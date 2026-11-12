USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino Woes Compounded by Fresh Injury Blow

Amid massive uncertainty and turmoil regarding the future of Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. men’s national team must now take on Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals without versatile fullback Sergiño Dest, who will leave the team’s camp due to injury.

Dest has been under medical evaluation since he joined up with the USMNT earlier in the week, but after further consideration, the team’s medical staff determined the best course of action is for the 26-year-old to withdraw from camp on Friday.

“Sergiño Dest will depart training camp tomorrow and return to PSV Eindhoven,” the USMNT said in a statement. “Dest entered camp with a minor injury and following medical evaluation will be kept out of the upcoming matches as a precaution.”

What injury Dest is dealing with remains undisclosed, but PSV added the player started feeling discomfort during the final game before the international break against SC Cambuur last Sunday.

Although the injury is described as minor, it’s an unwanted headache for a USMNT side that’s already dealing with plenty of uncertainty entering its final two games of the year.

How Pochettino Can Deal With Sergiño Dest Absence

Sergiño Dest has operated all over the right flank under Pochettino. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Since it’s so late into the international window, there’s no plan to replace the injured Dest by calling up another player. The USMNT already confirmed Pochettino will have 24 players to work with for the upcoming quarterfinals tie.

Fortunately for the USMNT, there’s quality options already in-house to replace the injured Dest, who barely featured during the September–October international window.

Pochettino has primarily used the former Barcelona man as a winger in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation recently. When he’s tweaked his formation to play a back three, Dest has operated as a wingback.

Alex Freeman is the favorite to play at right back in the matches against Haiti—which likely would’ve been the case regardless of Dest’s injury.

Earlier this month, Cavan Sullivan told Sports Illustrated he hadn’t done anything “substantial” yet.



Since then, he's made his USMNT debut and become the youngest player to win MLS Player of the Month.



The kid is just getting started, and whatever "substantial" means, it… pic.twitter.com/jymg70IRY4 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 30, 2026

Then there’s the right wing. The upcoming games seem like the perfect opportunity for 17-year-old wonderkid Cavan Sullivan to fully become the USMNT’s starter at the position. The teenager became the youngest goalscorer in the nation’s history last time around and has performed as one of the best players in MLS during the second half of the campaign.

Stoke City’s Jack McGlynn, who replaced the injured Gio Reyna, could also feature on the right wing.

Pochettino has alternatives to spare with a roster more than capable of not only beating Haiti, but doing it without much trouble. The talent discrepancy is that significant.

But it’s also true that Dest becoming the third injury casualty from the initial November roster is unwanted news in a moment where outside noise is becoming deafening. It’s all but confirmed that Pochettino will leave the USMNT for Manchester United immediately after the Nations League quarterfinals, leaving a major distraction looming over the team.

Without Dest for what will likely be Pochettino’s final two games at the helm, the USMNT is obligated to defeat the Caribbean nation in its pursuit to win a record fourth Concacaf Nations League title.