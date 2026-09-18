Andoni Iraola Shows Loyalty to Florian Wirtz After Recent Criticism

Andoni Iraola echoed the opinion of Jürgen Klopp when responding to growing criticism aimed at Florian Wirtz, insisting he’s “very happy” with the German playmaker.

After an underwhelming debut season with Liverpool, 23-year-old Wirtz has made a mediocre start to the new campaign under Iraola, failing to find the net and registering just one assist in five competitive appearances.

The Germany international has been criticised for his lack of end product, and frustration over his limited impact grows with each passing week.

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But Iraola has leapt to Wirtz’s defense ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the manager’s former employers Bournemouth, urging people to look beyond his uninspiring tally of goals and assists.

“He should be judged like everybody else, whether he plays well or doesn’t play well” Iraola told reporters at his Friday news conference. “Mostly I always say how does the team play when you are on the pitch? I am very happy with Florian, I rate him very highly, he understands what we need from him. He is trying to help in every aspect of the game.

“Obviously we want him to have assists and goals also, but he is helping us in a lot of different areas.”

Klopp Focuses on Wirtz Positives

Klopp has issued a passionate defense of Wirtz. | Jennifer Brückner/picture alliance/Getty Images

Former Liverpool manager Klopp has also spent his week protecting Wirtz from scrutiny, after naming his first roster since taking charge as Germany head coach.

The 59-year-old took the unorthodox approach of choosing two separate squads made up of 44 players—of which Wirtz was one—for the upcoming three-week international break.

Much like Iraola, he was quick to praise the Liverpool midfielder when quizzed about his unspectacular showings.

“I think he’s the player who covered the most ground at Liverpool this season, so the willingness is absolutely there,” Klopp told media on Thursday.

“We have to move away from expecting to always see special moments in front of goal from him. He needs to help us as a team. We have to make sure Flo feels comfortable with us. When the team works, every player shines as a result.

“So we have to be satisfied when Flo plays a game in which he gave everything but didn’t register a goal or assist. We need to give the boy the feeling, ‘That was more than good enough today. You helped us as a team.’”

Wirtz Frustrations Understandable

Wirtz needs to offer more considering his price tag. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Considering the expectation that engulfed Wirtz upon his Anfield arrival, it’s easy to see why supporters have become increasingly irritated by his performances.

While he’s undoubtedly upped his work rate out of possession under Iraola, leading his teammates for possession won in the final third and distance covered per 90 minutes in the Premier League, the clamor for him to deliver more goal contributions is understandable.

When compared to other attacking midfielders at England’s elite sides last season, Wirtz fell short.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star delivered just 15 goal involvements across 49 appearances, which trailed the totals amassed by Bruno Fernandes (31), Rayan Cherki (28) and Cole Palmer (19).

Wirtz was afforded plenty of leeway during his debut term, especially with many of his Liverpool teammates also struggling for from, but such mercy won’t be afforded this season. He must rediscover his mojo soon.