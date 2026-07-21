The Stat Which Explains Why Arsenal Are ‘Willing’ to Break the Bank for Bruno Guimaraes

Multiple reports claim that Arsenal are “willing” to double down on their approach for Bruno Guimarães with an improved offer, which makes sense for one very specific reason: his composure on the ball.

Newcastle United’s talismanic captain was the subject of a surprise bid from Arsenal at the end of June. There was little shock to see the Gunners’ $73 million (£55 million) offer promptly and firmly rebuffed. Even though it was subsequently claimed that Guimarães himself was keen on a move, any aspirations of bringing the Brazilian to north London appeared to be fading with each day.

Even if Newcastle entertained the idea of parting ways with their skipper, during a summer which has already seen Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon sold off for extravagant fees, Arsenal’s paltry offer was never going to cut it. There was even some fear that the bid was so insultingly low any further negotiations would be cut short.

However, as this sport has so often proved, money talks. The Times report that Arsenal are prepared to up the ante, with a fee in the region of $100 million floated.

Arsenal are not exactly short of midfielders. Mikel Arteta’s first-choice trio of Martin Ødegaard, Martín Zubimendi and Declan Rice would be the envy of most sides in Europe. There is also the experience of freshly crowned world champion Mikel Merino, the excitement of Eberechi Eze as well as the potential of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri to offer ample competition. Even Christian Nørgaard is an adequate option in reserve.

Yet, none of them have proven capable of offering the one quality which Guimarães would bring in abundance.

Guimaraes Could Give Arsenal What They Are Missing

Has Bruno Guimarães waved goodbye to Newcastle fans? | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal ended the domestic campaign on the high of the club’s first Premier League trophy in 22 years, but it was an almighty slog getting there. The team’s dependency on set pieces became even more pronounced when rival sides discovered that there was a new way to play against the Gunners without just hunkering down in a low block: they do not like to be pressed.

Manchester City opened up this avenue with a wonderfully orchestrated dismantling in the Carabao Cup final. Pep Guardiola tasked four players with shutting down every easy passing option for Arsenal’s backline, who were left to tamely knock it between each other before eventually ceding possession.

Second-tier outfit Southampton proved that this was a tactic open to clubs below the elite of City when their brave approach dumped Arsenal out of the FA Cup. Bournemouth also had plenty of joy pushing up on the Gunners, who collectively lacked the craft and guile to play their way out of pressure.

This stark reality is spelled out by Gradient Sports’ metric which evaluates the skill of passing while being pressed. Across the 2025–26 campaign, there wasn’t a single Arsenal player ranked in the Premier League’s top 20 for this statistic. Guimarães, by comparison, sat second.

A look at the highest-graded Premier League players whilst passing under pressure this season.



This is calculated using our player grading system (not completion %), manually grading the execution of every pass when a player is under pressure on a scale from -2 to +2. 📊



A… pic.twitter.com/vyFNN4Hvk0 — Gradient Sports (@Gradient_Sports) May 20, 2026

This is a quality which Zubimendi should theoretically possess. The metronome at the base of midfield impressed for the first two-thirds of his first ever season outside of Real Sociedad, regally stroking the ball around from his velvety throne when faced with massed ranks of the opposition’s rearguard.

However, the ploy of pressing Arsenal into submission was discovered just as Zubimendi began to feel the affects of playing every minute Arteta could foist upon him. After a summer spent mostly watching Spain win the World Cup from the bench, there is hope that the refreshed midfielder can improve in Year Two. Rice, by contrast, has shown little sign of suddenly transforming into a deft lock-picker.

Ødegaard is Arsenal’s best bet at finding a way past the press but spent much of last season struggling with various injuries. When he was fit, it was almost a waste to have the team’s most potent creator collecting the ball from his center backs. Guimarães would, theoretically, offer a stable bridge to link defense and attack.

The only player in the Premier League more sure on the ball than the Brazilian is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who would cost a similar sum and lacks the physicality and goal threat which Guimarães also boasts.

Arsenal Given Financial Boost in Guimaraes Push

Arsenal have found a new revenue stream. | Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

While some reports suggest that Newcastle would give consideration to a bid in excess of $100 million, The Telegraph claim that the Magpies are holding out for something closer to the $124 million which Tottenham Hotspur paid for Guimarães’s former midfield partner, Sandro Tonali.

Arsenal are no strangers to splashing large sums in recent years without balancing the books with many marquee outgoings. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s $47 million move to Liverpool in 2017 remains the club’s record sale. Nevertheless, the riches which came from winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final have been boosted by another revenue stream.

After months of discussions, The Times claim that Arsenal have struck an improved sponsorship deal with Emirates worth around $94 million per season.

A transfer that may seem gratuitous on the surface could prove to be transformative and even within the club’s budget.

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