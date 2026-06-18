USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Australia: World Cup Group D

After a dream start to its 2026 World Cup campaign, the U.S. men’s national team is back in action on Friday when Mauricio Pochettino’s men take on Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Despite a string of underwhelming results in the build-up to this summer’s showpiece event, the Stars and Stripes were simply brilliant against Paraguay in their opening match last Friday. The host nation secured a 4–1 victory, powered by a Folarin Balogun brace and a Gio Reyna trivela goal, in front of a home crowd at SoFi Stadium.

Looking to keep the good times rolling, the USMNT must now face off with a tricky Australia side. The Socceroos are coming off an impressive 2–0 win over Türkiye and will not lack confidence, even though the U.S. already defeated them back in October.

It’s hard to imagine Pochettino changing up his starting XI after last week’s domination, but he could be forced to if Christian Pulisic misses out due to a calf issue he sustained against Paraguay.

Here’s how the Stars and Stripes could line up for the all-important Group D showdown.

USMNT Predicted XI vs. Australia

Mauricio Pochettino will adamant to line up the same way as last week. | Sports Illustrated.

Pick your USMNT XI!

GK: Matt Freese—Freese is no doubt Pochettino’s No. 1 this summer, but the goalkeeper has failed to keep a clean sheet in his last seven starts for the USMNT.

RB: Alex Freeman—Freeman was the unsung hero of last Friday’s victory. The 21-year-old was flying down the right flank and snagged the assist on Reyna’s sensational goal.

CB: Chris Richards—Pochettino was left sweating over Richards’s fitness after the defender tore two ligaments in his ankle back in May, but the manager ultimately had nothing to worry about. Richards logged a full 90 minutes against Paraguay and is in line to do so again one week later as the best defender in red, white and blue.

CB: Tim Ream—The aging USMNT captain will have to lean on Richards to silence an Australia attack that has only been blanked once in its last five matches.

LB: Antonee Robinson—Robinson is in a class of his own. The Fulham fullback is the undisputed starter on the left flank and will look to link up with Pulisic again to create some more magic on the world stage.

CM: Tyler Adams—Adams is back anchoring the midfield, where he will use his defensive prowess to stifle Australia’s attacks, especially in transition.

CM: Malik Tillman—What a World Cup debut it was for Tillman. The midfielder set up Balogun’s second and was at the heart of the action for the Stars and Stripes. The only thing missing from his performance was a goal of his own.

RW: Sergiño Dest—Whether he plays as a winger, a right wing-back or a right back, Dest is more than capable of managing his defensive duties with his spurts forward to stretch the pitch.

AM: Weston McKennie—McKennie is as versatile as they come, able to play just about any position on the pitch. The 27-year-old had no trouble creating chances against Paraguay, but he will be eager to put in a better passing performance this time around.

LW: Christian Pulisic—All eyes are on Pulisic. The AC Milan standout, who bagged an assist on Friday, was pulled at halftime, but all signs indicate he is ready to start after suffering what appeared to be just an injury scare.

ST: Folarin Balogun—Fresh off netting a brace last time out, Balogun will be oozing confidence when he leads the line against Australia. The striker now has 11 goals to his name in just 28 caps with the USMNT.

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