The Titles Barcelona Could Forfeit If Found Guilty in Negreira Case

Scandal seems to be the theme of this international break. Barcelona have briefly stolen the spotlight from Manchester City after the Negreira case came back into the headlines.

The Catalans have been under investigation since 2023 for allegedly bribing former vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) refereeing committee José María Enríquez Negreira. The club is accused of paying over €7 million ($7.9 million) to a company owned by Negreira in exchange for favorable refereeing decisions.

The payments lasted for 17 years, spanning from 2001–18. Barcelona insist they were paying for refereeing advice and reports, but bitter rivals Real Madrid sent a dossier to UEFA with evidence of the contrary.

UEFA announced that it received the new documents and its probe into Barcelona’s potential cheating remains active. Potential consequences loom for the defending Spanish champions should they be found guilty, and AS report Real Madrid have requested Barça be stripped of their titles won during those 17 years.

Every Title Barcelona Won From 2001 to 2018

Barcelona won three straight La Liga titles under Pep Guardiola (center). | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

During the period in question, Barcelona were swimming in silverware. The club reached its best run of form in Spain and Europe, collecting trophy after trophy from 2001–18.

The Catalans lifted a staggering nine La Liga titles, including their three-peat under Pep Guardiola between 2008–09 and 2010–11. Barcelona remain the last team to go back-to-back-to-back in the Spanish top-flight—a milestone Hansi Flick’s current group is looking to match.

Other domestic honors included six Copa del Rey titles and seven Spanish Super Cups. It’s no wonder Barcelona have won the most trophies of all time in both competitions.

The crown jewels of their trophy cabinet, though, are their Champions League titles. Four of the club’s five total Champions League titles came during the 17-year era. The team’s 2014–15 triumph remains the last time Barcelona lifted the most prestigious prize in club soccer; they have not even made a Champions League final since.

Three of those Champions League titles were followed with UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup glory.

Title Trophy Count Seasons Won La Liga 9 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18 Champions League 4 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15 Copa del Rey 6 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18 Spanish Super Cup 7 2005–06, 2006–07, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2013–14, 2016–17 UEFA Super Cup 3 2009–10, 2011–12, 2015–16 Club World Cup 3 2009–10, 2011–12, 2015–16

Which Titles Are in Danger of Being Stripped?

Barcelona’s Champions League titles are under threat. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Along with banning Barcelona from competing in the Champions League for one season, Europe’s governing body also has the power to strip the club of trophies won in UEFA competitions.

Should UEFA look to make an example of Barcelona, it could force the club to forfeit four Champions League titles and three UEFA Super Cups. The likelihood of that possibility remains to be seen, but UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin previously spoke on just how serious they are taking the allegations against Barcelona.

“I cannot comment directly on this for two reasons. First, because we have an independent disciplinary committee in charge of it. Second, because I have not dealt with this matter in detail,” he said back in 2023. “However, I can say one thing. I have been informed and the situation is extremely serious. So serious, in my view, that it is one of the gravest I have seen in football.

“At the level of La Liga, of course, the matter is time-barred and cannot have competitive consequences, but proceedings are ongoing at the civil prosecutor’s office in Spain. As far as UEFA is concerned, nothing is time-barred.”

As Čeferin mentions, La Liga is not spearheading its own investigation into the matter, which means Barcelona’s domestic trophies are likely safe. There is the chance the Spanish authorities could challenge the validity of the titles if they find the Catalans guilty, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the club loses over 20 domestic honors without the green light from La Liga president Javier Tebas.