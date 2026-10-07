After Making USMNT History, Diego Kochen Eyes Return to European Giants

Fresh off making U.S. men’s national team history, Diego Kochen admitted that one day returning to boyhood club Barcelona to become the club’s top-choice goalkeeper is “one of my goals.”

The youngest goalkeeper to ever start a game for the USMNT against Mexico left Barcelona on loan this summer, joining newly-promoted side Lyngby in Denmark’s top flight. A relatively cheap buy option was included in the deal and the Catalans kept a sell-on clause reportedly in the neighborhood of 40%. Kocken, though, didn’t hide his desire of one day returning to the Spanish giants.

“I obviously have my long-term goals,” Kochen told GOAL. “I’m on loan right now with Lyngby, so one of my goals is to compete as much as possible and give everything I have for that club.

“At the same time, I come from Barcelona, so to be able to go back? It’d be any kid’s dream to go back to such a big club and have the opportunity there. That's another one of my goals.”

The Florida native has big ambitions, but can you really blame him? He’s spent seven years with the Catalans and was tantalizingly close to making his official debut with the club.

Diego Kochen’s Barcelona Career

Diego Kochen was a regular in Barcelona’s matchday squads in 2025–“6. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Kochen joined Barcelona’s famous La Masia upon arriving in Catalonia in 2019 when he was only 13. The goalkeeper has since progressed through the club’s academy ranks, sharing the pitch with young up-and-coming players such as Marc Guiu and Héctor Fort.

Eventually he became a regular for Barcelona‘s B team, training under current Mexico manager Rafael Márquez and sharing the pitch with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Marc Bernal.

Last season, Hansi Flick trusted the young American and made him the third-choice goalkeeper following the departure of Marc-André ter Stegen. When starter Joan García suffered a knee injury early in 2025–26, The Athletic reported Kochen was very close to making his maiden La Liga start for Barça given backup Wojciech Szczęsny was dealing with fitness issues himself.

Kocehn’s official debut wasn’t to be, but he did play for Barça’s senior side in a friendly against Club América in Dec. 2023. He remains a highly regarded prospect in Catalonia, but at 20, with no path to consistent playing time, leaving the club to get regular minutes was essential for his development.

Kochen became Lyngby starter immediately upon arrival, which led to him being included in Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT roster for the September-October international action. Against Peru, he made his debut. Then came a history-making showing.

Diego Kochen’s Historic USMNT Start Against Mexico

Diego Kochen made his first USMNT start against Mexico. | Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kochen became the youngest player in USMNT history to start against arch-rival Mexico. Overall, it couldn’t have gone much better for the Barcelona loanee, as he kept a clean sheet and the Stars and Stripes demolished El Tri 3–0.

“It’s such an honor to represent this country,” Kochen told Telemundo after the match. “In such a big stadium and against this rival—who are our rival. I’m very thankful to the team, the staff and the manager for trustuing me,” he added.

It hasn’t taken long for some of his USMNT teammates to notice his Barcelona upbringing. “He’s come through the Barcelona academy, so I know that he's definitely good with his feet,” center back Chris Richards said.

Kochen is slowly finding his footing both at the senior club and international level. If he continues his recent surge, he’s got a very good chance of becoming the USMNT’s starter of the 2030 cycle.

And who’s to say that his dream return to Barcelona doesn’t materialize in the future?