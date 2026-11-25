Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to put a wretched Manchester United managerial debut behind him when the Red Devils visit Sporting CP as the second half of their Champions League league phase campaign gets underway.

Pochettino’s side was put to the sword at Anfield on Sunday, losing 4–0, but the Argentine’s claims of his team being subject to an “unfair” decision were at least vindicated by the FA’s overturning of Leny Yoro’s one-match suspension after he was sent off eight minutes into the match.

Few have suggested that Pochettino is capable of overseeing a dramatic shift right away, and although they played with 10 for the majority of his first match in charge, their heavy defeat merely highlighted the size of the task at the former USMNT manager’s hand.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Sporting CP have just hired their third permanent manager since United took Ruben Amorim off their hands in November 2024. Paulo Fonseca left Lyon to return to his homeland and has so far overseen two victories at the helm.

In the Champions League, last season’s quarterfinalists have lost just once—a surprising home defeat to LASK on Matchday 3. They’ve beaten Galatasaray, Lens and Shakhtar Donetsk on either side.

United, meanwhile, have suffered defeats at Atlético Madrid and Como, but have bookmarked their campaign with wins against Sabah and Roma. Opta’s supercomputer predicts this match to be anyone’s game.

Outcome Likelihood Sporting CP 38.4% Draw 25.2% Man Utd 36.4%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

Sporting CP vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Red Devils Earn Respectable Point

Pochettino’s revered man management will certainly be required in his latest role. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

“It is hard to get the measure of this Manchester side,” Fonseca admitted in his prematch press conference, suggesting that he didn’t learn anything from Pochettino’s debut due to Yoro’s early dismissal.

Some have called for the new United manager to change tack and deploy a back three, which provided some stability on Sunday after falling 2–0 behind. While supporters are still scarred from the Amorim era, it may not be such a bad idea for Pochettino in the short term, given the players he has available.

They’re facing a Sporting team that’s been gutted in recent windows but has been able to assert itself in this competition as of late. This would be a tough away day even if the Red Devils were brimming with confidence, so an almighty challenge beckons for the forlorn visitors on Wednesday.

THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF SPORTING CP VS. MAN UTD

Pochettino returns to the Champions League after more than a four-year absence. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

• Man Utd’s woes on the road: The Red Devils have a wretched recent record away from home in this competition, winning just one of their previous 11 matches—a 2–0 victory over Villarreal in November 2021, which was overseen by Michael Carrick when he was in charge on an interim basis.

• Pochettino’s change in approach: We know that United are woeful defensively, boasting the worst defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues. However, a potential systematic switch from the new manager could help stabilize the Red Devils, who are facing a team that’s also at the start of a new project with Fonseca at the helm. Unknown quantities pervade the two sides, rendering Wednesday’s clash hard to predict.

• Sporting always score: History suggests that if United are to secure a result in Lisbon, they’ll have to find the back of the net. The hosts have scored in their previous 22 matches at this stage of the competition.

Prediction: Sporting CP 1–1 Man Utd