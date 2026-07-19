Three Ways Chelsea Could Line Up With Morgan Rogers

Xabi Alonso is already making his presence known in west London, with Chelsea’s new manager reportedly playing a key role in persuading Morgan Rogers to join the club in a blockbuster $157.3 million (£117 million) deal.

Rogers had attracted interest from Premier League champions Arsenal, but Chelsea‘s conviction persuaded not only the Villans but the 23-year-old himself.

The England international will complete the transfer upon his return from the United States, having been a part of the Three Lions roster that achieved its best World Cup finish since 1966.

The arrival of Alonso has ushered in yet another new dawn for the Blues, who churned through a couple of managers last season and ultimately ended without European soccer for 2026–27. Still, BlueCo‘s riches haven‘t ceased, and they’re intent on returning Chelsea towards the Premier League’s summit under Alonso in short order.

Rogers’s Premier League record is impressive, and his versatility means there’s scope for Chelsea’s new boss to utilize the Englishman in an array of roles.

Here are three ways the Blues could line up with their $157 million man in attack.

Morgan Rogers As Chelsea’s Left Winger

Rogers is comfortable drifting into wide areas. | FotMob

It’s not yet clear which system is going to be Alonso’s default at the start of his tenure in west London. The Spaniard enjoyed tremendous success with a back three in Germany, but Premier League managers have struggled with an extra defender since Antonio Conte lifted the title with Chelsea in 2016–17.

Alonso’s going to be flexible, and Rogers’s capacity to play wide left means Cole Palmer will most likely remain Chelsea’s No. 10.

The Blues, excluding the burgeoning Estêvão, were distinctly uninspiring in wide areas last season. They’d collected a group of mediocre wingers.

While Rogers broke through at Villa Park playing off the shoulder of Ollie Watkins, transfermarkt says he‘s played left winger more than any other position in his senior career. Now, that doesn’t mean he’s an expert touchline hugger. Unai Emery’s notoriously narrow formation gave Rogers the freedom to drift infield and operate centerally.

However, the 23-year-old is adept in wide positions. He combines well and injects pace into attacks. You’d ideally want an overlapping left back getting beyond Rogers or supporting him inside, because he‘s not a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia- or Bradley Barcola-like figure. In the right environment, as was the case at Villa Park, Rogers can be effective out wide.

Palmer, from the No. 10 position, prefers to frequent the right-hand side of the pitch and cut onto his preferred left foot, but the presence of a familiar face on the opposite flank may see him develop into even more of a roamer.

Morgan Rogers As Chelsea’s No. 10

Rogers primarily operated as a No. 10 at Villa. | FotMob

Rogers is unlikely to displace Palmer, but Chelsea’s current No. 10 could be used wide right in matches where Alonso may fancy having Rogers working closer to João Pedro.

The Villa star is a useful off-the-ball runner who stretches defenses and can crash the box. He’s a determined, imposing ball-carrier, too, and Alonso will know that he now boasts a serious weapon in transition.

It’s in central areas where Rogers wants to and does most of his damage. The 23-year-old‘s ability to drive through the heart of the opponent‘s defensive structure proved invaluable at Villa, but he lacks efficiency and precision as a passer.

Alonso reportedly pitched his Chelsea project with Rogers his starter at left-wing, but there’s scope for the Englishman to also be used as the nominal No. 10.

Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer As Dual 10s

The "cold" brothers working in tandem. | FotMob

Chelsea’s signings this summer have pointed towards Alonso also using a back three next season, with Italian arrival Marco Pelestra poised to shine as a wingback in west London.

Alonso shifted to a back four at Real Madrid, but enjoyed the bulk of his success at Bayer Leverkusen with three center backs. It’s definitely going to be an option for the Blues, and we could see Rogers work in tandem with his close friend Palmer.

The pair came through Manchester City’s ranks together and have remained close since, with Rogers even teasing Palmer about copying his now-trademarked ’cold‘ celebration.

Palmer must be thrilled to be having his former youth teammate on board, with Chelsea’s No. 10 being a player who thrives when given the freedom to combine and create. Rogers should be on the same page, and together, they could be a force to be reckoned with between the lines.

While Liam Delap was another ex-City youth player who starred alongside Palmer and Rogers, he won‘t be displacing João Pedro as Chelsea’s starting striker under Alonso.

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