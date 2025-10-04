Sevilla vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Next up for Barcelona is a trip south to face Sevilla in their final match before the October international break.
Barcelona went top of La Liga last weekend with their win against Real Sociedad, but the mood around the club quickly took a hit after suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of PSG last time out.
Hansi Flick’s side will look to rebound against a Sevilla outfit that’s looked better of late. Matías Almeyda has done a solid job since taking over as manager and after a poor 2024–25, Sevilla head into the weekend in ninth and will look to get their first home win of the term.
Barcelona haven’t lost in La Liga at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in over a decade, but the hosts will be itching to put an end to that streak and hand Barcelona back-to-back defeats for the first time in 2025.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Sevilla vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Sevilla, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Kick-Off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST
Sevilla vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Sevilla: 0 wins
- Barcelona: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Sevilla 1–4 Barcelona (Feb. 9, 2025) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Sevilla
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano 0–1 Sevilla - 9/28/25
Barcelona 1–2 PSG - 10/1/25
Sevilla 1–2 Villarreal - 9/23/25
Barcelona 2–1 Real Sociedad - 9/28/25
Deportivo Alavés 1–2 Sevilla - 6/20/25
Real Oviedo 1–3 Barcelona - 9/25/25
Sevilla 2–2 Elche - 9/12/25
Barcelona 3–0 Getafe - 9/21/25
Girona 0–2 Sevilla - 8/30/25
Newcastle United 1–2 Barcelona - 9/18/25
How to Watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
TSN 3, TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
Sevilla Team News
Sevilla have deployed three center backs in all of their games this season and the trend is set to continue against Barcelona, with the veteran César Azpilicueta leading the defense.
Alfon González and Tanguy Nianzou will be unavailable through injury and could be joined on the sidelines by Joan Jordan and Adnan Januzaj, whose status for the match remains uncertain.
Alexis Sánchez will likely be deployed up top against his former club, with Swiss international Ruben Vargas on the other wing and leading goalscorer Isaac Romero as the starting striker.
Sevilla Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Sevilla Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (3-4-3): Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Lopez, Marcao; Carmona, Agoumé, Mendy, Suazo; Sánchez, Romero, Vargas.
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal for the fourth La Liga game this season, with the teenager once again struggling with a groin injury.
Yamal joins Gavi, Fermín López, Joan García and Raphinha on the list players that won’t make the trip to Sevilla. On the other hand, Alejandro Balde is back to full fitness and could make his first start in over a month.
A number of players showed clear signs of fatigue against Paris Saint-Germain. It wouldn’t be surprising if Flick offers Pedri some rest considering the midfielder has started every game of the season so far. Marcus Rashford is another player that could benefit from some rest.
Robert Lewandowski is a candidate to return to the starting lineup, as is Marc Casadó.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; De Jong, Casadó; Bardghji, Olmo, Torres; Lewandowski.
Sevilla vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
Despite Barcelona’s recent dominance over Sevilla, this game might be closer than expected.
Flick’s men have been pushed to the maximum in almost every away game they’ve played this season and with a tired squad that played an intense midweek match in Europe, the trip to Sevilla has all the makings of a potential upset.
Still, there's still a clear gap in quality between both sides. The Catalans should manage to navigate through the game and grind out a victory to go into the international break as leaders in La Liga.