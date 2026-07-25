2026–27 Premier League Preseason: Full List of Fixtures, Results
Just a month separates the end of this summer’s World Cup and the beginning of the new 2026–27 Premier League season. The modern soccer schedule is simply relentless.
While the World Cup has disrupted preseason preparations for all 20 Premier League clubs—some affected more than others—England’s top division sides have now begun playing warmup friendlies ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Friendlies are crucial to building match sharpness and momentum before the term commences, while also offering new signings and emerging academy stars the chance to impress their manager.
Here’s a full breakdown of preseason fixtures and results for Premier League teams.
Arsenal
The reigning Premier League champions won’t play their first friendly until Aug. 1, when they travel to Catalonia for a clash with Girona. More European foes then lie in wait as Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund and Como all test the Gunners.
Arsenal will partake in England’s traditional curtain-raiser, the Community Shield, a week before the Premier League season begins, facing FA Cup victors Manchester City at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Date
Fixture
Location
Aug. 1
Girona vs. Arsenal
Estadi Montilivi, Girona
Aug. 5
Arsenal vs. Real Betis
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Aug. 9
Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund
Emirates Stadium, London
Aug. 12
Arsenal vs. Como
Emirates Stadium, London
Aug. 16
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Aston Villa
Date
Fixture
Location
July 21
Walsall 0–5 Aston Villa
Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, Walsall
July 25
Porto vs. Aston Villa
Estádio do Dragão, Porto
July 28
Aston Villa vs. Real Sociedad
Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, Walsall
Aug. 1
Indonesia All-Stars vs. Aston Villa
Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta
Aug. 4
BG Pathum United vs. Aston Villa
True BG Stadium, Thanyaburi
Aug. 7
Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
Aug. 12
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa
Red Bull Arena, Salzburg
Aug. 15
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Aston Villa
Borussia-Park, Mönchengladbach
Bournemouth
Date
Fixture
Location
July 24
St. Pauli 1–4 Bournemouth
1508 Saalfelden Arena, Saalfelden
July 30
Augsburg vs. Bournemouth
1508 Saalfelden Arena, Saalfelden
Aug. 4
Bournemouth vs. Genoa
Behind Closed Doors
Aug. 8
Real Betis vs. Bournemouth
Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville
Aug. 15
Mainz vs. Bournemouth
Mewa Arena, Mainz
Brentford
Date
Fixture
Location
Aug. 8
Rennes vs. Brentford
Roazhon Park, Rennes
Aug. 15
Brentford vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Gtech Community Stadium, London
Brighton & Hove Albion
Date
Fixture
Location
Aug. 8
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Roma
Amex Stadium, Brighton & Hove
Aug. 15
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bologna
Amex Stadium, Brighton & Hove
Chelsea
Chelsea take to the field for the first time under new manager Xabi Alonso far from west London, with games against Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur staged in Australia.
The Blues then travel around Asia for games with Juventus, Milan and Malaysian outfit Johor Darul Ta’zim, before returning back to Stamford Bridge for their final friendly with Alonso’s former club Real Sociedad.
Date
Fixture
Location
July 28
Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Chelsea
Accor Stadium, Sydney
Aug. 1
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Accor Stadium, Sydney
Aug. 5
Chelsea vs. Juventus
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
Aug. 8
Chelsea vs. Milan
Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta
Aug. 9
Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. Chelsea
Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
Aug. 15
Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad
Stamford Bridge, London
Coventry City
Date
Fixture
Location
July 18
Northampton Town 0–0 Coventry City
Sixfields Stadium, Northampton
Aug. 8
Coventry City vs. Espanyol
Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry
Aug. 14
Coventry City vs. Monaco
Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry
Crystal Palace
Date
Fixture
Location
July 18
Crystal Palace 5–1 Swindon Town
Crystal Palace Academy, London
July 25
Bromley 3–0 Crystal Palace
Cooperjax Community Stadium, Bromley
July 28
Crystal Palace vs. Lens
Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como
July 28
Crystal Palace vs. Famalicão
Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como
Aug. 15
Freiburg vs. Crystal Palace
Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg
Everton
Date
Fixture
Location
July 18
Dundee 0–4 Everton
Dens Park, Dundee
July 25
Bolton Wanderers 0–0 Everton
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton
July 28
Stoke City vs. Everton
Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent
Aug. 1
Hamburg vs. Everton
Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
Aug. 8
Stuttgart vs. Everton
MHPArena, Stuttgart
Aug. 12
Newcastle United vs. Everton
Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Aug. 15
Everton vs. Lille
Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
Fulham
Date
Fixture
Location
July 25
Fulham 0–2 Norwich City
Behind Closed Doors
July 28
Fulham vs. Al Ahli
Estadio Municipal Albufeira, Albufeira
Aug. 15
Fulham vs. Stuttgart
Craven Cottage, London
Hull City
Date
Fixture
Location
July 25
Konyaspor vs. Hull City
Aluminij Sports Park, Kidričevo
July 28
Çaykur Rizespor vs. Hull City
Ljudski Vrt Stadium, Maribor
Aug. 1
Kasımpaşa vs. Hull City
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium, Istanbul
Aug. 8
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hull City
maxworx Sportpark, Frankfurt
Aug. 15
Hull City vs. Nice
MKM Stadium, Hull
Ipswich Town
Date
Fixture
Location
July 29
Ipswich Town vs. Osasuna
JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester
Aug. 1
Oxford United vs. Ipswich Town
Kassam Stadium, Oxford
Aug. 1
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Ipswich Town
Adams Park, Wycombe
Aug. 4
Ipswich Town vs. Le Havre
Portman Road, Ipswich
Aug. 8
Ipswich Town vs. Rayo Vallecano
Portman Road, Ipswich
Aug. 15
Union Berlin vs. Ipswich Town
Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin
Leeds United
Date
Fixture
Location
July 25
Wrexham vs. Leeds United
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
July 30
Sunderland vs. Leeds United
Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison
Aug. 2
Liverpool vs. Leeds United
Soldier Field, Chicago
Aug. 8
Leeds United vs. RB Leipzig
Elland Road, Leeds
Aug. 12
Manchester United vs. Leeds United
Croke Park, Dublin
Aug. 15
Leeds United vs. Augsburg
Elland Road, Leeds
Liverpool
Liverpool are once again embarking on a preseason tour of the United States, facing off against British opponents Sunderland, Wrexham and Leeds United to unofficially begin the Andoni Iraola era.
The Spanish manager then gets his first taste of the Anfield home dugout when Liverpool take on Monaco and Como ahead of their Premier League opener with Newcastle United. The Reds face Como twice on Aug. 16, one match staged behind closed doors and the other in front of supporters at Anfield.
Date
Fixture
Location
July 25
Liverpool vs. Sunderland
Geodis Park, Nashville
July 29
Liverpool vs. Wrexham
Yankee Stadium, New York City
Aug. 2
Liverpool vs. Leeds United
Soldier Field, Chicago
Aug. 9
Liverpool vs. Monaco
Anfield, Liverpool
Aug. 16
Liverpool vs. Como
Behind Closed Doors
Aug. 16
Liverpool vs. Como
Anfield, Liverpool
Manchester City
As was often the case under Enzo Maresca’s predecessor Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have a light preseason schedule planned. Their first friendly isn’t until Aug. 1, with a repeat of the 2022–23 Champions League final against Inter staged in Hong Kong.
The Cityzens then travel to South Korea for matches with the K-League All-Stars and Atlético Madrid, after which they return to the United Kingdom to face Arsenal in the Community Shield.
Date
Fixture
Location
Aug. 1
Manchester City vs. Inter
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
Aug. 5
K-League All-Stars vs. Manchester City
Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul
Aug. 9
Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid
Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul
Aug. 16
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Manchester United
Manchester United started preseason earlier than many of their Premier League rivals, suffering a defeat to Wrexham in Finland before thrashing Norwegian side Rosenborg 5–0.
A trickier schedule lies ahead as the Red Devils tour Europe, with games against Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden followed by a journey to Dublin to face rivals Leeds United.
Michael Carrick’s men then visit Poland for a final friendly with Milan.
Date
Fixture
Location
July 18
Manchester United 0–1 Wrexham
Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki
July 24
Rosenborg 0–5 Manchester United
Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim
Aug. 1
Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid
Strawberry Arena, Stockholm
Aug. 8
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United
Nya Ullevi, Gothenburg
Aug. 12
Manchester United vs. Leeds United
Croke Park, Dublin
Aug. 15
Milan vs. Manchester United
Tarczyński Arena, Wrocław
Newcastle United
Date
Fixture
Location
July 25
Gateshead 1–1 Newcastle United
Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead
July 29
Bristol City vs. Newcastle United
Ashton Gate, Bristol
Aug. 8
Valencia vs. Newcastle United
Mestalla Stadium, Valencia
Aug. 12
Newcastle United vs. Everton
Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburg
Aug. 15
Newcastle United vs. Bayer Leverkusen
St. James’ Park, Newcastle
Aug. 16
Newcastle United vs. Strasbourg
St. James’ Park, Newcastle
Nottingham Forest
Date
Fixture
Location
July 18
Notts County 0–2 Nottingham Forest
Meadow Lane, Nottingham
July 22
Nottingham Forest 3–0 Blackburn Rovers
Estádio da Nora, Albufeira
July 26
Vitória S.C. vs. Nottingham Forest
Behind Closed Doors
July 31
Sporting CP vs. Nottingham Forest
Estádio Algarve, Algarve
Aug. 8
Udinese vs. Nottingham Forest
Bluenergy Stadium, Udine
Aug. 8
Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest
Bluenergy Stadium, Udine
Aug. 12
Nottingham Forest vs. Bayer Leverkusen
City Ground, Nottingham
Aug. 16
Nottingham Forest vs. Brest
City Ground, Nottingham
Sunderland
Date
Fixture
Location
July 18
York City 1–5 Sunderland
LNER Community Stadium, York
July 25
Liverpool vs. Sunderland
Geodis Park, Nashville
July 30
Sunderland vs. Leeds United
Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison
Aug. 2
Sunderland vs. Wrexham
Subaru Park, Chester
Aug. 8
Lens vs. Sunderland
Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens
Aug. 15
Sunderland vs. Rennes
Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur
A crucial preseason for Tottenham Hotspur began with victory as new signing Mateus Fernandes fired home the only goal of a friendly win against MK Dons.
Spurs have now traveled across the world to face Auckland FC in New Zealand, quickly followed by games against Sydney FC and Chelsea in Australia.
Tottenham return to north London in early August, where they will host Getafe and Hoffenheim.
Date
Fixture
Location
July 22
Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 MK Dons
Hotspur Way, London
July 25
Auckland FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Eden Park, Auckland
July 29
Sydney FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Aug. 1
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Accor Stadium, Sydney
Aug. 8
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Getafe
Hotspur Way, London
Aug. 15
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hoffenheim
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Aug. 16
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hoffenheim
Hotspur Way, London
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.