Ten Wrexham Players Who Could Leave This Summer—Two Triple-Promotion Winners at Risk

Wrexham will have to say goodbye to several more players before they can think about making new signings this summer.

The Red Dragons have already announced that club legend Paul Mullin has left by mutual consent, while triple-promotion winner Tom O’Connor has departed to join Peterborough United.

It is an unfortunate byproduct of Wrexham’s remarkable rise that the club has outgrown many of the players who helped carry it from the National League to the Championship. Their rapid success has inevitably left some of those heroes behind.

Even after the departures of Mullin and O’Connor, Wrexham still have 31 senior players under contract. With only a 25-man squad permitted for the EFL season, several more exits will be required before Phil Parkinson can seriously consider adding new faces.

Here are ten players that could be heading for the exit door.

Arthur Okonkwo

Arthur Okonkwo only has one year left on his Wrexham contract. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

Wrexham are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, making it almost certain that one of their current options will have to leave.

Okonkwo appears to have a brighter long-term future than Danny Ward and Callum Burton, but with just one year remaining on his contract, it would make sense for Wrexham to cash in on the 24-year-old if he is not going to be the first-choice goalkeeper.

At this stage of his career, Okonkwo wants regular first-team soccer and may be reluctant to sign a new deal without assurances over his role. Having recently earned his first senior cap for Nigeria, he knows consistent playing time will be essential if he is to establish himself with the Super Eagles.

Conor Coady

Coady was axed after the first five matches of the Championship season. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Coady only joined Wrexham a year ago but appears destined to leave this summer.

The 33-year-old was comfortably the easiest of the club’s 13 summer signings to complete last year, with all parties eager to finalize the deal. There was understandable excitement around adding a player of his caliber and experience.

However, he was dropped after a difficult start to the season in which the Red Dragons conceded ten goals in their opening five league matches. Coady lost his place following Dom Hyam’s deadline-day arrival from Blackburn Rovers and went on to make just six appearances before joining Charlton Athletic on loan in January.

Dan Scarr

Dan Scarr is a valued squad player under Phil Parkinson. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Scarr remains one of Parkinson’s most trusted leaders, but he could be allowed to leave this summer in search of regular playing time.

Even though he was recalled for the final five matches of the Championship, he only made 24 appearances last season, with only three of those appearances coming in defeats. Scarr is extremely talented and arguably underrated, but it still feels like his future lies elsewhere.

The 31-year-old has attracted interest from several Championship and League One clubs, and his departure could pave the way for another center back as Wrexham look to strengthen competition in the squad.

Sebastian Revan

Revan endured an injury-troubled loan at Burton Albion. | Steve Christo/Corbis/Getty Images

It is remarkable that Revan is still only 22, yet he is already viewed as surplus to requirements in North Wales.

He joined League One side Burton Albion on loan last summer and established himself as a regular starter before a hamstring injury sidelined him for much of the holiday period.

Revan returned earlier this year but suffered another setback that required surgery in March, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Another loan move, with regular playing time, appears to be the best option for his development.

Ryan Barnett

Ryan Barnett is a triple-promotion winner with Wrexham. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Barnett is another triple-promotion winner who is expected to leave this summer.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure throughout Wrexham’s rise from the National League but made only 18 appearances in all competitions last season.

With the Red Dragons looking to strengthen at wingback, a permanent move appears to be the best solution for all parties. Barnett can leave with his head held high, having established himself as an experienced EFL player who should have no shortage of interest.

Harry Ashfield

Harry Ashfield has attracted interest in a permanent transfer. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ashfield presents something of a dilemma for Wrexham this summer.

As one of only three Under-21 players in the first-team squad, he would not need to be registered for next season and would effectively provide an extra squad option. However, with only nine senior appearances to his name, another loan spell appears to make the most sense.

The Welsh youth international impressed during his loan at League Two side Cheltenham Town, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 17 appearances. He has attracted interest from League One clubs Peterborough United and Barnsley this summer.

Wrexham’s preference is another loan move, although permanent offers are also expected.

Elliot Lee

Elliot Lee is one of the standout players of the Wrexham takeover era. | James Baylis/AMA/Getty Images

The emotional farewells could continue with Lee’s departure this summer.

The 31-year-old has entered the final year of his contract, making either a mutual termination or another loan move until his deal expires a realistic possibility.

The triple-promotion winner was an unused substitute during the first four Championship matches of the season and made three League Cup appearances before an injury effectively ended his hopes of regular involvement. He later joined League One side Doncaster Rovers on loan, contributing three goals and two assists in 18 appearances.

Davis Keillor-Dunn

Keillor-Dunn only made six substitute appearances last season. | Stuart Leggett/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Keillor-Dunn only returned to Wrexham during the winter transfer window but could be on the move again this summer.

Parkinson would like to assess the 28-year-old during preseason, but there is an acceptance that he is unlikely to play a regular role next season.

He was primarily signed as cover to facilitate other departures earlier in the year, and with Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City both showing interest, Wrexham could part ways with a player who made only six substitute league appearances after returning to the Racecourse Ground.

Ryan Hardie

Hardie quickly fell out of favor under Phil Parkinson. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Hardie joined Wrexham from Plymouth Argyle following promotion to the Championship but slipped down the pecking order after a disappointing start.

He scored just once in ten appearances before joining League One side Huddersfield Town on loan during the winter transfer window.

Hardie scored twice in six appearances before suffering a serious injury that prematurely ended his season. With two years remaining on his contract and Wrexham planning to sign another striker, another loan move appears to be the most logical outcome.

Mo Faal

Mo Faal became Wrexham's record signing when he joined from West Bromwich Albion in 2024. | Richard Sellers/PA Images/Getty Images

Faal has made just 16 senior appearances for the Red Dragons since becoming the club’s then-record signing two years ago.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at League One side Port Vale before dropping into League Two with Cheltenham Town.

Now entering the final year of his contract, Faal appears unlikely to play another competitive match for Wrexham. A permanent transfer is the preferred outcome, although another loan until his contract expires also remains a possibility.

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