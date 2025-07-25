Six Liverpool Players Who Need to Impress in Pre-Season
The new Premier League campaign is less than a month away and defending champions Liverpool are in the midst of their pre-season preparations.
The Reds have already taken to the field twice this summer, starting with a 3–1 victory over Preston North End that stood as a tribute to Diogo Jota following his tragic death. Next up was a 5–0 win over another Championship opponent, Stoke City, behind closed doors.
However, Liverpool have now journeyed to Asia for the next leg of their pre-season adventure, readying themselves for matches with Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos. Two back-to-back duels on the same day with Athletic Club come at Anfield on August 4, before the Reds then travel to Wembley Stadium for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace six days later.
Liverpool have been busy bolstering their squad in the transfer market alongside training ground sessions and friendlies this summer, with Arne Slot eager to reinforce his title-winning side. But an influx of new talent leaves some in red desperately needing to prove themselves in pre-season.
Here are six players who will be keen to catch Slot’s eye before the 2025–26 campaign commences.
Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson was one of the few in Liverpool red who failed to raise their standards during last season’s Premier League title-winning campaign. In fact, the Scotsman’s decline was noticeable and has forced the Reds into the transfer market for a new left back. Milos Kerkez has arrived from Bournemouth for £40 million ($54.1 million) aiming to displace the 31-year-old.
It appears likely that Liverpool will turn to their new Hungarian swiftly given Robertson’s disappointing 2024–25 displays, but the ex-Hull City man will not concede his starting berth without a fight. He’s already vowed to battle for his place in Slot’s starting lineup.
Pre-season will be crucial in Slot’s decision over which left back starts the new term, with Robertson having the opportunity to reassert himself as Liverpool’s first choice. Robertson needs a series of solid displays before the new Premier League campaign starts on August 15.
Wataru Endo
Having proven a surprise revelation under Jürgen Klopp in 2023–24, Slot’s debut season proved a frustrating one for Wataru Endo. The Japan international started just one Premier League match en route to the title and featured in only 32 matches in all competitions.
The defensive midfielder was utilised as an impact substitute brought on to break up play and halt opposition momentum late in matches. He was effective in such a function but will be eager to feature more readily in the starting lineup next term.
Whether the 32-year-old has enough time to truly impress Slot remains to be seen but some eye-catching pre-season performances could see his role elevated. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were worked into the ground last season and could use some help moving forward.
Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott has done nothing wrong in a Liverpool shirt. The attacking midfielder has been an incredibly handy squad player for the Reds over recent years, blossoming into a reliable member of one of the world’s strongest squads.
However, Slot used the 22-year-old sparingly during his debut season at the helm and Elliott will be understandably frustrated with his lack of opportunities. The Dutch coach could ill-afford to change a winning formula throughout the campaign and Elliott suffered as a result, finishing up with just 28 appearances to his name in all competitions.
Elliott has spoken candidly about his future and how he might need to leave Merseyside for the sake of his career, but he’s already made an impression on Slot this summer. The Player of the Tournament at the U21 European Championship with England, Elliott dazzled during the competition en route to lifting the trophy.
If Elliott can continue such stellar form in pre-season, then he could well remind Slot of his enormous talent and potential. While Florian Wirtz’s arrival pushes him further down the pecking order, there is still space for the versatile Englishman to flourish at Anfield.
Dominik Szoboszlai
Another Liverpool star rocked by Wirtz’s arrival is Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungary international was exceptional for the Reds last season in an attacking midfield role, mixing immense technical quality with a relentless work rate. He managed 16 goal contributions in all competitions and was one of Slot’s favourites.
Wirtz’s move will undoubtedly affect Szoboszlai’s minutes this coming season given the £116 million ($156.8 million) German is destined to be an automatic starter and prefers to play as a No.10. While he can operate from the left flank, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen ace will likely be utilised in his best role.
Szoboszlai will not only have to reassert himself in pre-season, he will have to showcase his flexibility. The 24-year-old has been used in a deeper role on occasion by Slot, while he’s sometimes been used in advanced wide positions during his career or even as a false nine. Such flexibility could prove integral to his Liverpool future.
Ben Doak
Ben Doak has long been tipped for stardom. Since arriving from Celtic in 2022, the speedy winger has impressed in Liverpool’s youth teams and has even breached the first team on ten occasions. He’s always shown glimpses of his immense potential when representing the senior side and his bravery in possession is particularly commendable.
Doak thrived on loan at Middlesbrough last season with three goals and seven assists, while he’s also now caught the eye for Scotland in six international appearances. He has a huge future at a good level, but recent reports have suggested that his rise could take place away from Anfield.
Liverpool have been linked with cashing in on the 19-year-old as they aim to recoup funds following a summer of huge spending. If Doak wants to continue his journey with the Reds, a series of impressive pre-season performances against high calibre opposition is what’s needed to convince Slot.
Darwin Núñez
Darwin Núñez’s Liverpool exit has seemed inevitable all summer and it still seems likely that the Uruguayan will be depart Anfield before the window shuts. But he’s certainly offered Slot food for thought during the Reds’ first two pre-season outings.
Núñez scored in the victory over Preston and followed up with a 14-minute hat-trick against Stoke last time out. While admittedly only up against Championship defences, the 26-year-old’s performances will not have gone unnoticed.
Hugo Ekitiké’s £79 million ($106.8 million) arrival is likely to push Núñez closer to the exit but a transfer away from Liverpool is not close to completion. The chaotic centre forward still has time to continue his goalscoring form and at least offer Slot a welcome dilemma ahead of the new term.