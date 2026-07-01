Lamine Yamal’s Message for Julian Alvarez Adds Fuel to Burning Barcelona Fire

Lamine Yamal’s teasing message over Barcelona potentially signing Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid shows one thing—the teenager superstar wants the deal to happen.

The complicated saga, which also includes rivals Real Madrid, took another twist on Tuesday as Spanish publication COPE reported that Atlético have lodged a formal complaint with FIFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over what they perceive to be improper conduct.

Álvarez has publicly declared his wish to leave Atlético, much to the dismay of the 2020–21 La Liga champions, as he wants to “fulfill his dream”—a remark many perceive to be a wish to join Barcelona.

Atlético have continued to point towards Álvarez’s €500 million release clause ($569 million) and insist they have no desire to sell the Argentine, who only joined from Manchester City in 2024 and has another four years to run on his contract.

Yamal Stokes the Fire With Encouraging Message

Atlético won’t be amused with Lamine Yamal’s comments. | Pablo Garcia/Soccrates/Getty Images

With relations at an all-time low, it remains to be seen whether player power will eventually allow Álvarez to get his way. But if there was any further encouragement needed for him to agitate for a move to Catalonia, some additional fuel has been added to the fire by Yamal.

The 18-year-old, tasked with leading Spain to glory at this summer’s 2026 World Cup, candidly told Cadena SER in an television interview on Tuesday that he’d “love” the transfer to go through as the 26-year-old is a “great player.”

“If he comes, we’ll welcome him with open arms... If I were him, I’d do it,” Yamal added, acknowledging that he and his Barcelona teammates would be delighted if Álvarez were the player to replace the departed Robert Lewandowski. “We’ll be waiting for him if he wants to come. [I say] go for it.” he concluded.

Nothing Has Changed for Alvarez, As It Stands

Julián Álvarez is also seeking World Cup glory. | Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Álvarez doesn’t have much of a say in the matter unless Atlético back down from their hardline negotiating stance and consider accepting a lower fee. They’ve already rejected a €150 million ($173.2 million) offer from Real Madrid, and made brutal remarks on social media after Real, who recently re-elected Florentino Pérez as president, claimed the club had been “thanked” for the offer, “made within the framework of the good relations existing between both clubs.”

“You may have confused politeness with gratitude, but let there be no doubt: we are not grateful to you for anything,” a pointed, inflammatory response from Atléti read on social media. “We are not considering or evaluating any offers for Julián. How could we not get on well, when you make us laugh even more than Barcelona.”

Álvarez has also been linked with Premier League holders Arsenal and back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, though neither club has looked likely to put an official offer in while the shenanigans between Atlético, Barcelona, who the former previously accused of putting together a “smear campaign”, and Real continue.

Were Álvarez to force his way out of the Metropolitano and head to Camp Nou, he’d provide more than adequate firepower as Barcelona look to replace the goals of departed veteran Lewandowski. Álvarez has notched 56 in all competitions across two seasons at Atlético, though only eight goals came last season in La Liga as Diego Simeone’s side limped to a disappointing fourth-place finish.

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