Transfer Rumors: Eye-Watering Nmecha Price Revealed, Tonali Chooses Next Club

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Guimarães is wanted by Arsenal. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/Getty Images

Manchester United is the latest club to show interest in Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, making direct contact with the player’s agent after learning of his desire to leave. (Source: Marcos Durán)

Amid links with Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City, Felix Nmecha has been priced at €100 million ($113.7 million) by Borussia Dortmund. Current signs point to him not moving. (Source: kicker)

Although heavily linked with Arsenal and Man Utd, Sandro Tonali is ready to sign with Tottenham if a deal can be agreed with Newcastle. The clubs must negotiate a transfer fee, with an offer worth almost £80 million ($105.6 million) already rejected. (Source: Sky Sports)

Arsenal and Man Utd are, however, considered “frontrunners” to sign Bournemouth midfielder Adam Scott, who would be an alternative target for Spurs. (Source: Sky Sports)

Arsenal have also held talks with representatives of Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães, which could lead to a formal approach. (Source: Daily Mail)

Man Utd would prefer to sign an experienced striker like Danny Welbeck or Ivan Toney to support Benjamin Šeško, rather than an emerging young talent like Eli Junior Kroupi. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Chelsea have no plans to sell young defender Josh Acheampong this summer. But it could cost more than £50 million ($66.1 million) to sign center back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace. (Source: Football Insider)

The Blues have “intensified contact” with representatives of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan to gauge how feasible a transfer might be. (Source: Milan News 24)

Arsenal or Chelsea wasn’t even a consideration for Eintracht Frankfurt fullback Nathaniel Brown as he now prepares to join Bayern Munich. (Source: Bild)

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s Tottenham future looks increasingly uncertain as Antonín Kinský now gets close to a new five-year contract the day after the club also signed Martin Dúbravka. (Source: The Athletic)

Man Utd goalkeeper André Onana is edging towards spending a second season on loan with Trabzonspor in Türkiye’s Süper Lig. (Source: Sky Sports)

Jarrod Bowen could reunite with David Moyes by trading West Ham for Everton, especially after the Toffees lost on-loan wingers Jack Grealish and Tyrique George. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Nico Paz is set to leave Como. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Real Madrid have activated their buyback clause to re-sign Nico Paz from Como, but would sell him straight back to the Serie A team for €60 million ($68.2 million). Como paid only 10% of that to buy him two summers ago and the club isn’t willing to spend such a big amount. (Source: Sky Italy)

Marc-André ter Stegen is now on the verge of completing another loan away from Barcelona after finishing last season with Girona, set to spend 2026–27 with Ajax. (Source: AS)

José Mourinho has suggested to Real Madrid the club signs Enzo Fernández or Mateus Fernandes to fill the Luka Modrić-sized hole that has existed since last summer. (Source: MARCA)

Álvaro Arbeloa wants new club Fulham to sign four players he worked with while Real Madrid Castilla manager: César Palacios, Manuel Ángel, Thiago Pitarch and Cestero. (Source: MARCA)

Barcelona want to pay just €8 million ($9.1 million) for Racing Santander teenager Jorge Salinas because they believe La Liga promotion that doubles his release clause shouldn’t come into effect until July 1. Racing obviously disagree. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS