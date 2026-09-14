Supercomputer Predicts Brutal Impact of Man Utd’s Derby Day Disappointment

Michael Carrick was left seething by the nature of Manchester United’s controversial 1–0 defeat to Manchester City which, while early in the season, could have a major impact on the remainder of the campaign.

The offside flag was initially raised as Erling Haaland tapped home for City on the hour mark on Sunday. A VAR review confirmed he was, in fact, onside following a deflection on a cross from Patrick Dorgu, but the real controversy came with the verdict that a clearly offside Enzo Fernández was not impacting play as he dove for the ball and drew Lisandro Martínez away from the eventual goalscorer.

The match had not long finished before Pro Ref, the organization formerly known as PGMOL, admitted the decision was a mistake and contacted United with a formal apology.

“The explanation I got was he [Fernández] wasn’t interfering with play, so I just don’t get it,” Carrick, said after the game. “I can’t understand how they’re trying to help referees by putting so many layers behind them, with so many people, so many bodies, so many screens and so many offices to try to come up with the right decisions.

“If that’s how the rules are interpreted, that you’re not interfering with play when you’ve thrown yourself at the ball six yards from goal and pretty much nearly touched it, then I don’t know. On top of that, even the line they drew was a bit dubious.

“It’s worrying if that’s really how the game’s seen by those who are officiating it. I don’t know where you go. I don’t really know how you go and get another explanation on that one.”

Supercomputer Predicts Impact of Controversial Decision on Man Utd’s Season

Erling Haaland’s controversial goal could have some major consequences. | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Premier League season is just four matches old. A total of 102 points are still available, but this league is one that is usually defined by fine margins. Every point is crucial.

The Opta supercomputer has thrown up a prediction for the final Premier League standings when the dust settles next May, and the serious nature of this defeat is laid bare for United fans to see.

United are now backed to end the campaign in sixth, which would not be good enough to qualify for the Champions League. Only the top four are guaranteed a place in Europe’s top competition, but fifth place would also qualify if it holds on to top spot on UEFA’s league rankings, which are based on the performances of teams from that division in all three European competitions.

Finishing sixth would hurt for United, not least because the supercomputer predicts the Red Devils will finish just one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion in fifth.

That point should have been handed out on Sunday, with a 0–0 draw the fair result. United may have even backed themselves to get all three against a City side down to 10 men following Phil Foden’s early red card, and those extra three points would be enough to climb above Chelsea into fourth on Opta’s predicted table.

2026–27 Premier League Table Prediction

Team Current Points Expected Points Arsenal 12 79.69 Man City 12 74.88 Liverpool 6 59.71 Chelsea 7 57.82 Brighton 7 55.68 Man Utd 4 54.87

The predicted table puts less than three points between fourth and sixth, so it is not hard to understand why United fans are particularly unhappy with this outcome.

Sixth place, and the absence of Champions League action, would bring a major drop in revenue for whichever team finishes in that unwanted spot. That, in turn, has a drastic impact on player recruitment, wages and the ability to keep up with those that finish higher in the standings.

That being said, the season is long. United have more than enough time to atone for this mistreatment and are good enough to ensure losing to City on Sunday does not have such an impact on their entire campaign.

However, if the margins do end up being so slim, United will undoubtedly point to this egregious mistake.