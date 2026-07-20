The Best Performance of the 2026 World Cup Final

Prior to the start of the 2026 World Cup, the expectation was that a Barcelona teenager would dominate the tournament for Spain. As the dust settles, that prediction turned out to be true. Spain won the 2026 World Cup, thanks in large part to a 19-year-old Barcelona player, but it wasn’t Lamine Yamal. Rather, it was Pau Cubarsí.

Spain defeated Argentina 1–0 in extra time to win the 2026 World Cup. Ferran Torres scored the winner, Rodri was his Ballon d'Or self and still, Cubarsí was the best player on the pitch during Sunday’s final.

Many pointed at Spain’s backline as the team’s biggest weakness entering the tournament, the area that could deter La Roja from lifting the World Cup trophy. In the end, it became its biggest strength, and Cubarsí, playing in his first career major international tournament, is arguably the biggest reason why.

Cubarsí has been a mainstay for Barcelona since he made his professional debut just four days from his 18th birthday on Jan. 18, 2024. Like Yamal, he’s part of the revered 2007-generation of talents that blossomed from the academy to help Barça re-establish themselves as one of the best clubs in Europe. The Catalonia native instantly flashed his generational potential and has amassed 126 appearances for Barcelona since.

Pau Cubarsí was essential to Spain’s World Cup win. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

His eruption at the international level was slower—especially compared to Yamal. When Luis de la Fuente announced Spain’s 2026 World Cup roster, Cubarsí had just 11 senior caps for La Roja. Yamal had 25.

Although he had solid moments and finished the season strong, Cubarsí was coming off of a campaign in which Barcelona’s defense constantly got exposed and proved to be the fatal flaw in their attempt to win the Champions League. The teenager came under fire, and many believed he’d only made Spain's roster to supply depth. That couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Cubarsí played every single minute of Spain’s 2026 World Cup journey, and he was nothing short of dominant, forming a brilliant center back partnership with Aymeric Laporte. His masterpiece, though, came in the final, against reigning champion Argentina, where Spain lifted its second-ever World Cup title.

Pau Cubarsí Had a Career-Defining Performance in World Cup Final

You’ll struggle to find a better individual center back display than the one Cubarsí produced against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. Both on and off the ball, he was simply flawless.

Collectively, Spain’s backline imposed its will on a Lionel Messi-led attack, but it was Cubarsí who stood out above the rest. Julián Alvarez was Cubarsí’s primary assignment, and the coveted center forward was a ghost all game, failing to register a single shot and completing just 12 passes. The teenager also helped in Spain’s collective effort to stop Messi.

It was an imperious defensive showing from the teenager, who had the joint-most recoveries of any player on the pitch (eight) and the most clearances (six). The result? Argentina, who had scored 10 goals in its last four games, didn’t register a single shot on goal across 120 minutes, and its only two attempts came in the final five minutes of extra time with Spain already ahead.

Despite not boasting the most imposing physical frame—which is understandable for his age—Cubarsí’s positioning was sublime all game, as it was all tournament. His intelligence and ability to read the game allowed him to constantly anticipate passes and thwart opponent’s advances before they could even start. Argentina’s attackers had no answers to solve the Cubarsí puzzle, and he looked unfazed defensively the entire game.

Stats Pau Cubarsí Led Among All Players in 2026 World Cup Final

Statistic Tally Touches 139 Successful Passes 121 Passing Accuracy 96% Line-Breaking Passes 21 Clearances 6

Stats via Opta.

Still, as has been the case ever since he burst onto the scene, Cubarsí was at his best with the ball at his feet. His poise, maturity, decision-making, range and overall technique in possession is simply uncanny for a player his age, and he had a field-day finding gaps and toying with Lionel Scaloni’s out-of-possession structure all game.

As the stats show, Cubarsí dominated in possession without settling for the easy pass. There was clear intent behind every pass, and, in the end, he only misplaced five of the 129 passes he attempted. Cubarsí picking out Dani Olmo with tense passes between the lines looked like the main avenue for Spain to break the deadlock for over an hour of the match. Had it not been from Gonzalo Montiel stepping in front of Marc Cucurella to clear an Olmo cross, one of the plenty of Cubarsí-Olmo combinations would’ve led to a goal.

Cubarsi managed to create one chance and forced Emiliano Martínez into a significant save when he unleashed a rocket of a hit with his lone shot attempt of the match. It won’t show up on the stat sheet, but he beat out Enzo Fernández to a loose ball, getting there before the midfielder who instead contacted his foot and ran him over, resulting in the Argentine seeing red in stoppage time. In other words, Cubarsí was directly responsible for Spain playing the entirety of extra time with a man advantage.

In the end, Cubarsí helped diffuse any chance of yet another miraculous late Argentina resurgence, absorbing the eventual late pressure with total control until the final whistle. He dropped the curtain on arguably the best performance of his career at the biggest stage of his career.

Pau Cubarsí won the Best Young Player award of the 2026 World Cup. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Cubarsí was recognized as the Best Young Player of the 2026 World Cup. Over the last couple of weeks, the 19-year-old has nullified legendary forwards such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Alvarez and Messi during the knockout rounds on the road to the World Cup title. La Roja conceded just once all tournament, keeping a clean sheet in seven of its eight games, with Cubarsí on the pitch for every single moment.

“I can’t even explain to you what it feels because right now I’m in a dream,” Cubarsí said after the game. “It’s something I could’ve never imagined, bringing a [World Cup] trophy back to our country at 19.

“I’m so happy with all of the work from my teammates, the staff. This month has been difficult away from home, but we can all be very happy.”

In 2006, Fabio Cannavaro won the Ballon d’Or thanks to a sensational World Cup campaign that helped Italy conquer glory in Germany. It’s unlikely Cubarsí will collect the 2026 Ballon d’Or, but his overall performance this summer is on par with what Cannavaro delivered 20 years ago—if not better.

July 19, 2026 is now a historic date for Spanish soccer. On the day La Roja conquered its second World title, a 19-year-old center back was the best player on the pitch, with a performance that personified perfection. The 2026 World Cup final could also end up being remembered as the moment when Cubarsí left no doubt that he had the potential to become one of the greatest center backs in soccer history when it’s all said and done.

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