UEFA Champions League Semifinal First Leg Predictions: Parisian Blockbuster

And then there were four...

The Champions League semifinals are upon us, folks. Sure, there‘s a lack of novelty, given that we’ve already seen both ties during the league phase, but the recent meetings only add gravitas to the narrative.

On one side, there’s a potential all-time classic Champions League tie. Barcelona and Inter Milan certainly didn’t let us down at this stage of the competition last year, but Paris Saint-Germain’s tussle with Bayern Munich has the potential to go above and beyond, entering a fresh realm of attacking mastery.

In the opposite corner, there’s a bout some are presuming to be less romantic. However, Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid have introduced a knack for springing a surprise after deviating away from grit and resilience, and they may coax some inventiveness out of Arsenal over the next week or so.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the semifinal first legs to play out.

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Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern dazzled in Paris during the league phase. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Tuesday, April 28

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

The two highest-scorers in the competition face off for 180 minutes of relentless soccer bliss.

Everyone’s excited about this tie, with the holders Paris Saint-Germain teasing their majesty during the knockout stages so far, and Bayern Munich embarking on a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga.

PSG are having to work hard for another Ligue 1 title, but Bayern have already wrapped the division up. The rest of Germany have had no answer for their telepathic brilliance in possession this season, and much of Europe has struggled, too.

This is the toughest test of the knockouts so far for both teams, even if Bayern had to bypass Real Madrid for the first time since 2012 to get here. PSG, meanwhile, have continued their demolition of the Premier League on their way to what they hope will be back-to-back Champions League crowns.

Only Madrid, who won three on the bounce between 2016 and 2018, have lifted the trophy in consecutive seasons since the competition rebranded in 1992.

A sixth-straight Champions League win for Bayern over the Parisians will set the Bavarians on their way to a first appearance in the final since they last won the competition in 2020.

Prediction: PSG 2–2 Bayern Munich

Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal

Both teams must believe they’ve been presented with a huge opportunity. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Wednesday, April 29

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Arsenal blew Atlético Madrid away in their early-season meeting at the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners outfit that purred for a spectacular 13-minute period back then simply aren’t the same as what they’ve since evolved into.

The Premier League title hopefuls have squandered a considerable advantage domestically and are seemingly running on fumes for the final stretch. Two encounters with Simeone’s side are not what they need, but Arsenal cannot run from what is a golden opportunity to reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2006.

Atléti ended a barren run at home to Athletic Club at the weekend, having impressively squeezed past Barcelona in the quarterfinals. Simeone must feel a sense of destiny about this team, as he aims to return to the big game following two cruel defeats to their cross city rivals in 2014 and 2016.

His side have overwhelmed so many on home soil this season, and a leggy Arsenal can ill-afford to enter the Metropolitano undercooked. The visitors should be content with only a slender defeat, setting up a thrilling second leg.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2–1 Arsenal

Champions League Semifinal First Leg Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET PSG vs. Bayern Munich 2–2 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal 2–1

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