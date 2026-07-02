Spain vs. Austria—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

European foes collide on the world stage this Thursday when Spain faces Austria in the round of 32 at SoFi Stadium.

La Roja are expected to come out on top as reigning European champions and one of this summer’s favorites for the World Cup, but their group stage campaign was not without its hiccups. An opening goalless draw with Cabo Verde wasn’t part of the plan, while the recent 1–0 win over Uruguay lacked the spark one usually associates with the Iberians.

Spain must raise its standards against an energetic, high-octane Austria team, who was involved in a dramatic group stage finale last time out. During its 3–3 draw with Algeria, Das Team was staring at an early exit after conceding in stoppage time to Riyad Mahrez, but Saša Kalajdžić’s 96th-minute equalizer just three minutes later spared its bushes.

An almighty scare might allow Ralf Rangnick’s men to operate with freedom as underdogs on Thursday, but perfection will be required to conquer Spain. Luis de la Fuente’s star-studded roster should have enough in the tank to progress to the next round, 48 years on from the first and only meeting between the sides at the World Cup.

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Spain vs. Austria Score Prediction

La Roja Bypass Banana Skin

Spain can hit its stride on Thursday. | Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

Spain has yet to reach the level uncovered at Euro 2024, but falling to Austria would still be an extraordinary upset.

An exceptional squad is littered with game-changers, chiefly in the form of Lamine Yamal. The teenager is already Spain’s attacking talisman and should now be rediscovering his maximum level after a recent return from injury. In the likes of Pedri and the in-form Mikel Oyarzabal, there are others who can shoulder the creative burden.

Austria’s intensity will cause the odd issue for La Roja, but their technicians should find a way to play through Rangnick’s press. When they do, plenty of space will appear, as Algeria and Argentina have already proven.

Spain should overcome an awkward opponent with relatively little fuss.

Spain’s stubborn defense : La Roja have not conceded in any of their three World Cup matches to date, shutting out Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. That makes 10 clean sheets from their last 13 games in all competitions, with just two goals shipped in qualifying.

: La Roja have not conceded in any of their three World Cup matches to date, shutting out Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. That makes 10 clean sheets from their last 13 games in all competitions, with just two goals shipped in qualifying. Unbeaten run : Spain hasn’t lost any of its last 33 matches in regulation time, with a last defeat in 90 minutes coming against Colombia in a friendly all the way back in March 2024.

: Spain hasn’t lost any of its last 33 matches in regulation time, with a last defeat in 90 minutes coming against Colombia in a friendly all the way back in March 2024. Austria struggles: Some considered Austria a slight dark horse pre-tournament, but its defense could be its undoing in the end. Das Team has conceded six already at the World Cup and has just two clean sheets in the last seven games.

Prediction: Spain 2–0 Austria

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Austria

Spain is dealing with some fitness issues. | Sports Illustrated

Spain’s fitness issues are exclusive to the wide areas, with wingers Yéremy Pino, Victor Muñoz and Nico Williams all struggling with ailments. All three could miss the clash with Austria, allowing Álex Baena, the match-winner against Uruguay, another chance to impress.

De la Fuente could resist the temptation to make changes on Thursday, although whether Mikel Merino will feature in the midfield again remains to be seen. The Arsenal man made his first start since January against Uruguay, but faces competition from Fabián Ruiz.

Yamal’s minutes will need to be managed as he builds up match sharpness, but the teenager will undoubtedly start on Thursday.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Austria (4-3-3): Simón; Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena.

Austria Predicted Lineup vs. Spain

Rangnick has some selection dilemmas. | Sports Illustrated

Rangnick made several alterations to his starting lineup against Algeria following the defeat to Argentina, with Marko Arnautović coming into the attack. The former should start once more after scoring, providing he can shake off a slight knock.

Kevin Danso also appears likely to re-enter the starting XI in place of Philipp Lienhart, partnering captain David Alaba at center back.

Konrad Laimer has been moved to the right flank, with Phillipp Mwene thus retaining his role at left back. Paul Wanner should come in for Romano Schmid in attacking midfield.

Austria predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-2-3-1): A. Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Laimer, Wanner, Sabitzer; Arnautović.

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What Time Does Spain vs. Austria Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Thursday, July 2

: Thursday, July 2 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

How to Watch Spain vs. Austria on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

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