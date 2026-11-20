Spain vs. France will headline a blockbuster round of fixtures in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

FIFA’s World Ranking has these as Europe’s top two sides—Spain sitting top of the pile and France behind only Argentina in third. They were both among the heavy favorites to go all the way in this competition, but one heavyweight will see its tournament come to an abrupt end in the final eight.

Spain emerged victorious when these two nations met in the World Cup semifinals, picking up a 2–0 victory en route to beating Argentina and lifting the trophy this summer.

Reigning champion Portugal will not have Cristiano Ronaldo to call upon for its own quarterfinal against the Netherlands. Ronaldo had made retaining this trophy one of his final career goals before his unexpected retirement earlier this month.

England Do Battle With Norway Once More

England overcame Norway at the 2026 World Cup. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Elsewhere, there will be a repeat of the World Cup quarterfinals as Norway faces off against England. The Three Lions came from behind to defeat the Erling Haaland-led juggernaut 2–1 this summer thanks to a brilliant double from Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

England actually came out of the second half of the draw first as Spain’s initial opponent, but Thomas Tuchel’s side have avoided another date with the world champion. Both teams were in the same group earlier in the competition and were ineligible to be drawn together here, meaning England moved over to face Norway instead.

Rounding out this round is a fascinating meeting between Belgium and Germany. The Germans, now led by Jürgen Klopp, finished top of their group and have earned a meeting with a Belgium side that climbed to second in Group 1 and eliminated Italy from the tournament in the process.

2026–27 UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Draw in Full

Spain will face France once again. | Maddie Meyer - FIFA/Getty Images

Spain vs. France

Norway vs. England

Netherlands vs. Portugal

Belgium vs. Germany

When Will the Games Be Played?

It’s Norway vs. England once again. | Eddie Keogh - The FA/Getty Images

It feels like we were bombarded by Nations League fixtures during the first few months of the campaign, but there’s now a pretty significant wait until the next games are played.

Indeed, these quarterfinal ties are scheduled for the international break in March 2027. The first legs will be played between March 25–27, with the return fixtures a few days later.

June will bring the semifinals and final, with the showpiece event currently scheduled for June 13, 2027. No venues for those fixtures have been arranged at this point, but BBC Sport note officials from England, France and Spain have all reached out about hosting duties.

Typically, a country will only be considered to host the semifinals or final if its national team reaches the final four of the tournament, putting an extra layer of pressure on these quarterfinal ties.