2026–27 Premier League Preseason: Full List of Fixtures, Results

Just a month separates the end of this summer’s World Cup and the beginning of the new 2026–27 Premier League season. The modern soccer schedule is simply relentless.

While the World Cup has disrupted preseason preparations for all 20 Premier League clubs—some affected more than others—England’s top division sides have now begun playing warmup friendlies ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Friendlies are crucial to building match sharpness and momentum before the term commences, while also offering new signings and emerging academy stars the chance to impress their manager.

Here’s a full breakdown of preseason fixtures and results for Premier League teams.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta and his players enter the upcoming season as champions. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

The reigning Premier League champions won’t play their first friendly until Aug. 1, when they travel to Catalonia for a clash with Girona. More European foes then lie in wait as Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund and Como all test the Gunners.

Arsenal will partake in England’s traditional curtain-raiser, the Community Shield, a week before the Premier League season begins, facing FA Cup victors Manchester City at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Date Fixture Location Aug. 1 Girona vs. Arsenal Estadi Montilivi, Girona Aug. 5 Arsenal vs. Real Betis Aviva Stadium, Dublin Aug. 9 Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund Emirates Stadium, London Aug. 12 Arsenal vs. Como Emirates Stadium, London Aug. 16 Arsenal vs. Manchester City Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Aston Villa

Date Fixture Location July 21 Walsall 0–5 Aston Villa Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, Walsall July 25 Porto vs. Aston Villa Estádio do Dragão, Porto July 28 Aston Villa vs. Real Sociedad Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, Walsall Aug. 1 Indonesia All-Stars vs. Aston Villa Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta Aug. 4 BG Pathum United vs. Aston Villa True BG Stadium, Thanyaburi Aug. 7 Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong Aug. 12 Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa Red Bull Arena, Salzburg Aug. 15 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Aston Villa Borussia-Park, Mönchengladbach

Bournemouth

Date Fixture Location July 24 St. Pauli 1–4 Bournemouth 1508 Saalfelden Arena, Saalfelden July 30 Augsburg vs. Bournemouth 1508 Saalfelden Arena, Saalfelden Aug. 4 Bournemouth vs. Genoa Behind Closed Doors Aug. 8 Real Betis vs. Bournemouth Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville Aug. 15 Mainz vs. Bournemouth Mewa Arena, Mainz

Brentford

Date Fixture Location Aug. 8 Rennes vs. Brentford Roazhon Park, Rennes Aug. 15 Brentford vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Gtech Community Stadium, London

Brighton & Hove Albion

Date Fixture Location Aug. 8 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Roma Amex Stadium, Brighton & Hove Aug. 15 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bologna Amex Stadium, Brighton & Hove

Chelsea

Xabi Alonso is overseeing his first preseason with Chelsea. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Chelsea take to the field for the first time under new manager Xabi Alonso far from west London, with games against Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur staged in Australia.

The Blues then travel around Asia for games with Juventus, Milan and Malaysian outfit Johor Darul Ta’zim, before returning back to Stamford Bridge for their final friendly with Alonso’s former club Real Sociedad.

Date Fixture Location July 28 Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Chelsea Accor Stadium, Sydney Aug. 1 Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur Accor Stadium, Sydney Aug. 5 Chelsea vs. Juventus Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong Aug. 8 Chelsea vs. Milan Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta Aug. 9 Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. Chelsea Sultan Ibrahim Stadium Aug. 15 Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad Stamford Bridge, London

Coventry City

Date Fixture Location July 18 Northampton Town 0–0 Coventry City Sixfields Stadium, Northampton Aug. 8 Coventry City vs. Espanyol Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry Aug. 14 Coventry City vs. Monaco Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Crystal Palace

Date Fixture Location July 18 Crystal Palace 5–1 Swindon Town Crystal Palace Academy, London July 25 Bromley 3–0 Crystal Palace Cooperjax Community Stadium, Bromley July 28 Crystal Palace vs. Lens Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como July 28 Crystal Palace vs. Famalicão Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como Aug. 15 Freiburg vs. Crystal Palace Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg

Everton

Date Fixture Location July 18 Dundee 0–4 Everton Dens Park, Dundee July 25 Bolton Wanderers 0–0 Everton Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton July 28 Stoke City vs. Everton Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent Aug. 1 Hamburg vs. Everton Volksparkstadion, Hamburg Aug. 8 Stuttgart vs. Everton MHPArena, Stuttgart Aug. 12 Newcastle United vs. Everton Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Aug. 15 Everton vs. Lille Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Fulham

Date Fixture Location July 25 Fulham 0–2 Norwich City Behind Closed Doors July 28 Fulham vs. Al Ahli Estadio Municipal Albufeira, Albufeira Aug. 15 Fulham vs. Stuttgart Craven Cottage, London

Hull City

Date Fixture Location July 25 Konyaspor vs. Hull City Aluminij Sports Park, Kidričevo July 28 Çaykur Rizespor vs. Hull City Ljudski Vrt Stadium, Maribor Aug. 1 Kasımpaşa vs. Hull City Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium, Istanbul Aug. 8 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hull City maxworx Sportpark, Frankfurt Aug. 15 Hull City vs. Nice MKM Stadium, Hull

Ipswich Town

Date Fixture Location July 29 Ipswich Town vs. Osasuna JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester Aug. 1 Oxford United vs. Ipswich Town Kassam Stadium, Oxford Aug. 1 Wycombe Wanderers vs. Ipswich Town Adams Park, Wycombe Aug. 4 Ipswich Town vs. Le Havre Portman Road, Ipswich Aug. 8 Ipswich Town vs. Rayo Vallecano Portman Road, Ipswich Aug. 15 Union Berlin vs. Ipswich Town Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin

Leeds United

Date Fixture Location July 25 Wrexham vs. Leeds United Raymond James Stadium, Tampa July 30 Sunderland vs. Leeds United Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison Aug. 2 Liverpool vs. Leeds United Soldier Field, Chicago Aug. 8 Leeds United vs. RB Leipzig Elland Road, Leeds Aug. 12 Manchester United vs. Leeds United Croke Park, Dublin Aug. 15 Leeds United vs. Augsburg Elland Road, Leeds

Liverpool

Andoni Iraola begins his Liverpool reign against Sunderland. | Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

Liverpool are once again embarking on a preseason tour of the United States, facing off against British opponents Sunderland, Wrexham and Leeds United to unofficially begin the Andoni Iraola era.

The Spanish manager then gets his first taste of the Anfield home dugout when Liverpool take on Monaco and Como ahead of their Premier League opener with Newcastle United. The Reds face Como twice on Aug. 16, one match staged behind closed doors and the other in front of supporters at Anfield.

Date Fixture Location July 25 Liverpool vs. Sunderland Geodis Park, Nashville July 29 Liverpool vs. Wrexham Yankee Stadium, New York City Aug. 2 Liverpool vs. Leeds United Soldier Field, Chicago Aug. 9 Liverpool vs. Monaco Anfield, Liverpool Aug. 16 Liverpool vs. Como Behind Closed Doors Aug. 16 Liverpool vs. Como Anfield, Liverpool

Manchester City

Enzo Maresca is back in Manchester. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

As was often the case under Enzo Maresca’s predecessor Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have a light preseason schedule planned. Their first friendly isn’t until Aug. 1, with a repeat of the 2022–23 Champions League final against Inter staged in Hong Kong.

The Cityzens then travel to South Korea for matches with the K-League All-Stars and Atlético Madrid, after which they return to the United Kingdom to face Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Date Fixture Location Aug. 1 Manchester City vs. Inter Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong Aug. 5 K-League All-Stars vs. Manchester City Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul Aug. 9 Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul Aug. 16 Arsenal vs. Manchester City Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Manchester United

Man Utd recently demolished Rosenborg. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images.

Manchester United started preseason earlier than many of their Premier League rivals, suffering a defeat to Wrexham in Finland before thrashing Norwegian side Rosenborg 5–0.

A trickier schedule lies ahead as the Red Devils tour Europe, with games against Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden followed by a journey to Dublin to face rivals Leeds United.

Michael Carrick’s men then visit Poland for a final friendly with Milan.

Date Fixture Location July 18 Manchester United 0–1 Wrexham Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki July 24 Rosenborg 0–5 Manchester United Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim Aug. 1 Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid Strawberry Arena, Stockholm Aug. 8 Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United Nya Ullevi, Gothenburg Aug. 12 Manchester United vs. Leeds United Croke Park, Dublin Aug. 15 Milan vs. Manchester United Tarczyński Arena, Wrocław

Newcastle United

Date Fixture Location July 25 Gateshead 1–1 Newcastle United Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead July 29 Bristol City vs. Newcastle United Ashton Gate, Bristol Aug. 8 Valencia vs. Newcastle United Mestalla Stadium, Valencia Aug. 12 Newcastle United vs. Everton Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburg Aug. 15 Newcastle United vs. Bayer Leverkusen St. James’ Park, Newcastle Aug. 16 Newcastle United vs. Strasbourg St. James’ Park, Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Date Fixture Location July 18 Notts County 0–2 Nottingham Forest Meadow Lane, Nottingham July 22 Nottingham Forest 3–0 Blackburn Rovers Estádio da Nora, Albufeira July 26 Vitória S.C. vs. Nottingham Forest Behind Closed Doors July 31 Sporting CP vs. Nottingham Forest Estádio Algarve, Algarve Aug. 8 Udinese vs. Nottingham Forest Bluenergy Stadium, Udine Aug. 8 Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest Bluenergy Stadium, Udine Aug. 12 Nottingham Forest vs. Bayer Leverkusen City Ground, Nottingham Aug. 16 Nottingham Forest vs. Brest City Ground, Nottingham

Sunderland

Date Fixture Location July 18 York City 1–5 Sunderland LNER Community Stadium, York July 25 Liverpool vs. Sunderland Geodis Park, Nashville July 30 Sunderland vs. Leeds United Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison Aug. 2 Sunderland vs. Wrexham Subaru Park, Chester Aug. 8 Lens vs. Sunderland Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens Aug. 15 Sunderland vs. Rennes Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

Roberto De Zerbi saved Spurs from relegation last season. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A crucial preseason for Tottenham Hotspur began with victory as new signing Mateus Fernandes fired home the only goal of a friendly win against MK Dons.

Spurs have now traveled across the world to face Auckland FC in New Zealand, quickly followed by games against Sydney FC and Chelsea in Australia.

Tottenham return to north London in early August, where they will host Getafe and Hoffenheim.

Date Fixture Location July 22 Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 MK Dons Hotspur Way, London July 25 Auckland FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Eden Park, Auckland July 29 Sydney FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Allianz Stadium, Sydney Aug. 1 Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur Accor Stadium, Sydney Aug. 8 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Getafe Hotspur Way, London Aug. 15 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hoffenheim Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Aug. 16 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hoffenheim Hotspur Way, London

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