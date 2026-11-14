Transfer Rumors: Pochettino Plans USMNT Raid; Barcelona Make Major Araujo Decision

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Malo Gusto could be on his way to Manchester United. | Lewis Storey CFC/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino, who recently inked a deal to become Manchester United’s new manager, is already in talks to bring over two of the brightest stars from his U.S. men’s national team squad, Alex Freeman and Folarin Balogun, in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Now that Pochettino will be in Old Trafford, Balogun is “somewhat” more interested in making the transfer from AS Monaco, eager to continue working with the Argentine boss. Monaco is also open to doing business with United. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool scouts have frequented the trek to Germany to evaluate 20-year-old Stuttgart center back Finn Jeltsch, who is valued at around €50-60 million ($55–66 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Brighton star Brajan Gruda, who is currently enjoying a successful spell on loan with RB Leipzig, has peaked the interest of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, among other top European sides. Brighton expect to be extremely busy in next summer’s transfer window and would be open to selling Gruda to fund their numerous deals. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Meanwhile, Brighton have their sights set on 18-year-old Atlético Mineiro center back Vitao, but will have to beat out Real Madrid and Barcelona for the youngster’s signature. Mineiro is eager to retain Vitao until next summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bruno Fernandes rejected United’s second formal offer for a contract extension; however, the club intends to keep all lines of communication open and advance negotiations to reach an agreement (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea continue to keep an eye on Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, who they seek to acquire in January should Malo Gusto indeed depart the club. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is drawn to Koundé specifically because of his ability to play center back and right back. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd are keen to sign Malo Gusto in January, and Chelsea are willing to let him. Gusto himself is now also willing to make the transfer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have expressed interest in AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who is on loan right now with Sevilla. Meanwhile, Sevilla is making moves to lock him down. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton are all keeping tabs on AC Milan’s Alphadjo Cisse. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

The race for Bournemouth star Alex Scott is heating up, with Arsenal initiating contact with the Cherries to discuss financial terms to sign the 23-year-old midfielder. The Gunners will still have to fight off Chelsea and Liverpool, though, to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

Another Bournemouth star is earning a lot of attention. Striker Evanilson is considered a major target of both Manchester City and Arsenal for January. The Cherries have valued their star at €60 million ($66 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Everton and Nottingham Forest are both gunning for 24-year-old Grêmio center back Gustavo Martins in January. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Barcelona have no plans to release Hamza Abdelkarim. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Barcelona are eager to make Ronald Araújo’s move to Liverpool permanent in order to make more room on their roster for January transfers. (Source: TEAMtalk)

23-year-old Deportivo de A Coruña star Yeremay Hernández is now a top priority for Atlético Madrid in next summer’s transfer window. Atléti scouts have monitored the winger for years and believes he could be a good replacement for 29-year-old Ademola Lookman at some point. Deportivo de A Coruña have set a price between €50–60 million ($55–66 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Although Barcelona are searching for defender reinforcements, they will not release or loan out young prospect Hamza Abdelkarim to make room on the roster. (Source: Fichajes)

21-year-old Como star Jacobo Ramón could return to parent club Real Madrid, who has been impressed with his performances on the backline this season while on loan. (Source: Fichajes)