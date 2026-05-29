Six Smart Championship Transfers Wrexham Should Make This Summer

Wrexham aims to improve its squad in the summer transfer window as it pushes for promotion to the Premier League next season.

The Red Dragons achieved the best finish in the club’s history when they finished seventh in the Championship, just two points from the final playoff position. If they had managed to turn just one draw into a win, they would have overtaken Hull City in the table and finished in sixth place. Instead, the Tigers claimed the final playoff spot and went on to win promotion to the Premier League.

Phil Parkinson has already admitted his squad needs “improvement” this summer, with Wrexham expected to prioritize quality over quantity in the transfer market. The Wrexham manager has already ruled out selling top goalscorer Josh Windass and reiterated his desire to add talent to the squad rather than lose it.

The North Wales club broke its transfer record three times as part of a $45 million spending spree last summer, which saw 13 new players arrive. It means the foundations are already in place for another promotion push, with only a few additions needed this time around.

With all that in mind, Sports Illustrated looks at the Championship-proven players who could be smart signings this summer.

Ethan Galbraith

Galbraith has rejected a new long-term contract at Swansea City. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham could be in the market for another central midfielder, and there are not many better than Galbraith at this level. The 25-year-old enjoyed an excellent debut season with Swansea City and is on the radar of several clubs ahead of the summer.

Galbraith is at his best as either a central or holding midfielder, so he would be an ideal alternative to either Ben Sheaf or Matty James in the starting lineup, while he also featured as a makeshift right back for Swansea. He is an excellent passer of the ball and also shines with his dribbling ability.

The Northern Ireland international rejected a new contract at Swansea earlier in the year but still has two years left on his current deal. Galbraith would likely be open to joining a club with such ambition, though it might be difficult to agree on a financial package with Swansea for his signature.

Sorba Thomas

Sorba Thomas scored against Wrexham last season. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham is also in the market for a right wing back this summer, and none performed better than Thomas last season. The Wales international was goaded by supporters when he scored the winner for Stoke City against the Welsh club back in October but could be forgiven if he moves to the Racecourse.

The 27-year-old is capable of playing on either wing and finished the season with an incredible 10 goals and 11 assists in the Championship. Not only did he finish second in assists across the entire league, Thomas also led the way with 90 chances created, 20 of which were classified as big chances.

Thomas is an impressive passer of the ball, with his crossing tendency one of his greatest strengths. It makes him an ideal fit for Parkinson’s side, particularly the prospect of him delivering balls into the box to feed the aerial threat of Kieffer Moore. The Stoke winger also stood out with his defensive contribution, proving there was more to his game than the creative threat he is best known for.

Metric Value Stat compared to other Championship wingers Appearances 45 N/A Goals 10 >90.4% Assists 11 >98.7% Successful passes 824 >94.9% Accurate long balls 60 >98.1% Chances created 90 >100% Big chances created 20 >98.7% Successful crosses 79 >100% Successful dribbles 38 >90.4% Duels won 113 >79.6% Fouls won 36 >84.1% Touches 2,282 >100%

Ryan Manning

There is uncertainty surrounding several Southampton stars following the Spygate scandal. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Wrexham knows all about the wizardry of Manning after his stunning free-kick goal for Southampton on the opening day of the season. The 29-year-old was a key part of the Saints’ resurgence under Tonda Eckert and might well have returned to the Premier League if not for Spygate and their humiliating playoff exit.

Manning finished the season with eight goals and six assists in 43 Championship appearances, during which he established himself as one of the leading left backs in the division. The Republic of Ireland international stood out through his creativity and attacking threat and posted decent defensive stats, despite that being a weaker area of his game.

The Red Dragons could require a specialist on the left flank this summer amid concerns over Liberato Cacace’s fitness, with George Thomason still only a makeshift option out wide. A deal for Manning could hinge on the Southampton fallout and whether he is officially available for transfer.

Terry Devlin

Wrexham failed with a January move for Terry Devlin. | Rich Linley/CameraSport/Getty Images

Wrexham’s other leading option on the right is Devlin. The Welsh club inquired about a move in the January transfer window and is expected to explore a deal again in the coming months. It is understood that Portsmouth is bracing for fresh interest in the full back and expects him to leave Fratton Park this summer.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful individual season with five goals and one assist from his right back role. Although he does not rank highly for creative output, that is partly due to his deeper position, which prioritized defensive solidity over attacking contributions.

Devlin is very much a defensive specialist in the mold of a traditional right back, and while he might not be the perfect fit for the Wrexham formation, he would certainly be a smart addition alongside another offensive option.

Metric Value Stat compared to other Championship fullbacks Appearances 38 N/A Goals 5 >97.4% Assists 1 >36.8% Chances created per 90 0.77 >35% Pass completion 70.9% >17.9% Successful crosses per 90 0.53 >47% Successful dribbles per 90 0.49 >54.7% Duels won per 90 6.85 >85.5% Defensive contributions per 90 9.38 >90.6% Tackles per 90 2.74 >82.1% Interceptions per 90 1.90 >94% Recoveries per 90 5.44 >88.9% Clearances per 90 4.43 >81.2%

Callum O’Hare

Sheffield United will have to sell some key players this summer. | Stephen White/CameraSport/Getty Images

Wrexham could yet bolster its attacking options ahead of next season, and O’Hare could prove to be a masterstroke. The 28-year-old is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also play in central midfield and on the left wing if required. It is in an attacking midfield role that he would best suit Wrexham as another option alongside Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead.

O’Hare enjoyed a productive season at Sheffield United despite the club’s wider struggles, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists. His standout statistics across the campaign were his crossing accuracy and chance creation, two traits that would suit the Red Dragons well.

The Blades are expected to sell a couple of key players this summer to ease their financial situation, while they also want to raise funds to reinvest in the playing squad. It means a move for O’Hare is not out of the question, and Wrexham should be able to agree to a deal if they really want him.

Ellis Simms

Ellis Simms may favor regular minutes over promotion. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham could use another striker to bolster its promotion hopes, and Coventry City ace Simms might be the best option. The 25-year-old scored 13 goals as the Sky Blues won promotion to the Premier League, but he was not a regular in their starting lineup under Frank Lampard.

Simms started just 15 of his 43 league appearances and played 1,628 minutes. Despite the limited playing time, he was extremely potent in attack, averaging 0.72 goals per 90 minutes and an incredible 4.20 shots per 90 minutes as well. Although he is not the most mobile forward, he is simply an outstanding goalscorer at this level.

Following their promotion to the Premier League, Simms is realistically not going to feature much in the higher division, and with just one year left on his current contract, he could be a very attractive prospect this summer.

Metric Value Stat compared to other Championship forwards Appearances 43 N/A Goals 13 >94% Assists 2 >60.7% Goals per 90 0.72 >95.2% Shots per 90 4.20 >100% Headed shots per 90 1.44 >100%

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