The Curious Case of Florian Wirtz: From Generational Talent to Expensive Flop

“Once-in-a-century talent.” That was how legendary Liverpool manager and current Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp described Florian Wirtz last year, shortly after his $159 million move to Anfield.

Liverpool supporters, however, have been wondering exactly which century Klopp was alluding to as criticism of Wirtz intensifies following an unspectacular 15 months on Merseyside.

Part of the club’s costly rebuild ahead of the 2025–26 campaign, Wirtz was expected to elevate the then Premier League champions to an entirely new stratosphere, leading the charge into an era of dominance under Arne Slot. That hasn’t been the case.

The 23-year-old has repeatedly come up short in Liverpool’s time of need and his limited influence is now being examined more closely than ever.

But where have things gone wrong for this supposedly generational talent?

Liverpool’s Statement Signing

Florian Wirtz was briefly Liverpool’s record signing. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

One glance at Wirtz’s astonishing Bayer Leverkusen numbers and it’s immediately obvious why Liverpool broke the bank to attain his services.

Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, the attacking midfielder had enjoyed a swift ascent from coveted wonderkid to genuine superstar. His 37 goal involvements during the 2023–24 season were instrumental to Leverkusen winning a domestic double and reaching the Europa League final, while another 30 contributions the following season underscored his consistency.

It’s easy to forget that Liverpool were not his only admirers. There was interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City before his Anfield move, while Bayern Munich were left flabbergasted by a rare failed attempt to snatch one of the Bundesliga’s brightest talents. Wirtz only wanted Liverpool.

History cannot be rewritten. There’s a reason why Liverpool and other members of the European elite were so desperate for his signature.

A Miserable Debut Season

Wirtz (left) was one of many to struggle at Liverpool last term. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

There are mitigating factors around Wirtz’s disappointing debut campaign. Liverpool’s rapid decline under Slot, the underperformance of his teammates and a natural adjustment period can all be used as excuses. But, regardless of those considerations, his displays were still incredibly underwhelming.

The output which had made him such a fierce proposition in Leverkusen eluded him in England. It took Wirtz two months to register a goal or assist in a competitive fixture, finally breaking his duck with two of the latter in a drubbing of Eintracht Frankfurt back in his homeland. But he would then have to wait another two months before adding to his tally with a first Premier League goal involvement in a win over Tottenham Hotspur just before Christmas.

That assist in north London sparked Wirtz’s best form of the campaign as he proceeded to deliver six goals and two assists before February began, even winning Liverpool’s Player of the Month award for his contributions in January.

But that proved a false dawn. Wirtz’s influence waned as the season progressed and he managed just a goal and two assists in the final four months. Once again, he looked a player devoid of confidence, struggling to establish himself in a floundering team.

Slow Start Under Andoni Iraola

It’s been the same story for Wirtz under Andoni Iraola. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The World Cup was slated as the opportunity for Wirtz to regain some form and, crucially, momentum ahead of the new club season. Even during his difficult debut year with Liverpool, performances for Germany had been significantly more encouraging under Julian Nagelsmann.

While Wirtz managed three assists at the tournament, Germany’s shock early exit to Paraguay at the round of 32 gave him fewer opportunities to strut his stuff. Even in the matches played by Die Mannschaft, however, Liverpool’s No. 7 often found himself on the periphery.

The silver lining of Germany’s premature departure was an extended preseason for Wirtz, which was expected to prove integral under new manager Andoni Iraola. The Spaniard is renowned for his man-management ability and use of midfield playmakers.

Unfortunately for Iraola, Wirtz and the Liverpool faithful, progress has been slow thus far. While Alexander Isak has resurrected some form after a disastrous first year with the Reds, it’s been a familiar tale for Wirtz.

He currently leads the way for ground covered in Liverpool’s ranks, adapting from Slot’s measured approach to Iraola’s high-pressing system, but there has been just one assist registered in his opening six matches of the season.

Critical Voices Getting Louder

Jamie Carragher has been critical of Wirtz more than once. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Despite the public backing of Iraola and Klopp already this season, there has been a swell of criticism for Wirtz—led by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

“That was one of the poorest I’ve ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt,” fumed Carragher after Wirtz’s tame showing in victory over Bournemouth. “The reason I worry is, I don’t think Wirtz is in poor form since he came to Liverpool. I actually think what we’re seeing is what he is.”

Wirtz is an undeniably gifted technician, but perhaps the Premier League doesn’t facilitate his talent. Given such little time to breathe in possession and often greeted with deep-lying defensive blocks, he’s found himself shackled too easily by opposition teams.

The game’s greats find a way to adapt, though, and that will be the ultimate test for Wirtz as the season progresses. The narrative around him could look completely different come the campaign’s conclusion.

But patience is running thin. Wirtz needs to deliver soon.