The Spanish Federation’s (RFEF) technical director Aitor Karanka snapped back at suggestions that superstar Lamine Yamal receives special treatment from the national team.

The teenager is regarded as one of the very best soccer players in the world, having played a starring role for dominant Barcelona and Spanish sides. Yamal already has an array of major honors on his résumé, including back-to-back La Liga titles, a European Championship and the World Cup.

A stellar 2025–26 campaign thrust the remarkable youngster into Ballon d’Or contention for the second consecutive year, but Englishman Harry Kane got his hands on the esteemed individual prize after Ousmane Dembélé’s success the previous year.

The winger has started the new season in stellar form, recording a staggering 25 goal contributions in 16 appearances for Barcelona heading into the November international break.

He set up Fermín López’s winner in their significant 2–1 victory over Atlético Madrid before teaming up with the national team, but his delayed arrival prompted rather harsh criticism from the Spanish press, much to the chagrin of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente and technical director Karanka.

Karanka Backs De le Fuente Over Yamal Treatment

Karanka (L) has come to the Spanish manager’s aid. | AFP/Getty Images

Spain was without Lamine Yamal for its first UEFA Nations League outing of the month (a 2–0 win over Czechia in Prague) but welcomed the superstar back for England’s visit on Sunday.

However, the federation’s decision to rest the winger and preserve him for the all-important clash with England sparked fierce debate in the country, with factions of the Spanish press accusing Yamal of receiving preferential treatment.

Such accusations were ignited by the fact Yamal was the only player to play more than the 270-minute limit De la Fuente had imposed during the bumper September-October break.

Spain’s manager responded fiercely to critics, telling reporters before the Czechia game: “Lamine doesn’t have any special privileges. We would have done this for any other player.”

De la Fuente, who suggested Yamal was dealing with a knee injury, has since received backing from Karanka, who sought to provide further clarity about the situation.

“I’m going to tell you exactly what happened," the one-cap wonder and former Real Madrid defender told SPORT, via Barça Universal. “On Sunday night, after the Barça game in Madrid, the doctors contacted us; it was decided that Lamine would travel with Barça for an MRI.

“And it was Lamine, the doctors and Luis de la Fuente who decided that it was best for him not to travel to Prague, to avoid long trips,” Karanka added.

The director noted that Mikel Oyarzabal received similar treatment from the manager after the birth of his second child. The Real Sociedad stalwart wasn’t required in Prague, but started alongside Yamal in Spain’s attack in the 3–2 defeat to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Yamal Expected to Miss No Time for Barcelona

Yamal has been in sensational form for Barcelona this season. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Explaining the decision to leave Yamal out of Spain’s trip to the Czech capital, De la Fuente said scans had shown “some liquid on his knee,” having felt some discomfort after Barça’s victory against Atléti.

However, Spain’s manager then said his teenage superstar was entering the England game in “perfect condition,” and he played 90 minutes as a result.

The Three Lions were 3–0 up when Yamal pickpocketed Jarell Quansah on the edge of England’s box, leading to a sequence that culminated in Oyarzabal converting from the penalty spot after Elliot Anderson was sent off for cynically—and foolishly—hauling down Yamal.

Spain’s No. 10 then broke down the right flank and crossed for wing twin Nico Williams, who reduced La Roja’s deficit to one with 15 minutes to play. Despite Yamal’s best efforts, England held on for a famous victory in the Spanish capital.

Still, Barcelona supporters would’ve been encouraged by the 19-year-old’s performance, which offered no signs of any discomfort.

As as result, Yamal is expected to be fit for Barça’s next La Liga outing against Villarreal on Sunday, kickstarting an incredibly busy period for Hansi Flick’s men, with six games heading their way in 18 days.