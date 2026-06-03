USMNT 2026 World Cup Shirt Numbers: Pulisic, McKennie Headline Reveal

For the first men’s World Cup on home soil in over 30 years as well as the summer of America’s 250th birthday, the U.S. men’s national team will look every bit the part of a true American as it chases history. The squad will don an ultra-patriotic, red-and-white striped home jersey, contrasted by a sleek, dark blue away jersey that includes subtle, monochromatic stars.

The USMNT has lofty ambitions of a deep run this summer, potentially even to the semifinal round, hoping the spirits of the home crowd will carry them through. Fortunately, the Stars and Stripes have a winnable group stage, facing Group D foes Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye beginning in less than two weeks.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad now officially knows what numbers they will wear this summer on the back of their patriotic fits, led by none other than the superstar owner of the team’s No. 10 jersey.

USMNT 2026 World Cup Jersey Numbers: Full List of Players

Weston McKennie dons No. 8, the former number of legend Clint Dempsey. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Number Player 1 Matt Turner 2 Sergiño Dest 3 Chris Richards 4 Tyler Adams 5 Antonee Robinson 6 Auston Trusty 7 Giovanni Reyna 8 Weston McKennie 9 Ricardo Pepi 10 Christian Pulisic 11 Brenden Aaronson 12 Miles Robinson 13 Tim Ream 14 Sebastian Berhalter 15 Cristian Roldan 16 Alex Freeman 17 Malik Tillman 18 Max Arfsten 19 Haji Wright 20 Folarin Balogun 21 Timothy Weah 22 Mark McKenzie 23 Joe Scally 24 Matt Freese 25 Chris Brady 26 Alex Zendejas

USMNT’s Biggest Stars Retain Their Favored Numbers

Weston McKennie is anticipated to be a major factor in any USMNT success this summer. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos via Getty Images

There are not too many surprises when it comes to the USMNT’s World Cup jersey numbers. U.S. Soccer poster player and superstar forward Christian Pulisic retains his No. 10 jersey, a number he inherited in the fall of 2016 at just 17 years old and one previously donned by USMNT legend and co-leading goalscorer Landon Donovan. Then-manager Jürgen Klinsmann gifted Pulisic the number, recognizing the potential the youngster possessed and his great likelihood of becoming the future of the team.

Since then, Pulisic has been named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year four times and is largely anticipated to be behind any success the U.S. achieve this summer on soccer’s grandest stage.

Star midfielder Weston McKennie retains No. 8, a jersey he has had since he was 19 years old in the 2018–19 season, inheriting the number long-term from USMNT legend and co-leading goalscorer Clint Dempsey.

Despite highly anticipated to be the second-string goalkeeper behind No. 24 Matt Freese at the tournament, Matt Turner will retain the iconic No. 1 jersey, having worn it since the 2020–21 season, including at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the key starter between the sticks.

Group Stage Fixtures

United States vs. Paraguay —Friday, June 12 (9 p.m. ET)

—Friday, June 12 (9 p.m. ET) United States vs. Australia —Friday, June 19 (3 p.m. ET)

—Friday, June 19 (3 p.m. ET) Türkiye vs. United States—Thursday, June 25 (10 p.m. ET)

What’s Next for the USMNT?

Christian Pulisic finally ended his goal-scoring drought. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

The USMNT has a hefty challenge immediately in front of them: an international friendly against European powerhouses, No. 10 globally-ranked Germany, on Saturday in Chicago. Fortunately, the U.S. enter Saturday off a dominant 3–2 victory over No. 14 ranked Senegal, giving the team just enough hope for a positive result.

The match marks the last outing for the No. 16 ranked Stars and Stripes ahead of World Cup kick off, making it imperative that the team puts together a strong performance in order to build confidence ahead of the tournament and prove themselves as worthy contenders.

The U.S. has never advanced farther than the quarterfinal stage in the modern era of the World Cup, a miraculous run that happened just once over 20 years ago, meaning the squad is gunning for the record books.

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