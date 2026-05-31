Son of Man Utd Legend Earns Late World Cup Call-Up

Manchester United youngster Tyler Fletcher, the son of former midfielder and interim manager Darren, is heading to the World Cup after a late call-up from Scotland.

The 19-year-old made two appearances from the bench for United this season, helping to preserve the club’s 88-year record of including a homegrown academy talent in a matchday squad, but looked set to have a watching brief this summer after missing out on Steve Clarke’s final 26-player roster.

However, an injury to former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Billy Gilmour, now of Napoli, has opened the door for Fletcher, and his inclusion was confirmed on Saturday night in the aftermath of Scotland’s 4–1 friendly win over Curaçao, who will make their World Cup debut this summer.

Clarke said he was “devastated” for Gilmour, with the timing of his knee injury “so, so cruel,” while former Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay, who also plays for Napoli, encouraged Gilmour to “keep his head up.”

Son Follows in Father’s Footsteps

Darren Fletcher took temporary charge of Man Utd last season. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fletcher played the second half of Scotland’s comprehensive win over Curaçao at Hampden Park, following in the footsteps of his father. Darren earned 80 caps for Scotland from 2003 –17, but never got to experience playing at a World Cup—his son will now have the opportunity to be selected against group stage opponents Haiti, Morocco and Brazil, who Scotland also faced in their last World Cup appearance back in 1998.

“Tyler came on, and I can’t speak highly enough of him,” Scotland teammate Kenny McLean said of the youngster postmatch. “I said to the lads after his first session, ‘I can see something special in him,’ so I was glad he got on after the week he has had. In my first couple of Scotland squads I played with his dad. And, for me, in my first session, he [Darren] stood out a mile.

“Fortunately for Scotland, his son is pretty similar. There is a lot of potential there. It’s about using him in the right way. Hopefully he does that back at his club and then when he comes away here and when he gets the opportunity, he makes the impact he has this week.”

While some may feel Fletcher’s inclusion is surprising, given his relative lack of experience, it’s clear United also feel they have a talented player on their hands.

Fletcher was named on the bench for 11 of the club’s last 14 games, having been drafted into the matchday squad for the first time by former manager Ruben Amorim on Boxing Day last year. He was subsequently handed his debut by Michael Carrick in the win over Tottenham Hotspur in February, replacing Kobbie Mainoo after he was a late withdrawal.

Interestingly, Fletcher’s twin brother, Jack, has chosen to represent England at national team level. Whether or not he goes on to make the Three Lions squad remains to be seen, but his confidence will be sky high after a confidence-boosting few weeks that saw him named United’s reserve team player of the year before appearing on the final day of the Premier League season against Brighton.

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