati moved to Australia at the age of one and ultimately chose to represent the Socceroos internationally. After a successful youth career with Perth Glory, he headed to Europe for trials and came close to joining Leicester City before the move collapsed due to Brexit-related complications.

Instead, he signed for hometown club Parma, where he was mentored by Italian soccer legend Gianluigi Buffon. Circati has already made 13 appearances for Australia’s senior team and will be hoping to add to that total this summer.

Lucas Herrington

Australia

Herrington could be a breakout star at the World Cup. | Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

Herrington may not see much game time at this summer’s World Cup, but he is a player with an exceptionally bright future and could be an intriguing prospect for the Wrexham project.

At just 18 years old, the center back is already a regular starter for the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer.

The teenager burst onto the scene in Australia with Brisbane Roar, making 29 appearances in all competitions before being sold to Colorado for a club-record fee of approximately $1 million. Herrington signed an initial four-year contract in MLS and has started every league match of his debut season.

Having only completed his move in January, it may be difficult to lure him to the Championship so soon. Nevertheless, he is certainly a player worth monitoring, having already earned four senior caps for Australia.

Nathan Saliba

Canada

Saliba has already made the jump to European soccer from the MLS. | Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

Wrexham are believed to be in the market for a younger holding midfielder, and they could do far worse than Saliba.

The Canada international came through the ranks at CS Longueuil in Quebec before being signed by local MLS side CF Montréal. Saliba turned down loan interest from the Canadian Premier League to fight for a place in the first team and quickly established himself as a key figure.

At the end of the 2024 season, he was named to the MLS 22 Under 22 list and was also nominated for MLS Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old later joined Belgian giants Anderlecht, signing a contract through 2029. He made 45 appearances in all competitions last season and will be hoping to add to his 15 senior international caps at the World Cup.

Amar Memic

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Memic shone in the Europa League this season and could be ready for a new challenge. | Charlotte Wilson - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

Wrexham have made wingback recruitment a priority this summer, and Memić could prove to be a hidden gem.

The 25-year-old was a key figure for FC Viktoria Plzeň last season, making 44 appearances in all competitions. Operating primarily as a right wingback, he contributed three goals and 10 assists while impressing during the club’s Europa League campaign.

Plzeň remained unbeaten in regulation throughout the competition, recording notable results against Roma, Fenerbahçe, and FC Porto before eventually being eliminated on penalties by Panathinaikos in the first knockout round.

Along with his creativity, Memić is renowned for his blistering pace and ability to beat defenders, often playing more like a traditional winger than a wingback. He started both playoff matches as Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Wales and Italy to secure qualification for the World Cup and will be hoping to make a significant impact this summer.

Max Arfsten

United States

Arfsten is one of the MLS stars in the USMNT this summer. | Richard Heathcote - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

Wrexham face an important decision at left wingback after Cacace’s debut season was disrupted by injury. If they decide to pursue another option, USMNT star Max Arfsten could be an attractive addition.

Following a standout college career, Arfsten signed with MLS Next Pro side San Jose Earthquakes II, where he scored nine goals in 24 appearances. He subsequently entered the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and was selected 14th overall by the Columbus Crew.

The 25-year-old has since established himself as one of the league’s premier wingbacks and appears tailor-made for Parkinson’s tactical system in North Wales. Arfsten has earned 20 caps under Mauricio Pochettino and will be aiming to play a prominent role for the U.S. men’s national team at the World Cup.

Ché Adams

Scotland

Adams already has plenty of Championship experience. | Carmen Mandato - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

Wrexham are expected to pursue a striker this summer, and Scotland international Ché Adams could be a smart addition.

The 29-year-old boasts extensive Championship experience, scoring 49 goals in 156 appearances in the division during spells with Birmingham City and Southampton.

Adams currently plays for Serie A side Torino, where he scored eight goals in 36 appearances last season. He also featured in two of Scotland’s World Cup warm-up matches and scored twice in a 4–0 victory over Bolivia last weekend.

With only one year remaining on his contract, Torino may be tempted to cash in if Adams enjoys a strong World Cup performance. Given his proven record in England, a return to the Championship would hardly be surprising.

Ricardo Pepi

United States

Pepi saw a dream move to the Premier League collapse. | Richard Heathcote - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

This suggestion may seem ambitious, but if there is a Championship club capable of pulling off a move for Pepi, it is Wrexham.

Although eligible to represent both the United States and Mexico, Pepi chose to play for the USMNT and is expected to be an important part of Pochettino’s squad this summer.

After scoring 13 goals for FC Dallas during the 2021 MLS regular season, Pepi was named MLS Young Player of the Year before joining German side Augsburg in a deal reportedly worth $20 million. He later impressed during a loan spell with Groningen before securing a move to Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old has continued to thrive in the Eredivisie and was widely expected to join Premier League side Fulham in a deal worth approximately $46 million this summer. Pepi even underwent a medical with the London club, but negotiations ultimately broke down after the two sides failed to agree on a clause that would have allowed Fulham to withdraw from the transfer should the striker suffer an injury.

Pepi will not be short of suitors if he shines at the World Cup, but if Wrexham can find the financial backing required, it could become one of the most eye-catching transfers of the summer.

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