Marco Bielsa announced Uruguay’s official 26-man World Cup roster on Sunday, a lineup headlined by Read Madrid star midfielder Federico Valverde, Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo and Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte.

Uruguay’s manager pulled veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera out of retirement, naming the 39-year-old to his fifth World Cup (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022), a Uruguayan record, after previously hanging up his sky blue and white gloves in 2024 after 133 caps and a 2011 Copa América win.

Although Bielsa flipped through the history books and called up Muslera, the same cannot be said for Luis Suárez. The 39-year-old striker, who also retired from international soccer in 2024, did not earn a re-call, leaving Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer (69 goals in 143 appearances) as the most notable omission.

Uruguay is ranked No. 17 globally as of Sunday and is anticipated to make a strong run, despite one steep obstacle in group play: Spain. Uruguay drew Group H, battling the European giants as well as Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Uruguay 2026 World Cup Squad Confirmed: Full List of Players

Uruguay will seek to down the Spanish giants in group play. | Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Sergio Rochet (Internacional)

(Internacional) Fernando Muslera (Estudiantes)

(Estudiantes) Santiago Mele (Monterrey)

Defenders

Guillermo Varela (Flamengo)

(Flamengo) Ronald Araújo (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Santiago Bueno (Wolves)

(Wolves) Sebastián Cáceres (Club America)

(Club America) Mathías Olivera (Napoli )

) Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras)

(Palmeiras) Matías Viña (River Plate)

Midfielders

Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Emiliano Martínez (Palmeiras)

(Palmeiras) Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur)

(Tottenham Hotspur) Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Agustín Canobbio (Fluminese)

(Fluminese) Juan Manuel Sanabria (Real Salt Lake)

(Real Salt Lake) Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Fluminese)

(Fluminese) Nicolás de la Cruz (Flamengo)

(Flamengo) Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga)

(Braga) Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos)

(Panathinaikos) Maximiliano Araújo (Sporting CP)

(Sporting CP) Brian Rodríguez (Club America)

Forwards

Rodrigo Aguirre (Tigres)

(Tigres) Federico Viñas (Real Oviedo)

(Real Oviedo) Darwin Núñez (Al Hilal)

Luis Suarez Left Out After Recent Pleas

Suárez had an emotional farewell during his last game with Uruguay in 2024. | DANTE FERNANDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Suárez was not called up by La Celeste, meaning he will miss the World Cup for the first time since 2010, when he made his tournament debut in South Africa.

Although the Inter Miami striker announced his retirement from international duty back in September 2024—marked by an emotionally-charged farewell ceremony in his honor—the Uruguayan legend has recently made it clear that it was door he regretted closing.

He made multiple hints in recent months that indicated his desire to represent his nation again on the sport’s grandest stage, an opportunity that would have seen him stand beside Muslera on the Uruguayan podium for the most tournament appearances (five). It would have also likely seen him break the record for the most individual World Cup match appearances, as Suárez is currently tied for second in Uruguay’s history books with 16, just one away from Edinson Cavani’s record of 17.

“I wanted to be called up,” the star said in early May.

“Obviously, being Uruguayan, I would never turn down the national team,” he added. “I stepped aside back then because I felt I needed to make way for the younger generation ... As I’ve said before, I would never say no to the national team if they needed me—especially with a World Cup just around the corner.”

Suárez earning a late nod, although certainly a stretch given his long absence, seemed possible. He currently has a full bill of health and is experiencing an impressive club resurgence, re-entering Inter Miami’s starting lineup as a key asset. He has six goals and four assists in just seven starts this season, proving himself indispensable despite initially being overshadowed by $15 million transfer of Germán Berterame at the start of the season. However, Bielsa proved capable of looking past him.

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