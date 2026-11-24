Another major soccer tournament is coming to the U.S. CONMEBOL and Concacaf confirmed the 2028 Copa América will unfold on American soil, intent to build on the success of the 2026 World Cup that took over North America.

The two confederations announced an extended partnership on Tuesday, once again coming together to host the world’s oldest national team tournament. Much like the 2024 edition and the special centenary edition in 2016, the U.S. will serve as the competition’s backdrop.

The 2028 Copa América will feature all 10 CONMEBOL teams, including reigning back-to-back champion Argentina, five-time World Cup winner Brazil and the 2024 Copa América runner-up Colombia. There will also be six Concacaf representatives fighting for glory.

“The CONMEBOL Copa América is much more than a tournament: it is part of our identity, our history and the greatness of South American football,” CONMEBOL president and FIFA vice president Alejandro Domínguez said.

“In 2028, we will once again bring that passion to the United States, reaffirming our historic partnership with Concacaf and our shared commitment to continuing to drive the growth of football across the continent. This new edition will be another opportunity to demonstrate that football knows no borders and that, when we Believe Big, we can go even further.”

2028 Copa América Dates Confirmed

Argentina is the defending Copa América champions. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

The 2028 Copa América kicks off on June 9 and ends on July 9. Host cities for the month-long tournament have yet to be announced.

Less than one week later, the 2028 Olympic Games officially begin in Los Angeles on July 14 and run until the end of the month. Then, the Paralympic Games start on August 15.

The Copa América will no doubt set the tone for a chaotic summer in the U.S. The tournament organizers will hope to learn from their mistakes in 2024, as well as last summer’s World Cup success, to put together a seamless competition this time around.

Two years ago, there was widespread controversy over pitch conditions in the U.S., as well event security. The 2024 Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia had to be delayed after masses of fans snuck into Hard Rock Stadium without tickets.

Will the USMNT Compete in the 2028 Copa América?

The USMNT will hope to make a better impression than they did four years ago. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Unlike at the 2026 World Cup, the U.S. men’s national team will not receive an automatic place in the showpiece event for hosting the competition. Instead, the Stars and Stripes must earn their spot on the pitch.

The six Concacaf representatives will qualify “based on sporting merit” through the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. The USMNT, who qualified for next summer’s tournament after defeating Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, will look to make a statement on home soil.

The Americans fell short against bitter rival Mexico in the 2025 Gold Cup final, and will have revenge on the mind, especially with the added stakes of a Copa América place up for grabs. They will have to leave their mark under a new manager, though, after Mauricio Pochettino left U.S. Soccer to take charge of Manchester United earlier this month.

Concacaf president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani highlighted the confederation’s desire to “further reinforce the competitive significance of our Concacaf Gold Cup.”

The Gold Cup will be just the first hurdle for the USMNT. The real pressure will come if it qualifies for the 2028 Copa América. The team suffered an embarrassing failure four years ago, crashing out in the 2024 Copa América group stage under previous manager Gregg Berhalter.

The Stars and Stripes are looking better than ever, though. They put together six consecutive victories following their round of 16 finish at the World Cup, and will look to build on their performances with Pochettino’s successor in the new year.