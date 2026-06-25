Turkiye vs. USMNT—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

With the USMNT having secured the top spot in Group D and Türkiye already eliminated after successive defeats, there‘s nothing at stake during Thursday‘s clash between the nations at SoFi Stadium.

The Stars and Stripes have produced two emphatic victories over Paraguay and Australia, those triumphs ensuring progression to the World Cup last 32 as Group D’s champion. That sets up a meeting with a third-placed qualifier from another group and allows Mauricio Pochettino to rest and rotate for the finale with Türkiye.

A second-string XI is expected in Inglewood, but the roster’s peripheral figures will be determined to seize their opportunity and play their way into Pochettino‘s plans moving forward.

The USMNT will still be confident of a third-straight victory despite wholesale changes, especially with Türkiye having nothing but pride on the line for the upcoming clash. Having lost both of its matches without scoring, heads will have dropped inside Vincenzo Montella’s camp.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Türkiye vs. USMNT Score Prediction

USMNT Secure Maximum Points

The USMNT is in blistering form. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

It‘s difficult to project exactly what we will see from both Türkiye and the USMNT on Thursday.

The Stars and Stripes will be determined to keep their winning streak going and maintain confidence ahead of tougher matches in the knockout stage, but Pochettino will utilize this opportunity to give his key performers a rest. How much will that affect performance levels?

Türkiye will aim to at least score a goal and secure a point before departing North America, but two disappointing displays suggest it may struggle regardless of motivation. Even its prized assets have underwhelmed to date.

Thursday‘s encounter could be chaotic and a little rough around the edges, but the USMNT will still likely come out on top.

Belief prevails : Even with Pochettino making changes to his XI, he will trust those coming into the team to deliver similar levels of enthusiasm and intensity against Türkiye. A happy dressing room is so often the difference between victory and defeat, with the USMNT currently on cloud nine after an excellent start to its campaign.

: Even with Pochettino making changes to his XI, he will trust those coming into the team to deliver similar levels of enthusiasm and intensity against Türkiye. A happy dressing room is so often the difference between victory and defeat, with the USMNT currently on cloud nine after an excellent start to its campaign. Türkiye woes: Despite boasting the likes of Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız and Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Türkiye has struggled in offense as profligacy proves costly. It failed to score against Australia and Paraguay despite creating 3.53 expected goals and mustering 62 shots.

Prediction: Türkiye 1–2 USMNT

Türkiye Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Türkiye is hoping to finish with a flourish. | Sports Illustrated

Montella appears unlikely to make many alterations despite successive defeats, and he will still lean on his star forward threats in the hope they can finally produce the necessary end product.

Güler, Yıldız and Kerem Aktürkoğlu should continue in the front four, while Barış Alper Yılmaz could replace Yunus Akgün on the right wing,

Captain Çalhanoğlu will partner İsmail Yüksek in front of an unchanged back four.

Türkiye predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Çakır; Müldür, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Yüksek, Çalhanoğlu; Yılmaz, Güler, Yıldız; Aktürkoğlu.

Pochettino will make some alterations. | Sports Illustrated

Christian Pulisic could be rested on Thursday after missing the Australia win through injury, while Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Tyler Adams will all likely sit out the clash considering they‘re one booking away from suspension for the round of 32.

With plenty of time before the last 32 match on July 1, Pochettino doesn‘t need to change his entire XI, with Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie all potentially keeping their places.

However, secondary players such as Gio Reyna, Sebastian Berhalter and Haji Wright could come into the team to offer fresh legs and cover those missing.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Türkiye (3-4-2-1): Freese; Freeman, McKenzie, Trusty; Dest, McKennie, Berhalter, Arfsten; Zendejas, Reyna; Wright.

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What Time Does Türkiye vs. USMNT Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Thursday, June 25 / Friday, June 26

: Thursday, June 25 / Friday, June 26 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 26)

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 26) Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG)

How to Watch Türkiye vs. USMNT on TV, Live Stream

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