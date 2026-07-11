U.S. Soccer Officials Banned From USMNT World Cup Match vs. Belgium

FIFA banned at least two U.S. Soccer officials from attending Monday’s World Cup round of 16 match between the U.S. men’s national team and Belgium, according to multiple reports.

Monday’s affair was already marred by controversy. In the 24 hours preceding the match, the status of USMNT star striker Folarin Balogun’s red card dominated the news cycle. FIFA controversially suspended Balogun’s round of 32 red card for one year, enabling him to play in the round of 16 after all.

The decision, made even more contentious after it was soon revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump had called up FIFA President Gianni Infantino, received heavy backlash from Belgium as well as other national teams, questioning the integrity of the tournament.

While Balogun made a miraculous appearance at Seattle’s Lumen Field, USMNT team manager Sam Zapatka and U.S. Soccer vice president of security Frank Pannell reportedly did not. The USMNT lost and were subsequently eliminated from the tournament.

Why Were Zapatka, Pannell Banned?

Mauricio Pochettino was on the sideline without his team manager. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

FIFA did not publicly explain the suspensions, but they were reportedly a consequence of incidents that occurred during the round of 32 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The officials alleged violated FIFA’s match protocols, specifically regarding who can be in certain designated areas, per ESPN. No physical altercation is thought to have taken place.

U.S. Soccer did not elaborate on the officials’ suspensions, but told the Associated Press that they were not tied to Balogun’s red card controversy.

Zapatka joined U.S. Soccer in 2015 and took over as team manager in Jan. 2020. He was on the sidelines for the four previous USMNT matches. Pannell formerly worked for the Secret Service and CIA before joining U.S. Soccer.

The USMNT was thumped 4–1 by Belgium, a shocking defeat that USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino was adamant not to blame on the now-multiple external complications that happened before kickoff.

“Everyone saw from the beginning that we did not connect with the game. We were never in the game, even when we scored the goal [to equalize], we conceded in the next action. It was really tough from the beginning,” Pochettino noted.

“Congratulations to Belgium, they were better than us. It’s not to find excuses, we didn’t show what we normally showed. That is the reality.”

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