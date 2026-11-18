The final international break of the calendar year, full of Nations League clashes, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and intriguing friendlies, had a large impact on FIFA’s latest world rankings.

Club action paused for two weeks as national teams took center stage in mid-November. The window was not short on drama or storylines: Mauricio Pochettino bid farewell to the U.S. men’s national team to take charge of Manchester United, Spain suffered its first defeat in over two years, and Argentina and Portugal began life after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The world’s biggest stars stole the show across the globe. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham made history for England, Vinícius Júnior scored five goals in two games for Brazil and Erling Haaland booked Norway’s place in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

Such a flurry of action left FIFA with plenty of new evidence to shake up its world rankings.

Where Does the USMNT Rank in the World?

The USMNT has tallied six wins since the 2026 World Cup. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

Despite the looming distraction of Pochettino’s departure, the USMNT put together another perfect international window. The Stars and Stripes demolished Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, waltzing past their opponents 8–0 on aggregate.

They gained 8.09 points for their two victories on home soil, but it was not enough to jump up in the overall rankings. The USMNT remains ranked 16th in the world, with a total of 1713.56 points. Had the Americans overcome a tougher opponent, they likely would have done enough to snag 15th from Croatia, who sit at 1714.22 points.

The Stars and Stripes will have their opportunity to make a statement in March, though. They are set to clash with Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. A win over El Tri, who were ranked 13th this time around, could be enough to improve their standing.

FIFA World Rankings: Top 20 Nations

Harry Kane and England will have to settle for remaining fourth in the world rankings. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

There were some head-turning changes in FIFA’s updated world rankings, but none of those changes came in the top four. Despite seeing their 43-match unbeaten streak snapped by England, reigning world champion Spain remain atop the rankings as the only team with over 2,000 points.

Argentina kept hold of second even though Lionel Scaloni’s men suffered a poor 2–1 defeat to Uruguay in their first of two friendlies in November. A 7–0 thrashing of Costa Rica salvaged the window, a story France knows well. Les Bleus endured a shock 3–1 defeat to Italy before bouncing back with a 2–1 win over Türkiye.

The two powerhouses were so far ahead from the September-October rankings that they were able to fend off England. The Three Lions won the biggest match of the entire November window and also overcame Croatia, but there’s still ground to cover before they can trump any of the top three.

The biggest winner of the latest rankings is Morocco. The Atlas Lions climbed up two places into fifth to secure their best ranking in history, thanks to two AFCON qualifying wins over Niger. As a result, Portugal and Brazil got pushed down to sixth and seventh respectively; the former suffered an embarrassing 4–1 loss to Denmark before squeaking out a narrow win over Wales.

Bruno Fernandes and Portugal were humiliated against Denmark. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Belgium and the Netherlands held steady, while Colombia cracked the top 10 for the first time since October 2024. Only five points behind is a Germany side finding its groove to under Jürgen Klopp—just as the Oranje.

The biggest loser among the top teams in the world was Mexico. El Tri dropped three places and 14.83 points to 13th after a head-turning 3–2 loss to Jamaica in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. Their 1–0 win in the return leg wasn’t enough to convince many, especially not FIFA.

The only other changes in the top 20 belong to Italy and Croatia. Roberto Mancini’s men moved up to 14th with 1717.20 points, courtesy of their massive triumph over France. Even after their subsequent defeat to Belgium, they still gained 4.16 points.

Croatia, meanwhile, fell to 15th place after another loss to England, followed by a victory over Czechia. It now sits just 0.66 points above the USMNT.

Rank Nation Points Gained/Lost Total Points 1. Spain -7.08 2004.48 2. Argentina -6.67 1966.13 3. France -8.05 1950.82 4. England +13.3 1938.90 5. Morocco +4.03 1809.37 6. Portugal -6.41 1801.28 7. Brazil -5.60 1800.91 8. Belgium +11.20 1790.37 9. Netherlands -4.55 1774.06 10. Colombia +0.10 1735.90 11. Germany +12.70 1730.22 12. Switzerland +0.76 1726.15 13. Mexico -14.83 1723.64 14. Italy +4.16 1717.20 15. Croatia -0.52 1714.22 16. USMNT +8.09 1713.56 17. Japan -0.14 1684.61 18. Senegal +6.50 1655.34 19. Norway +13 1650.89 20. Uruguay +8.94 1644.48