Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona are back in action on Sunday when they visit Real Sociedad in La Liga looking to make it 12 consecutive wins in all competitions.

Hansi Flick has led Barcelona to the joint second longest winning streak in club history, one that saw them capture their first piece of silverware of the term. The mood surrounding the Catalans couldn’t be much better and they’ll now turn their attention back to La Liga where they have a perfect record since late October.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, enter the weekend just four points clear of the relegation zone in La Liga. The poor first half of the term cost former manager Sergio Francisco his job, leaving replacement Pellegrino Matarazzo with plenty of work to do to right the ship.

Still, Barcelona barely got the better of La Real when they met earlier in the season and lost in their last trip to San Sebastián a season ago. If Barcelona want to build on their positive momentum, then they must be at their blistering best on Sunday night.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga clash.

What Time Does Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : San Sebastián, Spain

: San Sebastián, Spain Stadium : Estadio Municipal de Anoeata

: Estadio Municipal de Anoeata Date : Sunday, Jan. 18

: Sunday, Jan. 18 Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Real Sociedad : 1 win

: 1 win Barcelona : 4 wins

: 4 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Real Sociedad Barcelona Real Sociedad 2–2 (4–3 pens) Osasuna - 13/1/26 Racing 0–2 Barcelona - 15/1/26 Getafe 1–2 Real Sociedad - 9/1/26 Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid - 11/1/26 Real Sociedad 1–1 Atlético Madrid - 4/1/26 Barcelona 5–0 Athletic Club - 7/1/26 Levante 1–1 Real Sociedad - 20/12/25 Espanyol 0–2 Barcelona - 3/1/26 Eldense 1–2 Real Sociedad - 16/12/25 Villarreal 0–2 Barcelona - 21/12/25

How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes United Kingdom Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

Real Sociedad Team News

Mikel Oyarzabal is Real Sociedad’s most dangerous player. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

In only the third game under Matarazzo, Real Sociedad will be eager to complete the upset, securing a result that could jumpstart their season.

Yangel Herrera and Orri Óskarsson are the only two injury concerns for the clash. With an otherwise healthy squad, Matarazzo is expected to continue the 4-4-2 system he’s employed during the trio of games he’s managed in his young tenure at Anoeta.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Méndez will lead the line with Gonçalo Guedes and Takefusa Kubo flanking him. The veteran Carlos Soler will anchor the midfield and Spain international Álex Remiro will have the gargantuan task of blanking the Blaugrana attack.

Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Real Sociedad are aiming to defeat Barcelona at Anoeta for the second straight season. | FotMob

Real Sociedad predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Remiro; Aramburu, Martín, Caleta-Car, Gómez; Kubo, Turrientes, Soler, Guedes; Méndez, Oyarzabal.

Barcelona Team News

Frenkie de Jong will return from suspension and start in midfield. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Hansi Flick didn’t rotate his side as heavily as expected in the midweek Copa del Rey victory over Racing. Still, the German could very well repeat the same XI that took the pitch vs. Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup Final a week ago.

Eric García will replace Gerard Martín in the heart of defense while Frenkie de Jong will return from suspension and partner Pedri in midfield. Raphinha will take his usual spot in the left wing and Robert Lewandowski—who scored the winner last time out vs. Real Sociedad—could lead the line.

It’s highly unlikely he gets the nod from the jump, but winter signing João Cancelo could make his second Barcelona debut with a cameo off the bench in the second half.

Barcelona will take the pitch vs. Real Sociedad with their strongest XI. | FotMob

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, García, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, López, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Although the results suggest otherwise, Barcelona have been far less dominant playing away from Camp Nou during their winning streak, and might find it hard to overcome a resurgent Real Sociedad.

La Real are yet to lose in 2026, have looked solid since the manager change and have players capable of exploiting Barça’s weaknesses.

Barcelona have struggled to bypass low-blocks in recent games, but with Raphinha on top form, they’ve made a habit of finding the necessary answers sooner or later. The same could be expected from Sunday’s match, with the visitors needing to grind but eventually finding a breakthrough that sends them on their way.

It will be a close affair and Barcelona are likely to experience some scares late, but with Joan García at his current level, the Catalans will eke out a win to keep up the pace in the title race.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1–2 Barcelona

