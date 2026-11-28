The worst thing is, there are plenty of Manchester United supporters who headed to Old Trafford with a genuine sense of excitement for Mauricio Pochettino’s home debut.

Sure, United were thumped at Anfield last weekend after Leny Yoro’s early dismissal, but for the first time in a while, they looked like a 21st-century outfit in Wednesday’s 2–2 draw with Sporting CP. The Red Devils, who fell behind but took a 2–1 lead at the start of the second half, were ultimately undone by a rare shoddy display from venerated 2022 World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak.

The overriding sense that everything just might be O.K. was enhanced by a bright opening spell. Man Utd continued from where they left off in the week, pressing high with conviction to turn the ball over. Joshua Zirkzee hit a tame effort straight at Caoimhin Kelleher before three players wasted good headed opportunities at the back post. An opening goal loomed.

It sure did ... just at the other end. Callum Wilson’s brilliant finish was a 19th-minute dagger. All that doubt and consternation suddenly resurfaced, and Man Utd rapidly reverted to type. The Red Devils were seemingly powerless to prevent a humiliating home defeat, as Brentford eventually ran up the score.

This was no 4–0 game, but few are likely to offer any form of sympathy. Now, there’s a possibility that the Red Devils finish the weekend bottom of the pile. The soccer world will undoubtedly be desperate for a Crystal Palace victory at home over Hull City on Sunday, keen to see the Premier League’s once dominant force sink to a new low.

Here are a few statistics to illustrate just how bad it’s got for Man Utd.

REACTION FROM MAN UTD’S BRENTFORD HUMILIATION

Visiting Team Milestones

Brentford hadn’t won at Old Trafford in almost 90 years. | Dave Howarth/CameraSport/Getty Images

For two decades, Old Trafford was a ground where dreams lay to rest for visiting teams. It was a fortress; an amphitheater that nobody wanted to endure.

Nowadays, though, trips to Manchester United are the soccer equivalent of a ‘Jolly Boys’ Outing.’ The Premier League has been desperate to cash in since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, with several teams securing historic victories on the Red Devils’ patch.

Brentford are merely the latest. Before Saturday, they’d never won at Old Trafford in the Premier League era. In fact, you’d have to go back to 1937 for their previous victory at the Theatre of Dreams—an 89-year wait.

Wilson’s brace set them on their way, but Dango Ouattara was the star of the show. The former Bournemouth winger terrorized Lisandro Martínez in the first half before Pochettino opted to haul his compatriot off. Ouattara ended the contest with three assists, twice setting up Wilson.

As a result, he became just the third player after James Milner for Mario Balotelli (October 2011) and Mohamed Salah for Luis Díaz (September 2024) to provide two assists for a teammate at Old Trafford.

Diabolical Defense

Man Utd are conceding goals at a ludicrous rate. | Dave Howarth/CameraSport/Getty Images

Pochettino will not compromise on his principles, and this Man Utd defense will be asked to constantly defend on the halfway line. They did so with some success in Lisbon on Wednesday, but Brentford’s speed exposed their defensive personnel on Saturday.

It’s not merely down to the players themselves, with Pochettino needing to hone and refine his team out of possession. A more organized counter-press would certainly alleviate the burden, as would an improvement in Man Utd’s fitness levels. They just can’t compete against the Premier League’s physical middle-class, and the quality that resides toward the top of the division.

The defensive statistics are just outright damning. After Saturday’s drubbing, Man Utd have conceded 40 times this season in all competitions, the most of any team across Europe’s top five leagues.

They’ve conceded at least twice in eight successive matches in all competitions, their longest such run since October-November 1977, and have conceded twice in seven consecutive Premier League halves for the first time in the competition’s history.

Schade’s stoppage-time strike means Man Utd have lost consecutive league games by at least four goals for the first time since December 1963. Not even once during their relegation campaign of 1973–74 did they lose by such a big margin.

Pochettino Joins Not-So-Esteemed Club

Little did they know... | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Ah, look at those two. All smiley and innocent. The allure of ‘saving’ Manchester United has now proven too much for Erik ten Hag and Pochettino to resist.

As a result of Saturday’s defeat, Pochettino has become just the third manager in Man Utd’s history to lose their first two league games in charge. Ten Hag joined John Chapman almost a century after his wretched start to life as the Red Devils’ boss.

Ten Hag was at least able to win a couple of domestic cups during his stay, and he may well have watched on here with a sense of bleak nostalgia pervading over him. Remarkably, four of the five defenders used in Saturday’s thumping defeat started Man Utd’s 4–0 beatdown at Brentford in Ten Hag’s second game at the helm (Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Diogo Dalot).

The club’s lack of defensive evolution has undoubtedly contributed to the current woes, with Pochettino merely the latest manager to feel the ramifications.

The Argentine has now become just the second manager in Premier League history to lose his first two games in charge by at least four goals, after Dave Jones at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2003–04. Jones, though, had plenty of credit in the bank after bringing Wolves up via the playoffs the season before.