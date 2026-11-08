Cavan Sullivan’s Season Finale Perfectly Sums Up the Heroic Year He’s Had

CHESTER, Pa. — Before the curtains closed on the 2026 MLS regular season stage, Cavan Sullivan reminded everyone of the year’s brightest star.

Two goals and a penalty kick won by the 17-year-old prodigy lifted the Philadelphia Union to an emphatic 4–1 win over Toronto FC in Saturday’s regular season finale. It not only sealed the Union’s sixth place in the Eastern Conference on MLS’s fateful Decision Day, but perfectly summarized Sullivan’s unforgettable campaign.

The winger’s first goal of the night came in the 28th minute as he barreled onto the end of teammate Indiana Vassilev’s slotted ball into the penalty box. His second came 30 minutes later, a goal he later described as his “favorite of [his] career,” given it also involved his older brother, Quinn. Sullivan tracked Quinn into the final third and made himself available on the far side to receive a horizontal pass across the box. He then fired it home easily with a first touch to the far post.

It was an awe-inspiring performance, especially considering Sullivan just recovered from an ankle injury, which kept him sidelined for a couple of weeks last month. He only returned to action on Oct. 31, playing 30 minutes off the bench in Cincinnati.

“Cav was great,” the Union’s interim manager Ryan Richter said after Saturday’s win. “He was out a couple weeks and came in last game just to get back into the rhythm, and he was excellent tonight.”

The City of Brotherly Goals! ❤️



Quinn Sullivan assists Cavan Sullivan to help extend the @PhilaUnion lead! pic.twitter.com/7470A1Bmus — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 7, 2026

It was Sullivan’s second brace this season, following the two goals he scored in September against San Diego FC. He was all smiles after the game. “Huge credit to the team ... They have given me confidence in my steps back to fully returning [from injury], just telling me to go out there and enjoy myself and play free. I thought you could see that today. Just playing with confidence and having fun.”

The teenager ended the regular season with 23 total goal contributions, excluding the spot kick he also won, which Quinn buried in the 41st minute at Subaru Park. It’s a single-season record for all MLS teenagers, which he set last month, eclipsing Diego Fagúndez’s longstanding record of 13 years.

23 goal contributions is outright impressive; however, it’s downright inconceivable upon realizing that the youngster notched most of those in just the last four months after the World Cup international break. Richter took over for the Union this summer, recognizing a readiness in Sullivan that ex-manager Bradley Carnell had refused to see. Sullivan, who had just one goal and four assists prior to August, has credited his breakout simply to Richter’s trust. Sullivan knew what he could do all along. He just needed someone to give him a chance.

“I didn’t change as a player all that much,” Sullivan told Sports Illustrated in early September. “... [It was] having a new coach and one that believed in me. A lesson I learned—it was a tough one—is that not everyone is going to like you. It’s a tough lesson for a 14-, 15-year-old kid.”

Sullivan has racked up eight goals and 10 assists in league play since August 16, directly influencing the Union’s 15-game unbeaten streak this fall—a club record—and the consequent surge from the depths of the MLS standings into automatic playoff positioning.

But before Sullivan can turn his attention to the MLS playoffs and the Union’s opening series battle with the Revolution, he must first take care of business with the U.S. men’s national team.

Sullivan Earns Second Consecutive USMNT Call Up

Sullivan had an impressive debut camp with the USMNT last month. | Chris Coduto/Getty Images

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino named his 25-man squad for the upcoming November international camp on Wednesday, and it was no surprise to see Sullivan’s name on the list again.

The Philly kid dazzled in his debut camp last month, curbing any worry over his ability to replicate his MLS dominance on the international stage. He started two of the USMNT’s four friendlies, the opening match against Peru as well as the most anticipated battle with bitter Concacaf rival Mexico, where Sullivan left with a bit of history. En route to the team’s 3–0 win, he chipped El Tri goalkeeper Raúl Rangel to become the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history (17 years, five days).

Pochettino was awed not only by Sullivan’s offensive output, but more importantly, his attitude. As he does across MLS, Sullivan demonstrated a characteristic swagger and a willingness to take risks, whether with a tricky pass or a silky move, even against seasoned veterans much his senior.

“I’m so happy with his performance, I feel really proud,” Pochettino said after Sullivan’s debut against Peru. “At 16 years old, performing, fighting and playing with personality. With character.” Although Sullivan didn’t score in that affair, he was involved in every facet of the team’s attack, and the pressure he applied on the South Americans from the opening whistle contributed significantly to the ultimate 4–1 result.

The November camp will provide new, exciting opportunities for Sullivan, who is set to fly down to Arthur M. Blank National Training Center on Sunday. Chiefly, he will get to play in his first competitive fixtures for the Stars and Stripes. The USMNT is set to face the always-tricky Haiti in a two-match series for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. A win on aggregate will secure advancement to the Nations League Finals next March as well as an automatic berth into the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Pochettino will likely return Sullivan to his starting lineup, where the teenager could link up with World Cup stars Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic on the front line for the very first time.

Sullivan is eager to continue making his mark in red, white and blue. “[My] confidence is good,” he said. “Really happy and just looking to continue with the national team. It’s going to be a great experience. Meet new people, make new friends, and it’s competitive games this time.”