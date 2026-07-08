Why Bruno Guimaraes’s Arsenal Transfer Stance Is Unlikely to Get Deal Done

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães has reportedly told his current employers that joining Arsenal is “his wish” this summer. Whether the Magpies are in the mood to play the role of Guimarães’s personal genie is another matter entirely.

Arsenal boast long-standing interest in the Brazilian midfielder. Tenacious and technically gifted with ample experience of the Premier League, Guimarães represents an inviting option for a number of elite clubs in England. The Gunners are thought to have crystallized this affection with an opening bid worth somewhere in the region of $73 million (£55 million) for the 28-year-old last month.

It was bluntly rejected.

Speculation has since mounted that a second offer is being lined up, which is expected to produce a mixed response on Tyneside. While Newcastle are clearly in no mood to entertain the exit of their best player, Guimarães is keen on joining the Premier League champions, according to The Athletic.

The appeal for Guimarães is clear. Mikel Arteta’s side belatedly got over the Premier League finish line in first place last season while pushing Paris Saint-Germain all the way to a penalty shootout in the Champions League final. Blessed with a roster still very much in its prime, it would come as a surprise if Arsenal fell off their pedestal as spectacularly as the previous defending champions, Liverpool.

Arteta has a settled first-choice XI but there is room for greater depth, particularly if Arsenal continue to make deep runs in multiple competitions. Thomas Tuchel has discovered quite how hard players in north London are worked throughout the season, with both Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice nursing injuries at the World Cup. Guimarães is perfectly placed to either play alongside or instead of the overloaded Rice.

However, just because the player wants to move, doesn’t mean that his club is going to play ball.

Will Arsenal Be Able to Sign Bruno Guimarães?

Newcastle are nervous about Guimarães’s future. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

It’s hard to overstate how important Guimarães is to Newcastle. It wasn’t until March that the Magpies won their first Premier League game without the Brazilian talisman since he joined the club more than four years earlier. He is the brain, heart and lungs of Eddie Howe’s side, which simply cannot function in his absence.

Fortunately for those on Tyneside, Guimarães has been as dependable as he is decisive. Newcastle are in no rush to find an entirely new way of playing just yet.

It’s clear that the Magpies cannot afford to lose Guimarães. They can also afford to keep him.

The sales of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali already this summer have seen Newcastle bank almost $215 million. After several years carefully treading the tightrope of the Premier League’s financial regulations, there is no demand for the funds Guimarães’s sale would generate. Especially not at the figures Arsenal are currently offering.

The Gunners have thus far failed to even stretch above $75 million. Tonali, who may be two years younger than Guimarães but is nowhere near as important, cost Tottenham a minimum of $124 million.

Unless Arsenal stretch to far loftier sums, Guimarães will have to do a lot worse than politely informing Newcastle of his desire to leave.

Alexander Isak proved last summer that a stubborn enough individual can force his way out of St. James’ Park at the cost of their legacy at the club. For a player like Guimarães who has openly spoken about wanting to be revered to the same extent as club legend Alan Shearer, a similar scorched earth approach would appear unlikely.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER