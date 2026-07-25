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2026–27 Premier League Preseason: Full List of Fixtures, Results

Premier League sides are already flexing their muscles ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
The new Premier League campaign is nearing.
The new Premier League campaign is nearing. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Just a month separates the end of this summer’s World Cup and the beginning of the new 2026–27 Premier League season. The modern soccer schedule is simply relentless.

While the World Cup has disrupted preseason preparations for all 20 Premier League clubs—some affected more than others—England’s top division sides have now begun playing warmup friendlies ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Friendlies are crucial to building match sharpness and momentum before the term commences, while also offering new signings and emerging academy stars the chance to impress their manager.

Here’s a full breakdown of preseason fixtures and results for Premier League teams.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta celebrating.
Mikel Arteta and his players enter the upcoming season as champions. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

The reigning Premier League champions won’t play their first friendly until Aug. 1, when they travel to Catalonia for a clash with Girona. More European foes then lie in wait as Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund and Como all test the Gunners.

Arsenal will partake in England’s traditional curtain-raiser, the Community Shield, a week before the Premier League season begins, facing FA Cup victors Manchester City at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Date

Fixture

Location

Aug. 1

Girona vs. Arsenal

Estadi Montilivi, Girona

Aug. 5

Arsenal vs. Real Betis

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Aug. 9

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund

Emirates Stadium, London

Aug. 12

Arsenal vs. Como

Emirates Stadium, London

Aug. 16

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Aston Villa

Date

Fixture

Location

July 21

Walsall 0–5 Aston Villa

Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, Walsall

July 25

Porto vs. Aston Villa

Estádio do Dragão, Porto

July 28

Aston Villa vs. Real Sociedad

Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, Walsall

Aug. 1

Indonesia All-Stars vs. Aston Villa

Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta

Aug. 4

BG Pathum United vs. Aston Villa

True BG Stadium, Thanyaburi

Aug. 7

Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Aug. 12

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa

Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

Aug. 15

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Aston Villa

Borussia-Park, Mönchengladbach

Bournemouth

Date

Fixture

Location

July 24

St. Pauli 1–4 Bournemouth

1508 Saalfelden Arena, Saalfelden

July 30

Augsburg vs. Bournemouth

1508 Saalfelden Arena, Saalfelden

Aug. 4

Bournemouth vs. Genoa

Behind Closed Doors

Aug. 8

Real Betis vs. Bournemouth

Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville

Aug. 15

Mainz vs. Bournemouth

Mewa Arena, Mainz

Brentford

Date

Fixture

Location

Aug. 8

Rennes vs. Brentford

Roazhon Park, Rennes

Aug. 15

Brentford vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Gtech Community Stadium, London

Brighton & Hove Albion

Date

Fixture

Location

Aug. 8

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Roma

Amex Stadium, Brighton & Hove

Aug. 15

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bologna

Amex Stadium, Brighton & Hove

Chelsea

Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso is overseeing his first preseason with Chelsea. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Chelsea take to the field for the first time under new manager Xabi Alonso far from west London, with games against Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur staged in Australia.

The Blues then travel around Asia for games with Juventus, Milan and Malaysian outfit Johor Darul Ta’zim, before returning back to Stamford Bridge for their final friendly with Alonso’s former club Real Sociedad.

Date

Fixture

Location

July 28

Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Chelsea

Accor Stadium, Sydney

Aug. 1

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Accor Stadium, Sydney

Aug. 5

Chelsea vs. Juventus

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Aug. 8

Chelsea vs. Milan

Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta

Aug. 9

Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. Chelsea

Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

Aug. 15

Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad

Stamford Bridge, London

Coventry City

Date

Fixture

Location

July 18

Northampton Town 0–0 Coventry City

Sixfields Stadium, Northampton

Aug. 8

Coventry City vs. Espanyol

Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Aug. 14

Coventry City vs. Monaco

Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Crystal Palace

Date

Fixture

Location

July 18

Crystal Palace 5–1 Swindon Town

Crystal Palace Academy, London

July 25

Bromley 3–0 Crystal Palace

Cooperjax Community Stadium, Bromley

July 28

Crystal Palace vs. Lens

Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como

July 28

Crystal Palace vs. Famalicão

Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como

Aug. 15

Freiburg vs. Crystal Palace

Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg

Everton

Date

Fixture

Location

July 18

Dundee 0–4 Everton

Dens Park, Dundee

July 25

Bolton Wanderers 0–0 Everton

Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

July 28

Stoke City vs. Everton

Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent

Aug. 1

Hamburg vs. Everton

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Aug. 8

Stuttgart vs. Everton

MHPArena, Stuttgart

Aug. 12

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Aug. 15

Everton vs. Lille

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Fulham

Date

Fixture

Location

July 25

Fulham 0–2 Norwich City

Behind Closed Doors

July 28

Fulham vs. Al Ahli

Estadio Municipal Albufeira, Albufeira

Aug. 15

Fulham vs. Stuttgart

Craven Cottage, London

Hull City

Date

Fixture

Location

July 25

Konyaspor vs. Hull City

Aluminij Sports Park, Kidričevo

July 28

Çaykur Rizespor vs. Hull City

Ljudski Vrt Stadium, Maribor

Aug. 1

Kasımpaşa vs. Hull City

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium, Istanbul

Aug. 8

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hull City

maxworx Sportpark, Frankfurt

Aug. 15

Hull City vs. Nice

MKM Stadium, Hull

Ipswich Town

Date

Fixture

Location

July 29

Ipswich Town vs. Osasuna

JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester

Aug. 1

Oxford United vs. Ipswich Town

Kassam Stadium, Oxford

Aug. 1

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Ipswich Town

Adams Park, Wycombe

Aug. 4

Ipswich Town vs. Le Havre

Portman Road, Ipswich

Aug. 8

Ipswich Town vs. Rayo Vallecano

Portman Road, Ipswich

Aug. 15

Union Berlin vs. Ipswich Town

Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin

Leeds United

Date

Fixture

Location

July 25

Wrexham vs. Leeds United

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

July 30

Sunderland vs. Leeds United

Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison

Aug. 2

Liverpool vs. Leeds United

Soldier Field, Chicago

Aug. 8

Leeds United vs. RB Leipzig

Elland Road, Leeds

Aug. 12

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Croke Park, Dublin

Aug. 15

Leeds United vs. Augsburg

Elland Road, Leeds

Liverpool

Andoni Iraola
Andoni Iraola begins his Liverpool reign against Sunderland. | Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

Liverpool are once again embarking on a preseason tour of the United States, facing off against British opponents Sunderland, Wrexham and Leeds United to unofficially begin the Andoni Iraola era.

The Spanish manager then gets his first taste of the Anfield home dugout when Liverpool take on Monaco and Como ahead of their Premier League opener with Newcastle United. The Reds face Como twice on Aug. 16, one match staged behind closed doors and the other in front of supporters at Anfield.

Date

Fixture

Location

July 25

Liverpool vs. Sunderland

Geodis Park, Nashville

July 29

Liverpool vs. Wrexham

Yankee Stadium, New York City

Aug. 2

Liverpool vs. Leeds United

Soldier Field, Chicago

Aug. 9

Liverpool vs. Monaco

Anfield, Liverpool

Aug. 16

Liverpool vs. Como

Behind Closed Doors

Aug. 16

Liverpool vs. Como

Anfield, Liverpool

Manchester City

Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca is back in Manchester. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

As was often the case under Enzo Maresca’s predecessor Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have a light preseason schedule planned. Their first friendly isn’t until Aug. 1, with a repeat of the 2022–23 Champions League final against Inter staged in Hong Kong.

The Cityzens then travel to South Korea for matches with the K-League All-Stars and Atlético Madrid, after which they return to the United Kingdom to face Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Date

Fixture

Location

Aug. 1

Manchester City vs. Inter

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Aug. 5

K-League All-Stars vs. Manchester City

Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul

Aug. 9

Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid

Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul

Aug. 16

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Manchester United

Manchester United players celebrate
Man Utd recently demolished Rosenborg. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images.

Manchester United started preseason earlier than many of their Premier League rivals, suffering a defeat to Wrexham in Finland before thrashing Norwegian side Rosenborg 5–0.

A trickier schedule lies ahead as the Red Devils tour Europe, with games against Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden followed by a journey to Dublin to face rivals Leeds United.

Michael Carrick’s men then visit Poland for a final friendly with Milan.

Date

Fixture

Location

July 18

Manchester United 0–1 Wrexham

Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki

July 24

Rosenborg 0–5 Manchester United

Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim

Aug. 1

Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid

Strawberry Arena, Stockholm

Aug. 8

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United

Nya Ullevi, Gothenburg

Aug. 12

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Croke Park, Dublin

Aug. 15

Milan vs. Manchester United

Tarczyński Arena, Wrocław

Newcastle United

Date

Fixture

Location

July 25

Gateshead 1–1 Newcastle United

Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead

July 29

Bristol City vs. Newcastle United

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Aug. 8

Valencia vs. Newcastle United

Mestalla Stadium, Valencia

Aug. 12

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburg

Aug. 15

Newcastle United vs. Bayer Leverkusen

St. James’ Park, Newcastle

Aug. 16

Newcastle United vs. Strasbourg

St. James’ Park, Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Date

Fixture

Location

July 18

Notts County 0–2 Nottingham Forest

Meadow Lane, Nottingham

July 22

Nottingham Forest 3–0 Blackburn Rovers

Estádio da Nora, Albufeira

July 26

Vitória S.C. vs. Nottingham Forest

Behind Closed Doors

July 31

Sporting CP vs. Nottingham Forest

Estádio Algarve, Algarve

Aug. 8

Udinese vs. Nottingham Forest

Bluenergy Stadium, Udine

Aug. 8

Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest

Bluenergy Stadium, Udine

Aug. 12

Nottingham Forest vs. Bayer Leverkusen

City Ground, Nottingham

Aug. 16

Nottingham Forest vs. Brest

City Ground, Nottingham

Sunderland

Date

Fixture

Location

July 18

York City 1–5 Sunderland

LNER Community Stadium, York

July 25

Liverpool vs. Sunderland

Geodis Park, Nashville

July 30

Sunderland vs. Leeds United

Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison

Aug. 2

Sunderland vs. Wrexham

Subaru Park, Chester

Aug. 8

Lens vs. Sunderland

Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens

Aug. 15

Sunderland vs. Rennes

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi saved Spurs from relegation last season. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A crucial preseason for Tottenham Hotspur began with victory as new signing Mateus Fernandes fired home the only goal of a friendly win against MK Dons.

Spurs have now traveled across the world to face Auckland FC in New Zealand, quickly followed by games against Sydney FC and Chelsea in Australia.

Tottenham return to north London in early August, where they will host Getafe and Hoffenheim.

Date

Fixture

Location

July 22

Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 MK Dons

Hotspur Way, London

July 25

Auckland FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Eden Park, Auckland

July 29

Sydney FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Aug. 1

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Accor Stadium, Sydney

Aug. 8

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Getafe

Hotspur Way, London

Aug. 15

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hoffenheim

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Aug. 16

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hoffenheim

Hotspur Way, London

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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