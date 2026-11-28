Likely echoing most of the fans in attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday, Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted it’s “difficult to be positive” following another dismal defeat in the Premier League.

The Red Devils returned to domestic action against Brentford, looking to build on a largely optimistic 2–2 draw with Sporting CP midweek. With just one win in the English top flight this season, United were desperate for three points in Pochettino’s first home match on the touchline.

Except it was another 4–0 defeat, the same scoreline the Red Devils suffered after going down a man against Liverpool the weekend prior. The hosts got off to a bright start against the Bees, but found themselves down 2–0 at halftime thanks to some more alarming defending. Two more goals conceded in the second half handed Brentford their first win at Old Trafford since 1937.

“Well, I think it doesn’t look good, no, when you lose 4–0 and 4–0 with the circumstances for the first game in Liverpool and here at Old Trafford,” Pochettino told Sky Sports after Saturday’s dreadful result.

The Argentine had a similar tone when speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “Difficult to be positive. Very disappointed, disappointed at the same time because I feel sorry for the players. The players from the beginning, during 15–20 minutes we were very solid, organization, structure. I think we were controlling the game. The moment we concede the goal, we should not concede this goal.”

United faced four shots on target against Keith Andrews’s men and conceded all four. It’s not entirely surprising, considering four years ago when the Red Devils lost by the same scoreline away at Brentford, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot started in defense. The latter three started again on Saturday, and Shaw featured off the bench.

The club’s blatant refusal to bring in defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window continues to be one of the major stories of the season, no matter which manager is at the helm.

United Facing a Harsh ‘Reality’

Manchester United have now lost both their most recent league matches 4–0. | Kate McShane/Getty Images

This weekend’s defeat keeps United 19th in the Premier League standings, just one point above Crystal Palace at the bottom of the table. If the Eagles snatch a win against Hull City on Sunday, the Red Devils will sink to 20th.

It’s a stunning downfall for the 20-time English champions. For all their woes since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013, the club has never reached the lows it currently finds itself in. So much of the blame falls on a poor transfer window, but even more weighs on the players’ shoulders.

The manager, though, always pays the highest price. Just ask Michael Carrick.

Pochettino is hoping to avoid becoming another name on the lengthy list of managers who tried and failed to bring glory back to Old Trafford over the last decade. To do so, the Argentine is not shying away from the current circumstances of the team.

“Of course, feeling the pain, but at the same time that is the reality and we need to accept it and change,” he said. “We need to be strong. The coaching staff are going to push the players to keep improving.”

Except all the tactics and new systems in the world won’t help if United continue to fold at the first sign of trouble. Such a lack of mental fortitude—something the team has shown in spurts in the Champions League this season—will condemn the once great club to a relegation battle ... if they’re not already there.

Premier League Relegation Battle

Position / Club Matches Played Points 17. Fulham 11 11 18. Sunderland 11 9 19. Man Utd 12 8 20. Crystal Palace 11 7

Pochettino Urges Red Devils to Remain ‘United’

Mauricio Pochettino (center) has yet to win in his first three matches in charge. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Despite struggling for positives, Pochettino did have a rallying cry for his new team, who had to stand and listen to the fans at Old Trafford chant, “You’re not fit to wear the shirt.”

“The players have my support but we understand the fans,” he said. “We need to care, to stay together. We need our fans and to focus on the players. They need to perform and play.

“We have to build trust and confidence that if we concede, we continue playing in the same way. That is normal because of the situation. The players have my support and we need to stay united.”

There’s hardly much time to dwell on the result. United are back in action midweek against Newcastle United, before hosting Coventry City next Saturday. Both opponents present decent opportunities for the Red Devils to find their footing, but only if Pochettino somehow raises their confidence, stomps out their individual errors and concocts a miracle potion for his defense in the matter of days.