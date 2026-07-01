Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Target Turns Down Move; Arsenal Making Good Rogers Progress

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Tyler Adams is still being linked with Man Utd. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Man Utd and Man City remain the most appealing options to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who has Newcastle further down his list of preferences. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs. (Source: Sport Bild)

Man Utd have internally discussed the possibility of moving for USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams. Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is also back on the radar. (Source: BBC)

Arsenal have been making “very good progress” when it comes to gauging Morgan Rogers’s interest in a transfer to the Emirates Stadium and the Gunners are “pushing” to get a deal done. That said, Aston Villa are also aware of Chelsea interest in the player. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

There are “growing fears” at Newcastle that Bruno Guimarães could leave the club this summer, amid ongoing interest from Arsenal. There is no offer yet. (Source: Chronicle)

Curtis Jones is “reluctant” to join Nottingham Forest and could end up staying at Liverpool after Inter decided the English midfielder is too expensive. (Source: Liverpool Echo)

Man City would prefer to explore different options than pay Chelsea £75 million ($99.6 million) for right back Malo Gusto. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

The “strongest interest” in Monaco striker Folarin Balogun comes from Chelsea and Tottenham, despite his Arsenal background. He is also shortlisted by Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: FootMercato)

Could Crysencio Summerville be next in at Tottenham? | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Tottenham intend to hold “serious discussions” with West Ham over the potential signing of winger Crysencio Summerville, as soon as the Hammers come to terms with already losing Mateus Fernandes. (Source: Harry Hotspur)

But Summerville is also becoming a “leading” target for Man Utd among left-wing options. Any approach is dependent on what happens to Marcus Rashford. (Source: Sky Sports)

Man Utd are banking on Manuel Ugarte holding his value until next summer after suffering a long-term injury. The only “credible” option for him to leave this summer was a loan at Ajax. (Source: Sky Sports)

Ilaix Moriba, once of Barcelona’s La Masia and now at Celta Vigo, has emerged as a £15 million ($19.9 million) target for Aston Villa. (Source: Football Insider)

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye is a consideration for Everton to replace compatriot Idrissa Gueye. But Crystal Palace, Brighton and Sunderland could rival the Toffees. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd have poached teenage goalkeeper Kit Margetson, son of ex-Man City goalkeeper Martyn Margetson, from Swansea City. But he will spend 2026–27 on loan in the National League. (Source: Only Swans)

La Liga

Agent Mbappé reporting for duty. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé is trying to convince France teammate Michael Olise to ditch Bayern Munich and sign for Real Madrid. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are “closely” following Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, who is keen to leave the Premier League club. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

João Cancelo has communicated to Al Hilal that he wants to leave the club and continue playing for Barcelona. Once Portugal’s World Cup is over, the fullback is prepared to take a “firm stance.” (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid are losing hope of signing Enzo Fernández from Chelsea this summer, with the finances involved in any such deal the biggest problem. (Source: Mario Cortagena)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS